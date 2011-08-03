The Attractive Female Celebrity's Guide To Drafting Fantasy Running Backs

Essentially, RBs have almost always ruled the world. Too bad the jerkface coaches of the NFL are doing their best to destroy that philosophy, what with the ever-increasing trend of committees and scenarios. But does that mean that you can’t use a little strategy to make sure that you acquire an elite RB on draft day? Yes, actually, it does mean that. Unless you have a top 5 pick this year (depending on how your league rewards and favors QBs) you’re probably not going to get top tier production from your backfield.
But that doesn’t mean that you can’t at least have solid productivity while creating harmonious scoring across your roster. You just have to clear your mind, forget your fan allegiances, and for once in your life stop telling yourself that THIS is the season that Joseph Addai becomes a monster. Again, I will remind you that I am not professing to be a fantasy football expert, like the many people at the big boy sites who don’t know their asses from a hole opened by the Green Bay Packers offensive line. But I do have some opinions that could help you, and chances are they’re at least better than your moron friends who spend $10 on magazines each year.
Today’s topic is the running back, as we fight to protect the endangered species that is the featured back. And yes, I’m using more attractive females to make my arguments.
Eh, I think Ray Rice is going to have a huge year.
McGahee is gone, Heap is gone, and Mason might go too, and that means a lot more opportunity for him in the red zone. They brought in Vonta Leach, who’ll block mostly, and Rice apparently showed up for camp looking like a roided-out Webster.
I hate the Pats, but you know Danny Woodhead is going to get some touches. Not a bad guy to have in PPR leagues.
I’m not saying I don’t hope Rice has a good year, I’m just saying that he’s not at the top of my list.
Also, Charles had almost 1,500 yards on 230 carries. Check out the other RBs that I put him ahead of.
4) Chris Johnson –He’s holding out for more money and he’s the only good part of Tennessee’s offense.
Hmmm…While Chris Johnson is the best part of the Titans offense, the OL is really, really good. It’s theorized by the talking heads that the OL is going to give Hasselbeck much better protection than he was getting in Seattle, and he will therefore by extrapolation be more productive. If the Titans get a really solid performance out of Hasselbeck, CJ is going to run wild. I think spot 3 or 4 on your list is perfect for CJ this year. He’s not going to hit 2K, but once his new deal gets signed (I’d hold out of training camp too…the temp hit 101 in Nashville today), I think he’ll be good for about 1,500.
As good a fantasy list as anyone else can produce. Each season there are so many surprises it’s pretty much a crap shoot.
@squabbler
I bet Hasselbeck gets back spasms in week 2 from just dropping back. Regardless, the offense was only CJ last year and he still produced even with the defense keyed on him. No doubt he is top 5.
/TN fan and resident
//fuck its hot outside
Offensive line is one thing, but no passing game is another. See: 2010 Tennessee Titans.
Also, I have to drop Charles from 3 now because the Chiefs signed LeRon McClain. Charles may get 1 touchdown this season.
We signed The Ron? Woohoo!
I think Beef Moe is THE sleeper pick this year. A year in the system under his belt, no QB talent, the line should be better in Happy Carroll’s second year. They will pretty much have to run a shit ton.
Knowshon at #30? Just curious on your reasoning, considering he finished last year like 17th in points (non-ppr) despite missing 3 games early, and then only playing a few snaps the last 3 games from a rib injury, and this will only be his 3rd year
Rumor has it that Ryan Mathews showed up WAY out of shape and
damnit; Tolbert was running first team, but it’s way early.
Woodhead is Scary-good..
I think Beef Moe is THE sleeper pick this year.
Could be, but I’m worried that team is going to be down three scores at halftime in every game and have to abandon the run.
Plus, I think every league has one guy who only remembers that run versus the Saints and reaches for him way too soon.
That said, if he’s there in the late third or fourth round, I’d grab him for sure. BEEF MOE.
unless Rashard has been hiding Osama for the past decade, I’d take him at 10-12 (if he’s there). He’ll be good for 1200+ yrds and most likely 12 TD’s. Either that, or he’ll pull a Billy Cole move during first rain game. ‘ain’t life a bitch?’
Oof on the LeSean being #2 anymore…
