Let’s Watch Soccer Star Sydney LeRoux Go Toe-to-Toe With A Tow Truck

If you’re not familiar with Sydney Leroux, well, that’s your fault. The soccer star’s quickly becoming a fan favorite on Twitter. And she posts a lot of hot pics on Instagram, if you’re into that whole “girls in bikini” thing. But that’s a different post for a different day.
This afternoon, Sydney Leroux had her car towed. Like the rest of us she resorted to drastic measures to get it back.
We’ve all been there Sydney. We’ve all felt the pain of losing to the evil tow truck people. Welcome to getting screwed by your local government.
Unrelated: I really like your dress here.
I’m not sure what she’s selling, but it doesn’t look cheap.
This is why laws requiring “drop fees” are a great idea and every state should have one. Here in Colorado if you can pay the tow-truck driver $70 while they are in the process of towing your car, they are required by law to drop it.
For a while tow-truck drivers got around this by only accepting Diner’s Club cards as a form of payment because tow companies are colossal assholes. But now they are required to accept VISA and MasterCard.
(Unrelated but the title of this article is all sorts of misleading. You win again, clickbait.)
“Sydney Leroux went toe-to-toe with a tow truck.” Here’s a picture of Sydney Leroux laying in front of a tow truck. Is that really clickbait or just an interesting headline?
@Andy Isaac its clickbait.
F that. I saw a car get towed out at 90 degrees once. Unless you have an Automan car, that shit is gonna do some damage.
For what it’s worth, the law varies in each city, at least here in Michigan.
I feel like I’m getting legal advice from Saul Goodman.
Sydney Leroux’s abs vs a multi ton truck is a losing battle for the truck.
As a Canadian, I am contractually obligated to hate Sydney LeRoux with every fiber of my being, and I do.
Ha! Good one! Canadians lack the gene for hate.
Being from the city Leroux is from, her and I would have incredible hate sex.
Not gonna lie. I would still hate f*@k her. She’s second on that list, just behind January Jones