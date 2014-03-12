An Oregon Teen With Brain Cancer Just Crossed A Strip Club Off His Bucket List. Next Up? A UFC Fight.

In a story that’s bound to pull on your heart strings, a reporter from KATU News in Portland recently interviewed a 19-year old boy named Jake Stoneking about his battle with a rare form of brain cancer known as medulloblastoma. Jake had a tumor the size of a golf ball removed back in 2009 and he and his family had hoped for the best that it was gone, but they were devastated to learn that it returned last month, and the doctors gave Jake just three months. While he’s currently taking experimental drugs to extend that prognosis, the boy was rather honest about having to accept reality.
Jake’s not going out without having a little fun, though, so he and his family created a bucket list of attainable goals that he can accomplish within the coming weeks, including the most important No. 1 that any young man could have – going to a strip club named Jiggles. No. 2 on the list – and one of only two goals remaining in his Top 5 – is attending a UFC fight, and the only logical thing to do here is for Dana White to get this kid the best seat in the house, right between Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste, at UFC 171 on Saturday.
ABC Entertainment News | ABC Business News
According to ABC News, a local fisherman heard about Jake’s story and offered to help him cross his salmon fishing trip off his list, which would join the strip club, shooting an AR15 and MP5, hunting a bull elk, and riding a zip line as the feats that he’s accomplished thus far. He still wants to hunt a spring black bear, ride a motorcycle, have his name tattooed on his back, and laugh until he cries, among other things, but he’s off to a great start.
In fact, according to the NY Daily News, the manager of Jiggles has already invited Jake for a return visit, because he wasn’t there the first time to make sure the teen had a memorable time.
“I would have definitely tried to make sure that his experience there for a bucket list was a step-up from a normal experience for a customer coming off the street,” he said.
Jake should definitely take him up on the offer, but only after he lays on White and the UFC to give him the Fight Night experience to remember.
First Batkid and now this dude…dying guys have all the luck.
PrinceVal, one day if you or someone close to you gets some kind of cancer, remember your sarcastic comment here. Some jokes are funny, yours was not.
Screw you, Rocko Man. Either everything is off limits or nothing is.
My brother died of cancer…he would have thought it was funny.
Your joke was unfunny and you must feel shame. Rocko Man has spoken and we all must listen,
and we all must listen, as he drowns in his own tears of unfathomable pussification.
Come on kid, how is “get laid” not in your top 5?
I cannot believe that either.
Going to a strip club in Oregon is not that big a deal. It’s harder not to go to a strip club. They’re all over the fucking place.
Jiggles is closing, though. So maybe he went for the faux nostalgia in true fashion of the hipster he won’t grow up to be.
I hope this isn’t some really fucked up viral marketing.
But on the plus side it could be the radiation therapy of viral marketing. Sure it makes us ill, but if we survive we’re better for it.
I hate strip clubs, but if I ever visit one voluntarily it would be one like that so I get the most entertainment possible.
I hope somewhere on his list is “Find cure for brain cancer” Aim high!
I appreciate his decision to approach death by taking as many big ass animals as he can with him.