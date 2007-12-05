TAKE ANYTHING YOU WANT, PT. 2

A couple weeks ago the fine Internet institution With Leather featured this hypnotic and creepy exercise video from Japan. And now, thanks to handsome cowboy Buck, we have a fitting conclusion.
Why are these training videos so fixated on danger and misfortune? Wouldn't it be more helpful if they learned how to say, "I'm taking photos of everything."? Or "Where can I find some tentacle porn?" Or "I'm sorry, groping school girls is part of my culture." And if groping school girls is part of the culture, I don't see why they'd ever leave the country.
That track is actually on Nate Newton's Ipod.
Often, I've had gastrointestinal irritation on park benches, and have been unable to express my discomfort to strangers. Thanks Japan!
"i have a bad case of diaherrea"
well that's terrific Mrs. Japanese tourist, exactly what in the fuck would you like me to do about it? I know back home you bag it up and sell it out of vending machines, over here we tend to put that shit where it belongs, Buffalo.
or
Im in ur guts, causing you squirts.
Diarrhea = lube
a bad case of diarrhea might actually be the subject of my last post.
fiddlesticks.
All this and I haven't had my first asian yet. At least now I know how to make her talk dirty to me.
I looks like they're doing a Japanesian Pepto Bismol commercials….
Nausea,
Heartburn,
Indigestion,
Upset stomach,
Diarrhea,
Yay, Pepto-Bismol!
What a bunch of bullshit. These are the Japanese. If they talk about having diarrhea, isn't it a federal law that they have to show it in a game show or something? That's what I heard anyway.
I don't get why Schrutebag was in that video? Oh, Nausea, Diarrhea, Heartburn. I understand.
This is story is the pre-quel to Tubgirl.com… the guy actually found her a restroom after the workout scene, but since it wasnt her accustomed hole in the floor she got confused and ended up as the infamous picture has shown.
And to think, before I took my mind-numbing gov't position, I was going to teach english in Japan. Looking back I think I would have lasted 25 minutes before jumping into the ocean and swimming to Tahiti.
Oh no!!! You are NOT getting me to go to any of your recommended sites WSW11. After that 2girls1cup fiasco, I think I'll leave the internet browsing to myself.
A bad case of diarrhea in Japan requires a trip to the hospital? Usually for me it requires me to move the little TV into the Bathroom.
little tv? c'mon.. spoil yourself
'P-Low: The Skillful Abbot' was my rapping name in the 80's.
Ironically, 'I Have a Bad Case of Diarrhea' was the title of my first album. It did not sell.
The Japanese have definitely cornered the "What the fuck?" market.
There onto something because nothing speeds up weight loss like a little case of the runs.
They're
You're gonna have a bad case of Die In My Basement if you don't put these hand cuffs on.
Shouldn't it be dialleah? My stereotypes must be maintained.
Kwah-kee-ser-pee-nee-koo???