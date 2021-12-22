texas a+m
Texas A+M Can’t Play In The Gator Bowl Against Wake Forest Because Of COVID And Injuries

For the first time in this college football bowl season, one of the teams that accepted a bid to play in a game has to bow out. After reports hit the internet indicating that the 25th-ranked Texas A+M Aggies would not be able to play in the Gator Bowl against the No. 17 Wake Forest Demon Deacons due to the team’s inability to field an acceptable number of players, the team announced that a mix of season-ending injuries and positive COVID-19 cases will keep them at home while the game is played on Dec. 31.

Of course, the No. 1 priority is that everyone in College Station is able to stay safe and healthy, and it’s understandable that they’d prioritize that over being able to play in a game that they could opt to miss. It does put the bowl and the Demon Deacons in a situation where they are scheduled to play a game but there’s no opponent, although Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports indicates that one idea being kicked around is inviting a team that has already played in a bowl.

As of this writing, there are no other teams in the world of college football that have needed to do this, but with COVID cases rising nationwide, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario where this impacts other teams during bowl season.

