Ten Fighters We Want To See CM Punk Square Off With In UFC

In case you haven’t been paying attention, former WWE superstar CM “Phil Brooks” Punk has signed a multiple fight contract with the UFC . Dana White said that unlike Brock Lesnar, who made his promotional debut against former heavyweight champion Frank Mir (And who had a serious NCAA division 1 wrestling background), Punk will be facing against fighters with similar experience levels. I’m not a huge fan of that idea, so I present the following options for Punk to get in there with and mix things up:

10. Josh “The Punk” Thomson

The only reason I’m suggesting this is because Joe Silva and Sean Shelby have shown that they like putting on interesting nickname fights, like Dennis “Superman” Hallman versus John “Doomsday” Howard and Yushin “Thunder” Okami versus Hector “Lightning” Lombard.

9. CB “The Doberman” Dolloway

Again, this would be another stupid name-based fight, which I’m perfectly fine with.

8. Coty Shannon

It’s okay if the name Coty Shannon doesn’t sound familiar. He’s not in the UFC, and hasn’t had a fight in over a year. Plus, he’s still an amateur. However, Coty Shannon got some notoriety last year when he broke out TWO pro wrestling holds to finish two fights in a row. I’d be down with the Coty Clutch facing off against the Koji Clutch.

7. “Funky” Ben Askren

Ben Askren has legitimate beef with Dana White and the UFC. The dude is undefeated and a champion NCAA division 1 wrestler, yet he was told he needed more experience before White would sign him to the UFC. Maybe have Punk and Funk fight it out on the prelims with the winner getting a guaranteed UFC contract. Perhaps the contract itself could be on a pole. Just spitballin’ here.

6. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

This would be an easy fight to hype, the straight-edge savior versus the guy that pounds Budweiser during the post-fight press conference (And pretty much any other time he’s not actively fighting). Also, there’s a nice punk vs country western music thing going on.