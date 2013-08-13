The 2013 World Yo-Yo Contest Champion Is Pretty Damn Good With A Yo-Yo

I don’t know what I love more about this video of Janos Karancz performing in the finals of the 2013 World Yo-Yo Contest:
– How calm and cool he looks as he just yo’s and yo’s like that yo-yo is his little round beeyotch on a string. (Sorry, I don’t know any technical terms for yo-yo.)
– How Karancz doesn’t get the yo-yo tangled at all of scream profanities as he somehow got a knot in the string like I did with every single yo-yo I ever owned as a child.
– How the crowd just completely loses its sh*t during his entire performance like it’s an And One dunk contest.
– How he just walks off the stage like, “Thank you very much, goodnight.”
You know what? I think it’s all of those things combined into one that makes me love this video so much. Congrats to Karancz on his championship, and I look forward to seeing him at many NBA halftime shows.
(H/T to Hypervocal)
Wonder if that’s a Brain or Fireball?
/yo-yo’d in the late 90’s
Actually, looks like a Butterfly.
Late 90’s Yo-yo fad was my favorite 90’s fad. I actually got pretty good at Yo-yo cause of it.
My go to Yo-yo was a Brain, modified to not have the automatic return action. So basically a Fireball, but a little more sensitive. I cherished it a 1000 times more than my finest POG slammer.