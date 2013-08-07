The Alex Rodriguez Anti-Highlight Reel Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Alex Rodriguez schadenfreude has been perfected.
Via Joe Petty comes The Alex Rodriguez Anti Highlight Reel, setting A-Rod’s worst moments, most memorable strikeouts and greatest “being fed popcorn by Cameron Diaz” shots to Joe Esposito’s ‘You’re The Best Around’ from the Karate Kid soundtrack.
Enjoy:
Y’know, ‘You’re The Best Around’ is one of the true gems of popular culture. It’s been beaten into the ground by everything from ‘Regular Show’ to ‘South Park’ to King Of Kong but it never seems to get old. Whenever you need to score a facetious sports montage, it’s there for you.
You’re the best around, ‘You’re The Best Around.’ Alex Rodriguez … not so much.
This video’s lack of his judo chop to Bronson Arroyo is criminal.
I would call that a purse slap.
Also missing is AROD rubbing the the baseball bat between his legs.
Yep, Arroyo slap or GTFO.
i can’t believe THE SLAP isn’t included
Now that he’ll have an ample amount of free time, he should take up gardening. He’s got to put all of that bullshit somewhere.
Nice clip of Roger Dorn at :32 there. Olé!
Right – you need the ‘slap’, followed by a shot of A-Rod on 2nd base holding up his hands in a “What did I do?” stance, then the shot of the umpire crew chief walking towards him and signaling him OUT. As a Red Sox fan, when they called him out, I nearly burst a blood vessel screaming at my TV. Good times.
I nearly burst a blood vessel screaming at my tv thinking that they just dropped the damn ball.
When they made the call, I nearly pissed myself with joy.
To everyone, I totally did look for the slap (especially as a Red Sox’s fan), but MLB guards clips. So at the time of editing, it wasn’t online. And (plus) this
[www.youtube.com]
Where is the clip of A Rod yelling “mine” as the Jays player is trying to catch the pop up?
You could make a montage of Henry Aaron or Babe Ruth or Ty Cobb or Joe Dimaggio striking out and saying his team is better when he’s in there. The video misses the point that Arod is hated for being a bitch. We all concede he is a great player…so showing him boot a few balls and strike out seems kinda bitchy. Couldn’t we make a montage of him completed grounders and hitting homeruns?
The slap, calling “I got it”, the context of those K’s (were a lot of them final outs…does he do that unusually often?), saying “I never used steroids because I don’t need them”…thats the stuff they should include.
And this is from a Mets fan who hates this cheating, smug, self-righteous, delusional prick.
Hey everyone, it’s A-Rod!
Fantastic montage, yet, woefully incomplete. Quite nearly a flawless victory, were it not for THE VARITEKENING. #HYUUUKEN [cdn.lightgalleries.net]
also not enough papelbon striking him out.
Not enough playoff suckiness, but otherwise pretty amazing
Not enough grounding into back-breaking inning-ending double plays.
Is he going to go ESPN Red-Rod for this apology?