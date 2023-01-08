texans bettor
Week 18 had a lot of implications all over the world of football, but in Las Vegas there were three very interested observers in this weekend’s action as the Circa Survivor Contest — with a $6.1 million prize — had three contestants left. All three picked different teams to win, with one on the Jaguars, who pulled out a miracle on Saturday to lock that bettor into at least a $2 million share, another on the Seahawks, who faced the Rams needing a win to keep playoff hopes alive in Seattle in the afternoon window, and one brave soul who backed Sam Ehlinger and the Colts against the Texans.

If you would like to see the pain of losing out on at least a $2 million (possibly $3 million, if Seattle had lost) payday on a 4th-and-20 heave, here it is.

That man, named Mike Barth, explained his decision to take the Colts over the Jaguars (who won Saturday) and Vikings (who rolled the Bears on Sunday) who were also available to him.

If there were ever an instance of overthinking it, this might be it. Having Jacksonville wouldn’t have been fun, so I don’t blame him on that point, but considering the Bears were going to start Nathan Peterman, taking the Vikings, even if they rest everyone in the second half, would’ve been far more palatable to the Colts if it were my money. In any case, Indianapolis was still in control late and it required two miracles from the Texans, who should’ve been trying to lose so they’d get the top pick, to have a chance to win the game on their final drive, with a 4th-and-20 touchdown going through the hands of a Colts defender for a Houston touchdown and then Davis Mills successfully converted a two-point conversion.

He handled this far better than I would’ve, as I’d have been losing my mind and possibly throwing things. Hopefully he had a healthy hedge on the Texans moneyline that eased the pain, but this is about as brutal as it gets with that much on the line. That is, in fact, a bad beat, Scott Van Pelt.

