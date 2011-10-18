“Suck For Luck” Power Rankings: Week 6

It’s public knowledge now that both Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and Miami Dolphins majority owner Stephen Ross have expressed interest in acquiring Luck in the draft. So the rational school of thought for the average fan – I’d probably estimate an I.Q. of 75 – is that two teams of professional athletes, who are boisterous, arrogant and proud, will waste an entire season of their professional careers so they can put their fates in the hands of a guy from Stanford.
There are two things about this, as a Miami Dolphins fan, that crack me up:
1) Why on Earth would Tony Sparano and his coaching staff kowtow to Ross, who openly courted Jim Harbaugh to replace him? Why would Sparano fill the cupboard with elite talent only to have it handed to Bill Cowher in the spring?
2) And do you really think that Brandon Marshall would keep his mouth shut if someone told him to flop on some plays? He’d be demanding trades and stomping his feet to the point that Terrell Owens would be like, “Dude, chill.” Besides, he looked just fine flopping on his own last night.
Now the Colts on the other hand, they seem like they would do it and not give a crap. After all, if any of their older guys complain, they can easily be traded for draft picks. I’m sure that thought is cemented firmly in Irsay’s mind. That’s why, as I was perusing Twitter during last night’s Monday Night Football game, there was a hilarious double standard at work.
If the Colts lose a game, they get to blame Peyton Manning’s injury and nobody thinks twice. But if the Dolphins lose, they’re just sucking on purpose to get Luck. I have some news for you all – Miami really is that terrible. It’s just funny that people seem more willing to allow the Colts to put Luck behind Manning, like they’re being dumped by Marisa Miller while preparing for their date with Kate Upton.
1) Indianapolis Colts (0-6) – The most successful Colts player of the past few weeks has been Pierre Garcon, which made it all the more humorous that his fumble cost them a win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Well played, Colts.
2) Miami Dolphins (0-5) – If you honestly believe that the Dolphins are losing on purpose, I’m not going to try to change your minds. But I will guarantee that if they are trying to lose on purpose, they’re going to f*ck it up. This team will still win 3 games and draft an offensive lineman.
3) St. Louis Rams (0-5) – They traded for Brandon Lloyd, which is a big addition since apparently only Josh McDaniels can get him to perform, and the Rams also get Mark Clayton back from the PUP next week. But now Sam Bradford has a high ankle sprain. In a perfect world, the Rams lose every game and trade the top pick for the Dolphins’ entire draft, while the Colts draft another worthless RB.
4) Denver Broncos (1-4) – The fun thing about the Dolphins and Broncos playing each other this week is that one team is going to be humiliated. It doesn’t help the Dolphins’ cause that they are honoring Tim Tebow at halftime as part of the national champion Florida Gators team from however many years ago, because the team can’t sell tickets any other way. Amazing how they’re just giving away home field advantage.
5) Minnesota Vikings (1-5) – Christian Ponder, who most experts called the most NFL-ready QB of this past draft, made his Vikings debut on Sunday because Donovan McNabb is awful. Too bad the Vikings never bothered to get one of those, um, what are they called? You know, those guys with the hands who catch balls? Ah yes, receivers.
“Why on Earth would Tony Sparano and his coaching staff cow tow”
Burnsy, it’s “kowtow”
/pushes glasses back to top of nose
There is no way in hell that Luck doesn’t declare for the draft after this season. Good call on the Case Keenum comparison Burnsy.
Ugh, I’ve had zero coffee.
I second the throwing to Jermichael Finely motion.
“My buddy and I spent a good hour last week discussing what it is about Philip Rivers that makes us hate him so much. We don’t even know. We just do.”
Everything. Try and list one thing you LIKE about him. Go ahead. I’ll wait.
And, no, Marmalard posts on KSK don’t count. Though, they are the only good thing that will ever come from Phillip Rivers’ legacy.
I disagree, the Dolphins are tanking it. How the hell did Marshall manage to run out of bounds last night when he had the ball with a few yards head start and an open field in front of him? And how about that risky, long pass attempt on 3rd and inches? And why did the Dolphins run effective blitzes in the first part of the game and then stop? Ross is either paying Sparano off, or promised to keep him next year, if he wins suck for Luck.
I think Sparano is staying regardless because Ross knows how badly he botched that whole Harbaugh courting. But that one Brandon play is going to be talked about all season as the defining moment. I love it because it gives this whole theory life.
The Dolphins are starting Moore at QB, they are obviously tanking it.
The reason you hate Philip Rivers is because, every January, he makes the same pouty face after his 4th interception, like “How DARE they catch what I’m throwing right at them? I’m supposed to go to the Super Bowl, not you, stupid Tom Brady!!!”
Dolphins tanking conspiracy theory:
For agreeing to tank the season for Ross Sparano gets to keep his job and he gets to fly around with Ross as he interviews new GM candidates. After finding a new GM he gets to ask for Ireland’s playbook. Paybacks a bitch.
that picture of Eli makes the whole grantland most eligible pseudo-bachelor qb articles even more incomprehensible to me. i just dont.. i mean what
Another reason you hate Philip Rivers is because he doesn’t throw to Vincent Jackson when you start Jackson in fantasy, but does when he’s on your bench.
guy’s a cock.
“Welcome back to Earth, Bills fans.”
Because we lost on the road by 3 points to one of the top teams in the NFC? I agree with the ranking, though. Just don’t think we we’re really “brought back down to earth. It was a pretty even game.
@holdsteady154 – When you guys stop recording 400 fan anthems a week for your early season victories we’ll consider you back on Earth.
I think it`s an NFL conspiracy that the Dolphins are as bad as they are. They haven`t had a QB since Marino retired, so the league wants Miami to get the next chosen one. The brass are in on it, but not the players. But the players don`t need to be in on it because their offense is offensive. Why else do you explain yesterday`s game where Cam Wake was getting tackled to the ground/having his jersey pulled on almost every play and not only was there no call, neither Jaws or Gruden called it, and they criticized the Dolphins for not putting pressure on Sanchez? They don’t want to make it obvious.
The 2nd first round pick is conditional. If the Raiders don’t win a playoffs game, it turns into a second round pick. Regardless, that is still pretty steep for a guy who is almost done with the game.
I’m deaf so can’t actually hear the Cutler recording. Is it a spoof? Or did he really tell Martz to go fuck himself?
I think Cutler is brilliant. If I had to choose a quarterback for the Eagles, out of any QB’s in the NFL, I would have to give serious thought to picking between Rodgers or Cutler.
Ontario is a Canadian province, not a Canadian city, dumbass.
Oh wait, you’re Floridian. I think that mistake qualifies you as the smartest person in your state.
Who is the doo-doo face now, Burnsy?
YOU ARE!
I like how Peter King said that if the NFL would just let coaches wear suits like in olden times, these wacky Harbaugh handshake fights wouldn’t happen. Oh, you mean like how Mike Nolan wore suits? Maybe he just wants the Niners to suck again. Anyway, I’m still adjusting my eyes every time I see the 49ers in the top end of the power rankings. CAN IT BE REAL???? EEEEEEE!
Cutler is a far more hateable fuckwit than Rivers. I never understood how that wasn’t a fact even in their limp wrist shouting matches.