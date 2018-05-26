Terrell Owens Is A Cowboy Again On The Hall Of Fame Edition Of ‘Madden NFL 19’

05.26.18

It’s Madden season, gang. Or at the very least, it’s time to get excited about who is on the cover of the annual football game’s latest edition. The Madden NFL franchise now sports two distinct editions, and the Hall of Fame Edition’s cover athlete comes first.

On Friday, Terrell Owens announced that he’d wear a Dallas Cowboys uniform once more on the cover of Madden NFL 19. That’s right: One of the two star wide receivers in the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be the cover athlete for the game, as he announced on Twitter on Friday.

