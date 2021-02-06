Someone May Have Ruined One Of The Super Bowl’s Biggest Prop Bets

A whole lot of prop bets get made for the Super Bowl, with books all over the world offering a collection of lines that appeal to everyone from the hyper-casual bettor to the folks who put money on everything. There is some bad news: One of the more well-known Super Bowl prop bets got ruined thanks to one intrepid reporter with a cell phone.

Zach Maskavich, a reporter with WESH out of Orlando, found himself near Raymond James Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LV, on Friday afternoon. His timing was pretty fortuitous — while he was outside, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church were practicing their rendition of the national anthem, which they will perform before kickoff.

Now, Maskavich knew that the over/under on how long the anthem will take is quite popular, so he started recording, pulled out his cell phone, and gave away how long their sound check went.

“I just thought it was pretty funny,” Maskavich told David Purdum of ESPN. “Some of the responses have been hilarious; some people are really mad.”

As Purdum laid out, Maskavich’s video unsurprisingly caused a bit of a stir in the gambling world, as PointsBet, a book out of Australia, saw money come in on the over after this video went up, and in response, they halted betting on that line. If this ruined any of your prop bet plans, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.