Terry McLaurin Has Signed A 3-Year, $71 Million Extension In Washington

As NFL teams get set for the 2022 season, there are still some contractual negotiations to be done, as teams look to lock down stars for the long-term to avoid having to bid against other teams on the free agency market.

In Washington, that meant Commanders star receiver Terry McLaurin was due for a potentially big payday, and on Tuesday he got just that as word broke that he had hashed out a new three-year extension that will keep him in the nation’s capital as one of the league’s highest paid receivers.

As Field Yates laid out, it has been a very good offseason to be a top wide receiver, as teams have forked over big money to lock down stars at one of the premier positions in the league currently.

McLaurin has been one of the most consistently productive receivers in the NFL through his first three seasons, with 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns so far in his young career. Considering the lack of a top quarterback in Washington, that’s an incredibly impressive stat line, and as the Commanders hope to figure out a long-term answer for their QB woes, keeping McLaurin in town to help whoever is under center became a priority.

