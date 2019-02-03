Twitter/@bubbaprog

The Super Bowl is, first and foremost, about branded excess and, secondarily, about crowning a new champion in the NFL. Everything about the the Super Bowl is over the top and often times the brand tie-ins make very little sense.

It’s also become an international event, broadcast around the world, which invites stations from countries all over to take part in that excess. The Austrian television broadcast for Super Bowl 53 took that to new heights with a spectacular intro that somehow involved the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It features an almost assuredly unlicensed Thanos — some intern dressed in football pads wearing a Thanos mask and an Infinity Gauntlet — snapping away the rest of the playoff competition as the build to how the Pats and Rams got here. It is, truly, a tremendous piece of video. (Also, if you like weird international sports videos you should be following Timothy Burke on Twitter, purveyor of fan favorites like “Russian college football broadcast clips” and more.)