Ten Fighters We Want To See CM Punk Square Off With In UFC

10. Josh “The Punk” Thomson
The only reason I’m suggesting this is because Joe Silva and Sean Shelby have shown that they like putting on interesting nickname fights, like Dennis “Superman” Hallman versus John “Doomsday” Howard and Yushin “Thunder” Okami versus Hector “Lightning” Lombard.
9. CB “The Doberman” Dolloway
Again, this would be another stupid name-based fight, which I’m perfectly fine with.
8. Coty Shannon
It’s okay if the name Coty Shannon doesn’t sound familiar. He’s not in the UFC, and hasn’t had a fight in over a year. Plus, he’s still an amateur. However, Coty Shannon got some notoriety last year when he broke out TWO pro wrestling holds to finish two fights in a row. I’d be down with the Coty Clutch facing off against the Koji Clutch.
7. “Funky” Ben Askren
Ben Askren has legitimate beef with Dana White and the UFC. The dude is undefeated and a champion NCAA division 1 wrestler, yet he was told he needed more experience before White would sign him to the UFC. Maybe have Punk and Funk fight it out on the prelims with the winner getting a guaranteed UFC contract. Perhaps the contract itself could be on a pole. Just spitballin’ here.
6. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone
This would be an easy fight to hype, the straight-edge savior versus the guy that pounds Budweiser during the post-fight press conference (And pretty much any other time he’s not actively fighting). Also, there’s a nice punk vs country western music thing going on.
I want to see JDF job to him. JDF is such a douchebag that’s way in over his head.
What? Jason David Frank is one of the coolest guy evers, if anything Punk is the Jerk. More importantly JDF has more experience in MMA than Punk, he’d destroy Punk.
I mean, i’m all for Punk getting beat by the Green Ranger if that’s what you are suggesting.
JDF is one of the few people that actually enjoys the fact that they got to be a Power Ranger. Most of them tense at the word of it.. He owns it.. and has come back to the series multiple times..
Any list that does NOT include Don Frye is the wrong list.
Fun Fact: Stephan Bonnar is in the UFC Hall of Fame; Don Frye is not.
Punk’s friends with Sonnen tho, so it would have to be a worked beef. Pretty sure those two could pull it off, they’re good at faking being mad at people.
I was actually thinking Diaz. Nick has said if he isn’t fighting for a title (and he sure as hell won’t be) that he will only fight from now on if they payday will be worth it. Punk said he’s either gonna be Welter or Middle, and those are the two classes Nick fights in. Let’s do it.
So a 215lb 36 year old millionaire who’s never cut weight is going to drop up to 45 lbs. to fight as a WW?
Everything is fun and games until you can’t eat food anymore.
Right that’s what I was thinking too. Most guys start fighting in a higher weight class once they get into their mid 30s because it’s too hard to cut weight anymore, but Punk seems to be set on avoiding the bigger guys like the plague. He said LHW is completely out of the question and it’s between 185 and 170. I’m 99.999 percent sure he’s gonna end up at MW.
(tho I can’t lie Punks “homeless man” physique would look absolutely hilarious at 170. His tattoos would be drooping like a 70 year olds)
@Kungjitsu: I doubt he’s actually 215. That sounds like a WWE inflated weight.
MINOWAMAN OR DEATH
Who the hell is Minnowwoman? That sounds like the worst super hero of all time.
[legkicktko.blogspot.com]
LobsterMobster shall get you interested. HE IS SUPER HLUK
It will be much better watching him fight real MMA fighters and getting bitch slapped into a coma.
Punk’s spinning back fist is still light years better looking than his spinning heel kick.
I’m sure his first fight will be against a first round elimination of one of the recent t.u.fs. I think mexico had middleweights? Anyways the only fight on this list that has a chance of being a reality is C.b. dolloway, I think he is tanked somewhere around 15-20. But I would vote for Cowboy or diaz, just to see punk get destroyed. I bet Ryback starts looking a whole lot better after eating a Cerrone shin to the face, or half a million jabs from Diaz.
I hope Punk shows up to the hypothetical JDF fight in custom Green Ranger fight gear, similar to his use of Undertaker-inspired gear at Wrestelmania 29.
Yesss
Agreed
It’s gotta be CB Dolloway whom Punk would fight first, right? There’s no way Diaz or Cowboy would get first crack. Punk can’t be that stupid, right?
I never understood “straight-edge” people. You have no excuse for being a dick, at least us drunks can blame alcohol.