The Bengals Player Whose Daughter Was Diagnosed With Cancer Now Has The Best Selling Jersey in Team History

Last week we told you about Devon Still, a defensive tackle on the Cincinnati Bengals who was signed to the practice squad after a disappointing training camp. As it turned out, Still’s play on the field was a direct result of what was going on off the field. His 4-year-old daughter was suffering from cancer. Had the Bengals not signed him to the practice squad, Still would be out of a job and out of health insurance.
On Monday, the Bengals added Still to their active roster and took it one step further.
Late Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced via their website they were donating all proceeds from sales of Still’s jersey to pediatric cancer research.
Less than 24 hours later, a team official told ESPN.com that more of the defensive tackle’s black No. 75 jerseys had been sold in that time span than any jersey featuring any other Bengals player ever.
Ever?
“Ever,” Jeff Berding, the Bengals’ director of sales and public affairs, said. He didn’t have an exact number of sales at the time.
At one point, the Bengals site crashed because of traffic. The team says they’ve received an overwhelming number of emails and phone calls, asking to help the Still family. What a great story. I love everything about this. I love how Still handled it, I love how the Bengals have responded, and above all, I love that people are willing to help a guy they don’t even know. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go have a good cry.
(All proceeds from jersey sales go to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital’s pediatric research efforts.)
As a steelers fan, damn you for making me like the Bengals.
This is a fantastic story and I’m glad he’s on the active roster now with the accompanying bump in salary. (Making at least 300k now as opposed to 70k)
That said, it reminds me of the Sal Fasano story, where all the Rockies had to do is call him up for one day and all of his son’s medical expenses for a heart condition would be covered. They had two open spots on the 40 man and never did it.
Meanwhile, The Steelers are selling Antonio Brown cleats whose proceeds benefit the World Kickboxing Association.
Meanwhile, the quatre-vingt cinq is selling like day-old poutine.
What a show of class from Cincy. If I had any sort of disposable income, I’d be all over it.
The little known secret in Cincinnati is that Mike Brown and his family is exceedingly loyal to his employees (almost to a fault) and they are actually very charitable. As a lifelong Bengal fan, this doesn’t surprise me in the least.
Now, I need to send an email asking if they’ll make some #75 Still jerseys in alternate orange. I already have a home black jersey and I hate, loathe, rue and lament the away white jerseys.
So everything about the NFL does NOT suck? Good to know.
Jesus, thankfully there can be good things within the organization other than rapists, murderers and wife beaters.
AANNNNNDDDDD this is another reason why Uproxx is better than my Facebook feed. Being a Bengals fan raised in western Pennsylvania, my feed today was filled with “lol a practice squad player has the best selling Bengals jersey lol”.
The Saints helped, too.
[www.nola.com]
Alright, who’s chopping onions?
This is really great
Kudos go to the Bengals
And jersey buyers
God Bless your daughter sir, and check out Dr. Sebi’s herbs for her, he’s from Honduras, and has a local store here in Los Angeles, CA.
Bless you too. Stay strong.