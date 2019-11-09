Randy Moss’ Son, Thaddeus, Made The Catch Of The Year Against Alabama

LSU has not beaten Alabama since 2011, as one of the best known recent rivalries in college football has not been all that competitive on the field for the better part of a decade. However, this year was supposed to be different because of LSU’s explosive new offense, led by Heisman candidate quarterback Joe Burrow.

On Saturday in Tuscaloosa, they had to prove that would actually be the case and it didn’t take long for the statement to be made. The Tigers ran ahead 10-0 on the Tide, and despite a pair of highlight plays from Alabama for touchdowns, they had no answers defensively for LSU. Burrow was 18-of-20 in the first half for 252 yards and three touchdowns, as LSU ran ahead 33-13 at the break.

His most impressive connection of the game wasn’t on a touchdown, however, but set up their third touchdown of the afternoon inside the one. Burrow found Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy, for a huge play with a ridiculous toe-tapping grab inside the one that was reviewed and confirmed, not just stood, after a lengthy look by the officials.

Thaddeus Moss did Randy proud with this grab, WHAT A CATCH! pic.twitter.com/eVf42EypNA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 9, 2019

The pylon cam showed Moss reestablish his feet inbounds and get both toes on the turf before sliding out of bounds in a snag that was reminiscent of his father.

Pylon Cam, always and forever. pic.twitter.com/hhokXNSIeD — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 9, 2019

LSU would punch it in from there and then score one more TD for good measure after a Tua interception set them up in great field position again right before half. It’s been a stunning afternoon in Tuscaloosa, as the Tigers have announced their presence with a bang and the Tide have had no answers.