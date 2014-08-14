Someone At ESPN Probably Got Fired For This Terrible Tony Stewart-Kevin Ward Tweet

08.14.14 7 Comments

Tony Stewart is a 43-year-old NASCAR driver. Kevin Ward, Jr. was a 20-year-old Sprint car driver. One of them is alive. One of them is dead.

This all seems pretty straightforward, pretty easy to comprehend but nope, someone at ESPN screwed it up. And they screwed it up bad. They probably don’t have a job anymore.

I understand screwing things up, I understand making mistakes on Twitter. But this stayed up for over an hour before someone at ESPN realized there was a problem. It stayed up for over an hour before someone said, “hey, Tony Ward, Jr. isn’t real, he’s a figment of someone’s imagination.”

This is social media at its worst. Ugh.

