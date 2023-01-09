For the second offseason in a row, the Houston Texans are headed into the offseason looking for someone to replace a one-and-done head coach. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, Houston has decided to part ways with Lovie Smith after a 3-13-1 campaign that saw them register the worst record in the AFC.

The #Texans have fired coach Lovie Smith, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Another one-and-done in Houston. pic.twitter.com/1Ld7PxCGUq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Texans general manager Nick Caserio confirmed the report via a statement released on the team’s official Twitter account.

A statement from General Manager Nick Caserio: pic.twitter.com/rq44KxC2y1 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 9, 2023

Smith got the job last offseason after the team decided to move on from David Culley. Like Smith, Culley got one year at the helm of the Texans before deciding to go with someone else. While Culley was a first-time head coach, Smith, who worked as Culley’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator, signed a 4-year contract with the Texans and brought plenty of head coaching experience at both the NFL and collegiate levels.

Earlier in the day, Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the Texans could have eyes on a pair of defensive coordinators if they decide to move on from Smith: Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon and 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, the latter of whom was an All-Pro linebacker in Houston.

The Texans will head into this offseason with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were slated to pick No. 1 until the team pulled off a shocking, last-minute win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.