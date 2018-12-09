Teofimo Lopez Knocked Out Mason Menard In 40 Seconds With A Vicious Right Hand

12.08.18 49 mins ago

Twitter/TRBoxing

Part of the allure of boxing is the element of the unknown going into a fight. You might end up watching a full 8, 10, or 12 round bout or it could be over in a matter of seconds.

It’s why boxers with spectacular knockout power and the threat of ending a fight early are so often among the most beloved. Mike Tyson is the gold standard for fighters capable of ending a bout in seconds or minutes, rather than rounds, and more recently fighters like Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin, Deontay Wilder, Sergey Kovalev, and Vasiliy Lomachenko have displayed that kind of awe-inspiring power that draws fans and ensures they arrive before the opening bell.

Lomachenko was in action on Saturday night on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, but it was one of the undercard bouts that set the tone for the night early. Teofimo Lopez stepped into the ring with Mason Menard for a lightweight fight boasting an 10-0 record with eight knockouts, and quickly picked up his 11th win and ninth KO with 40 seconds of dominant boxing, knocking Menard out cold with a right hook.

TOPICS#Boxing
TAGSboxing

