The 2020 NFL Draft featured a wide receiver class that has the potential to be historically good. No one is a better example of this than Cincinnati Bengals pass catcher Tee Higgins. Following a productive collegiate career at Clemson, Higgins declared for the Draft, and while a big-bodied receiver with sure hands and the ability to run crisp routes would normally hear his name called pretty quickly compared to the rest of his class, Higgins went with the first pick of the second round, the seventh receiver to go in the Draft.

He managed to have a better rookie year than most of the names called ahead of him. Higgins reeled in 67 balls for 908 yards and five touchdowns for the Bengals this season, leading his team in yards and touchdowns and sitting second only to Tyler Boyd in receptions. The future looks bright in Cincinnati with Heisman winner Joe Burrow under center, and it’s not hard to imagine a scenario where Higgins turns into his favorite target.

On Wednesday, Uproxx Sports caught up with Higgins to discuss the Super Bowl, his rookie year, The Office, and more.

What are you most looking forward to on Sunday?

I think I have the Chiefs winning.

Really? Why the Chiefs?

I mean, Pat and this offense has been hot. They’re lethal right now. And you got guys like Tyreek, you got guys like Mecole, Sammy, Le’Veon, Clyde. They’re deep, and the way they attack, the way their offense … they’ve been unstoppable this season.

I’m glad you said that because I want to ask you about the pass catchers in this game. As a receiver, it has to be fun knowing you’re going to be tuning in to watch guys on both teams who are almost guaranteed to make something happen, right?

Yeah, yeah.

Of the number of guys, who do you like watching the most and why?

I like watching all these guys, but the guy I watch the most is definitely Mike Evans. He’s a big guy like me, and I really see how he goes about and how he plays his game and the way he attacks the ball in the air. So, that’s one guy that I’m really excited to watch.