A Tampa Bay News Station Learned A Valuable Lesson About Posting Stupid Memes

David Price was traded just ahead of yesterday’s MLB deadline in a 3-way deal that sent him to Detroit. The fact Price got traded wasn’t shocking. What was shocking was the pieces they got in return, a so-so lefty in Drew Smyly and some prospects.
But we’re not here to break down the trade, we’re not here to give you the in’s and out’s of MLB shenanigans. No sir. We’re here to talk about memes and why local news stations should steer clear of them.
You see, Tampa Bay’s FOX 13 tried one of those, “Detroit sucks” pics with dilapidated buildings and crack houses and what not. It was the most low hanging fruit of low hanging fruit. This was their tweet.
(I had to screencap their tweet because they deleted. You’ll learn why later)
Anyway, as a Detroiter, I felt I had to respond. I’m not overly sensitive about the city. Their problems are well documented. Their bankruptcy is well documented. Everyone knows about the crime. It ain’t perfect, I get it.
But I’ll be damned if some two-bit local station out-memes me. I’ll be damned if some janky-ass Florida intern thinks he can out-photoshop me. So I dropped this bomb on them. A “POW RIGHT IN THE KISSER” to their empty stadium.
And then I led a pretty nasty Twitter mob against the Tampa Bay FOX station. I’m not proud of myself for it, but whatever, sometimes you gotta get your hands dirty. I never thought it would go beyond that. They took their tweet down, apologized and that was that. I was done with it. I had saved Detroit’s integrity with a meme.
But then FOX 2 Detroit picked it up. So did SI. So did Deadspin. At night, my phone started blowing up because the local news stations in Detroit were covering it. And then my mama called, said she heard my name on the news.
All this for a Goddamn meme.
So what did we learned from all this? Well it’s pretty simple. If you’re a local news station, don’t go with the low hanging fruit and don’t let your Millenial intern dictate what goes on social media. Because, as we all know, teenagers are stupid.
Also, don’t mess with Detroit. Don’t ever mess with Detroit. I’m watching you.
Tampa ain’t seen a mile road south of 10.
Detroit maybe bad but it’s honestly one of the coolest cities to live in. There’s so much going on below the surface that nobody ever talks about
You’re on my good people list, sir.
You just broke the first rule of Fight Club, mother fucker.
a $30,000 house will never be within walking distance to “the cool shit”. If it were, it wouldn’t cost $30,000!! However, the moderately priced $90,000 homes in St. Clair Shores are within a quick drive tot he cool shit – and pretty safe from mugging.
Since when are carjackings and muggings not cool shit? Next your gonna tell me cops and robbers doesn’t HAVE to involve actual guns…
What’s with the red circle? I’m guessing you’re indicating the actual Rays fan in the picture.
I was in a rush to respond to them and didn’t Photoshop out.
Here’s the theory I’ve developed while working all around the country: when there’s nothing else to hang on to, cities hang on to pro sports–baseball in particular.
It’s why the Rays, Marlins, Nationals, Padres, Rockies, Rangers, Mariners, Braves, Astros, and the like rarely sell out–there’s something better to do with that hundred bucks.
On the other hand, teams representing shithole cities often sell really well: Cardinals, Tigers, Brewers, Phillies, Reds, e.g.
Of course, this isn’t absolute (logically, Cleveland and Pittsburgh should sell out every game), but it’s pretty noteworthy.
Well that’s an interested not-at-all messed up theory.
Pittsburgh is a football town. The Steelers sell out every game. Anything else, if the team sucks, there is always something else to do.
But Atlanta is moving to the suburbs and building a new stadium. The Rangers sell well. The others I agree with.
No one goes to Marlins games because Jeffrey Loria is a piece of shit human bieng and should be raped to death.
Milwaukee is a blast in the summertime.
Yeah, I disagree with MKE being a shithole. Downtown is nice. The East Side is (generally) nice. The North side should be avoided and the West Side is okay.
i also travel for work all year, move about every 6 weeks to a new major city and i think attendance is more based on opponent and day of the week. there are more home games in the m mlb season than there are games in most other sports total season so people can always catch the next one, so to speak. i’ve been to at least 20 of the 30 stadiums and it doesn’t matter where you are – everyone has fairly empty stadiums on a lot of week days.
also – i feel like if you’re spending 100$ to see a game you’re doing it wrong.
[youtu.be]
Tigers games didn’t sell out when the team was awful – and the city was still equally crap. They sell out because we have the best hitter of this generation and a team worthy of watching.
Look to Auburn Hills. When the Pistons were killing it, they had a sell out streak for the ages. Now they don’t make the playoffs, and even Salt N Pepa at halftime can’t get butts in the seats. And the areas surrounding Auburn Hills are and always have been doing just fine.
What most of the “others” don’t know, is that Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and a few other “shitted on” cities in the Midwest are pretty damn great to be in, visit and live.
On a related sports note, we can do this meme thing with Cavs games compared to Heat games.
For all you Mid westerners who feel crapped on, be glad you dont live in Jacksonville. Only thing good sports related we got are some extremely large overpriced TV screens. And our AA baseball team.
Is this where we share all of our sad sports stories?
So then this entire post is just for you to brag about the super cool thing you did that tv stations are interested in? Congratulations?
Just to rep my town, Rays’ attendance is so bad because 1) This is Florida, where approximately 120% of our residents are imports from places like New York and Boston (so people who care about OTHER teams), and 2) WHY IS THE STADIUM STILL IN ST PETE!?!? Seriously, it sucks balls driving over there to attend a game. Move it to Tampa, near the Lightning’s arena, and I guarantee there will be an increases.
David Price is a class act! Tampa appreciates his past efforts and wishes him the best in the future. Tampa, a small market team, had to make the move. (…..must revert to sarcastic poster)
Florida. God’s waiting room.
I’m from ny, with all the elitism that entails. But even if I was from Cincinnati I would think detroit should be leveled and it’s inhabitants sent to central America in an exchange program.