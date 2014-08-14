Someone At ESPN Probably Got Fired For This Terrible Tony Stewart-Kevin Ward Tweet

Tony Stewart is a 43-year-old NASCAR driver. Kevin Ward, Jr. was a 20-year-old Sprint car driver. One of them is alive. One of them is dead.
This all seems pretty straightforward, pretty easy to comprehend but nope, someone at ESPN screwed it up. And they screwed it up bad. They probably don’t have a job anymore.
I understand screwing things up, I understand making mistakes on Twitter. But this stayed up for over an hour before someone at ESPN realized there was a problem. It stayed up for over an hour before someone said, “hey, Tony Ward, Jr. isn’t real, he’s a figment of someone’s imagination.”
This is social media at its worst. Ugh.
? So what you’re really saying is… No one lost their job for this tweet. Just ignore the headline…
Social media reporting at its worst. Ugh.
The internet really believes that people that work in media “lose their job” for pretty much any mistake or typo that gets made.
If people get fired for this kind of stuff, Rowles should’ve been fired a long, long time ago.
+1.
They lose their Tweet privileges for a while, they normally don’t get fired. I know a guy that put his foot in his mouth (Is that possible with a Tweet?) over the Jameis Winston controversy last year for a major sports network (Pig Vomit can tell you the letters of said network) and he just lost tweeting rights and got a stern warning.
“One of them is dead.”
Because he was stupid.
Tired of reading Tony “killed” Ward. He died as a result of a tragic racing accident due to getting too close to a car driven by Stewart. Unless the investigation proves otherwise of course.