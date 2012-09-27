Congrats, Justin Bieber: TJ Lang Isn’t The Tweeting Champion Of The World

Since the Green Bay Packers lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, which included one of the most controversial calls in NFL history, Packers guard TJ Lang has gained roughly 90,000 new followers on Twitter. It’s not because he’s a charming fella or that he and fellow Packers guard Josh Sitton have a friendly rivalry over who is the better guard (it’s Sitton because he played at UCF, but I digress). It is, however, the result of two delightful F-bombs he dropped on Twitter after the game on Monday night.

By now, we’re all familiar with Lang’s “Tweets Heard ‘Round the World”, but in case you were cramming for a blood test, Lang first Tweeted this strongly-worded message to the refs…

At current count, that has been retweeted 69,457 times by pissed off Packers fans and amused NFL faithful. But it was his second Tweet, a response to the reality that he would be fined for that first Tweet, that possibly made Lang the new king of Twitter.

That f*cker was retweeted 98,319 times and counting, surpassing some Tweet that Floyd Maywether posted about punching women and another that Justin Bieber sent out about swag or drawing penises on people or something. UPDATE: It’s not the most retweeted. How could I not have known this? Don’t worry, Beiber fans, I’ll throw myself from the nearest building.

By Wednesday afternoon, a little more than 36 hours after it was posted, Lang’s tweet broke the Twitter record when it surpassed 92,314 retweets. According to the Twitsprout blog, that’s when Lang became No. 1 on the all-time retweet list by overtaking Mayweather’s post from Jan. 10, 2012, when he called out fellow boxer Manny Pacquiao. Not far behind in second place was Bieber, the pop singer who had 87,882 followers retweet him in November 2011 when he posted, “I’M SEXY AND I KNOW IT.” (Via FOX Sports Wisconsin)

At least Lang’s Tweet had meaning to it. Mayweather’s Tweet just reminded us that he and Manny Pacquiao are too chicken-sh*t to fight each other and Bieber’s Tweet was just another shred of evidence as to why we need a plague. So congrats, TJ. Enjoy this moment, as it has helped us forget the other reason why you are famous…