The Austrian Super Bowl Broadcast Had An Unbelievable Intro Featuring Thanos

02.03.19 32 mins ago

Twitter/@bubbaprog

The Super Bowl is, first and foremost, about branded excess and, secondarily, about crowning a new champion in the NFL. Everything about the the Super Bowl is over the top and often times the brand tie-ins make very little sense.

It’s also become an international event, broadcast around the world, which invites stations from countries all over to take part in that excess. The Austrian television broadcast for Super Bowl 53 took that to new heights with a spectacular intro that somehow involved the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It features an almost assuredly unlicensed Thanos — some intern dressed in football pads wearing a Thanos mask and an Infinity Gauntlet — snapping away the rest of the playoff competition as the build to how the Pats and Rams got here. It is, truly, a tremendous piece of video. (Also, if you like weird international sports videos you should be following Timothy Burke on Twitter, purveyor of fan favorites like “Russian college football broadcast clips” and more.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSmarvel cinematic universeSUPER BOWLthanos

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 2 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP