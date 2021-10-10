Jimbo Fisher made history on Saturday night, becoming the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat the greatest coach of his generation. The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide walked into College Station against an unranked Texas A+M side, and thanks to a field goal as time expired by Seth Small, the Aggies came out on top, 41-38.

Texas A+M seemed like they were primed for a special night from the beginning. Alabama turned the ball over twice in the first half, while their offense was nowhere near as lethal as it has looked at other times this season. By the time the two teams walked into the locker room, the Aggies found themselves up 24-10.

Still, this is Alabama we’re talking about here, so their ability to make stuff happen made a comeback seem inevitable. Its defense clamped down, with A+M only finding the end zone on a 96-yard kickoff return for the first quarter and a half of the second. And then, after back-to-back field goals followed by Aggies punts, Alabama broke through. A nine play, 82-yard drive ended with Bryce Young finding Jameson Williams for a seven-yard strike, and after the ensuing two-point conversion, the Tide went up, 38-31.

WIDE OPEN FOR JAMESON WILLIAMS. ALABAMA TAKES THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/QoxHys5Lbz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

But the Aggies found a way back. On the next drive, A+M’s offense went 65 yards in six plays, with Zach Calzada dropping one in to Ainias Smith from 25 yards out to tie things up.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES. This game is a classic. pic.twitter.com/XMpJelshC7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

After forcing a three-and-out on the next drive, Calzada and the offense got the ball with two minutes left on his own 35. A+M marched right down the field, setting up Small for a layup. It looked, for a brief moment, like the ball was going wide left, but his 28-yard boot was good, and by the time it hit the net on the other side of the uprights, Alabama found itself losing to an unranked team for the first time since 2007.

THE AGGIES UPSET NO. 1 ALABAMA. pic.twitter.com/p68Rj1KKwG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

The win snaps a two-game losing streak for A+M, as the team was coming off of losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State.