The Alex Rodriguez Anti-Highlight Reel Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Alex Rodriguez schadenfreude has been perfected.

Via Joe Petty comes The Alex Rodriguez Anti Highlight Reel, setting A-Rod’s worst moments, most memorable strikeouts and greatest “being fed popcorn by Cameron Diaz” shots to Joe Esposito’s ‘You’re The Best Around’ from the Karate Kid soundtrack.

Enjoy:

Y’know, ‘You’re The Best Around’ is one of the true gems of popular culture. It’s been beaten into the ground by everything from ‘Regular Show’ to ‘South Park’ to King Of Kong but it never seems to get old. Whenever you need to score a facetious sports montage, it’s there for you.

You’re the best around, ‘You’re The Best Around.’ Alex Rodriguez … not so much.