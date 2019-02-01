We’re Picking Winners For The Super Bowl

Getty Image

It’s been a successful season in this space, trying to find winners and succeeding in that endeavor at a reasonable rate. That extended to AFC/NFC Championship weekend with a 3-1 mark but, of course, the Super Bowl is upon us and there is plenty to examine.

If you are looking to get (super) weird with a long prop sheet, we have you covered elsewhere but, even with a relative lack of options, it’s time to unveil two selections for Sunday’s contest. Before we get there, however, let’s take a final look at how the full season went.

Championship Weekend: 3-1

2018 Season: 52-42-4

Come get these winners.