Taco Bell’s ‘Steal A Base, Steal A Taco’ Promotion Is Back Again, This Time With Topps Trading Cards

10.16.18 3 hours ago

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has made the most of the Fall Classic the last few years with a promotion that’s almost guaranteed to give America a chance at a free taco from the fast food eatery. The ‘Steal A Base, Steal A Taco’ promotion is simple: if and baseball player steals a base during the World Series, Taco Bell gives away on a designated date.

There’s little drama in the contest, really. The chances of a single stolen base happening in the 4 to 7 games of the World Series are extremely high. That’s meant a lot of free tacos for America over the years, and that’s why Taco Bell is doing something special for the 2018 version of the World Series promotion.

Taco Bell announced Monday that it would be adding a few wrinkles to the “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” promotion, including a partnership with Topps to celebrate some of the heroes who have stolen tacos for the masses in years past. With the World Series slated to start on October 23, Taco Bell has announced details for when America will inevitably get its free tacos.

