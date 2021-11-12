TCU is in the market for a new head football coach after Gary Patterson parted ways with the program at the end of October. It’s the rare good college football job that opens up in the middle of the season, so a number of names have been kicked around as candidates. Perhaps the most high-profile of the bunch is Deion Sanders, and if one TCU football player has his way, Coach Prime will make the jump to the Horned Frogs.

Zach Evans, the team’s top running back this season, tweeted out a plea for the university to hire Sanders, who has been the head coach at Jackson State for the last two seasons.

It is very easy to take this as a player having some fun on the internet, but the interesting thing here is that Sanders is legitimately a candidate for the job. According to a report by Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram earlier this week, the former two-sport star sat down with the selection committee tasked with finding a replacement for Patterson and did an admirable job.

Sanders had his first interview with TCU officials on Monday, sources said, and impressed. One source went as far as saying Sanders is expected to make the cut for the second round of interviews. “I’m not saying he is going to get the job, not saying he’s the leading candidate at this point,” the source said, “but he is in the mix. He was impressive.”

Sanders’ current program sits 8-1 on the year and undefeated in conference play, which has led to Jackson State getting ranked 18th in FCS. Hopefully if he does make the jump to TCU, he can fill out his staff with some pretty big names, a thing that was rumored to have been the case when he took over the Tigers but did not come to fruition.