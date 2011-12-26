The 2011 With Leather Celebrity Sports Fan Of The Year Is Kate Upton

As we prepare to wow you with our analysis of stuff that already happened in our Top Sports Moments of 2011 next week, I figured that the best place to start with our annual year end celebration is our heart. And not one person meant more to our hearts this year than Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton. Not only is she easy to look at, but she was also one hell of a sports fan in her own right, so we are honoring her as the first ever With Leather Celebrity Sports Fan of the Year. When reached for comment, Upton’s lawyer said: “Seriously, you’re going to jail.”

If you follow Upton on Twitter or whenever she leaves her apartment, you’ll know that she’s an avid fan of New York sports teams. Just the other day, she was one of thousands of New York Knicks fans who booed Kris Humphries every time he stepped on the court at Madison Square Garden. And since her sister works for the New York Jets, she attends many of their games as well, and when she can’t make it she at least allegedly offers Mark Sanchez helpful late night pointers (*cuts arm*).

Upton is also a New York Rangers and Yankees fan, as you can see after the jump in photos of her fanfare from the past year.

