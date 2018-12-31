The Buccaneers Have Reportedly Fired Head Coach Dirk Koetter

Getty Image

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a disappointing 5-11 season end on Sunday with a 34-32 loss to their divisional rival in the Falcons.

After a hot start to the season behind the play of Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Bucs quickly went off the rails as Fitzpatrick’s play regressed and the team went back and forth between Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston. Ultimately, neither quarterback was capable of doing enough to make up for what was a miserable defense that was the fourth worst in the NFL, allowing 6.1 yards per play.

As tends to happen in these situations, a coaching change is coming in Tampa as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Dirk Koetter is out after three seasons with the Bucs.