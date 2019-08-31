The Texans Bolstered Their Offensive Line By Acquiring Laremy Tunsil From Miami

Getty Image

The Houston Texans turned heads on Saturday morning when they flipped Pro Bowl defensive end/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks. But as it turns out, the Texans weren’t done wheeling and dealing as they look to put together a roster before the 2019-20 NFL season kicks off next week.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Houston agreed to a move with the Miami Dolphins to acquire offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil.

Texans are finalizing a trade for OT Laremy Tunsil, source tells ESPn. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

Soon after, Ian Rapoport added some additional details that come with a move of this magnitude. The Texans will apparently pay a hefty price to acquire Tunsil — including a first round draft pick — but in addition to the standout offensive lineman, the team will bolster its receiving corps by adding Kenny Stills.