Suddenly, The Emmys Snubbing Nick Offerman Makes A Lot Of Sense

As a St. Louis Cardinals fan, I’m generally regarded as one of the more intelligent, classy and mustachioed fans in baseball, so when it comes to celebrities and their team allegiances, I’m a bit of a savant. However, color me depressed this morning as I discovered the above photo of Parks and Rec star Nick Offerman and The Office’s Craig Robinson (who Tweeted the above photo) representing their favorite baseball teams, the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, respectively.
I mean, I always knew that the Cardinals had the two greatest celebrity fans in me and Jon Hamm, but now I’m a little bummed that the Cubs have such a heavy hitter to help fend off the stereotype of North Side fandom perpetuated by superfan Jeremy Piven. But hey, maybe this is just a gimmick. After all the picture is from the set of a New Era commercial.
Offerman, who Robinson said has a Twitter account launching soon, grew up in the Chicago suburb of Minooka—like all Cubs fans, right?—and attended University of Illinois. He was involved in the Chicago theater scene at Steppenwolf, Goodman and Wisdom Bridge. (Via Red Eye Chicago)
On one hand, it’s pretty awesome that Offerman is finally getting on Twitter, but on the other hand… NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! NOT THE CUBS, NICK!!! ANYONE BUT THE CUBS!!! So help me Jeebus if I find out Paul Rudd is a Kansas City Royals fan.
Oh well, guess it’s just me and you, Jon.
Kate Upton is a Yankees fan. That is all I care about.
And Jack Nicholson…wait, I feel like I’m doing this wrong
One more just for the fun of it.
I hate saying “I’m a Yankee fan” because people automatically *assume* I’m some sorta douchebag. If they just took a minute to actually TALK to me, they’d know that as fact.
I guess we will just have to fall back on her: [sportscracklepop.com]
“Give me all the failure and disappointment you have.”
+1
As a brewers fan it seems the only celebrity my team can attract is Kato Kaelin. You know, besides the obvious Bob Uecker.
Ugh, Milwaukee is a sad town.
Kansas City Royals fan? That’s a real thing?
/Mets fan
/Has a lot of nerve
Beginning of the end: David Cone for Ed Hearn
I guess Cards fans will have to dry their tears on all those World Series banners they’ve won in the past 104 years.
There’s a Craig Robinson/Dr. Dre “Nuthin But a G-Thang” joke that I’m too scared to make.
To be fair, Jon Hamm is only a Cardinals fan because he played with Bob Gibson.
+1
Sorry, but Ron Swanson would be a Cardinals fan.
YOU TAKE THAT BACK!!! EDDIE VEDDER AND BILLY CORGAN CAN’T BE WRONG!!!
“So help me Jeebus if I find out Paul Rudd is a Kansas City Royals fan.”
Worse. A Baltimore Orioles fan.
Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, and Rob Riggle are all Royals fans. Yes we exist, no we haven’t all died from self-flagellation over the past 26 years, but most have. But this is our year!!! Or something… They all grew up in the KC area. They also showed up with Will Ferrell at a game 2 summers ago and did some pretty hilarious improvising on-camera from the Royals dugout. I’m sure it’s on YouTube somewhere, but I’m too lazy to find it.
Come On, Chen
[www.youtube.com]
Sorry Brandon, but I have to play the Bill Murray trump card. That beats any other celebrity trump card any team can play.
Go Cubs in 2016, when we’ll start to be good!
I meant Burnsy, not Brandon.
yeah, what you sait.
How many Cubs fans have been the leader of the free world?
Ronald Reagan was a big time Cubs fan, for starters…
[www.justonebadcentury.com]
He was also Ronald Reagan, so he had that working against him.
Jeremy Piven is a Blackhawks fan. So much better than Vince Vaughn.
I will take your Jon Hamm and raise you one Bill Murray.
Forget the Cardinals hat, I’m just excited to see Jon Hamm in a Comedy Death Ray (now Comedy Bang Bang) shirt.
Retro Death Ray shirts are new skinny jeans.