Let’s Watch Soccer Star Sydney LeRoux Go Toe-to-Toe With A Tow Truck

Senior Editor
08.06.14 13 Comments

If you’re not familiar with Sydney Leroux, well, that’s your fault. The soccer star’s quickly becoming a fan favorite on Twitter. And she posts a lot of hot pics on Instagram, if you’re into that whole “girls in bikini” thing. But that’s a different post for a different day.

This afternoon, Sydney Leroux had her car towed. Like the rest of us she resorted to drastic measures to get it back.

We’ve all been there Sydney. We’ve all felt the pain of losing to the evil tow truck people. Welcome to getting screwed by your local government.

Unrelated: I really like your dress here.

