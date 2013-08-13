The 2013 World Yo-Yo Contest Champion Is Pretty Damn Good With A Yo-Yo

I don’t know what I love more about this video of Janos Karancz performing in the finals of the 2013 World Yo-Yo Contest:

– How calm and cool he looks as he just yo’s and yo’s like that yo-yo is his little round beeyotch on a string. (Sorry, I don’t know any technical terms for yo-yo.)

– How Karancz doesn’t get the yo-yo tangled at all of scream profanities as he somehow got a knot in the string like I did with every single yo-yo I ever owned as a child.

– How the crowd just completely loses its sh*t during his entire performance like it’s an And One dunk contest.

– How he just walks off the stage like, “Thank you very much, goodnight.”

You know what? I think it’s all of those things combined into one that makes me love this video so much. Congrats to Karancz on his championship, and I look forward to seeing him at many NBA halftime shows.

(H/T to Hypervocal)