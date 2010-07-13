Terrell Owens Can’t Even Play Basketball Without Embarrassing Himself

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

From RealTalkNY comes this interesting tale of Terrell Owens getting posterized by someone much better than him at basketball. Owens, who took a trip to Rucker park with fellow attention-whoring Wide Receiver Chad Ocho Cinco, played in a celebrity basketball affair last night that featured Jadakiss and a bunch of other famous people I don’t recognize because I live a sheltered life bereft of anything but Sportscenter and Craig Ferguson. It’s better that way; I overwhelm easily.

Anyway, Terrell Owens was running around the basketball court attempting to make it look like his 37-year-old butt could run with all of the young bucks when a dinosaur of a man named ‘Miles High’ (something tells me that’s not his real name) came out of the sky to remind NFL GM’s why T.O.’s still unsigned. Okay, the main reason is his horrific attitude and awesome lockerroom destruction skills, but you get the picture. T.O.’s lost quite a few steps from his 49ers/Eagles heyday and his extroverted personality’s shortcomings have finally outweighed his football playing benefits. Though at heart I really do wish he gets another NFL job so we can all enjoy another year of passive aggressive barbs at his quarterback and innumerable drops of hilariously easy catches, this may be the end of the road for Terrell Owens. As long as you don’t turn to VH1.

Now on the Ocho Cinco side of things, we have a case of crying wolf on our hands. In an attempt to shake up some headlines or something equally as stupid, Chad decided to play little prank on the world so people won’t forget he exists.

[Chad Johnson] remained mum when asked about the “fight” he tweeted about having on Sunday night. At about 1 a.m. that night, he tweeted: “Damn, I just got in a fight with the bouncer, them damn boxing sessions got me on point, at least the police let me keep tweetin in the car?” Soon after, he followed up with this tweet: “Aww man NYPD is so awesome we are all headed to Starbucks after we drop the bouncer off at the police station for an assault on me.” The next morning, he claimed the entire thing was a joke in his final tweet on the matter: “lmao, that’s the power of twitter, that was all a joke last night.” -NY Daily News

If my memory of awesome children books serve me correctly, the ending of this story will involve Chad Ocho Cinco getting eaten by the NYPD. I hope somebody gets video.