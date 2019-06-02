Texas A&M Eliminated West Virginia On A Walkoff Grand Slam

ESPN

College baseball regionals are wrapping up around the country as teams vie for super regional births, where tickets to Omaha and play in the College World Series will be handed out.

Throughout the regular season, very few beyond the diehards of the sport tune in for college baseball, but the postseason offers the chance to watch on more mainstream sports channels and check out why it is an incredibly entertaining viewing experience. College baseball games regularly see teams hit double-digits in runs, through a combination of pitchers not being nearly as good on average as those in the majors, and hitters having the benefit of aluminum bats (although regulations have helped to dial back the power of those bats in recent years).

Still, no lead in college baseball can truly feel safe and West Virginia learned that in miserable fashion on Sunday. The Mountaineers led Texas A&M 10-7 in the bottom of the 9th inning, but the Aggies had loaded the bases for Bryce Blaum. The Aggies’ second baseman had the count run full to 3-2 with two outs and managed to send one way out over the left center field fence to give Texas A&M and unbelievable win and eliminate West Virginia.