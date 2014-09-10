The Bengals Player Whose Daughter Was Diagnosed With Cancer Now Has The Best Selling Jersey in Team History

Last week we told you about Devon Still, a defensive tackle on the Cincinnati Bengals who was signed to the practice squad after a disappointing training camp. As it turned out, Still’s play on the field was a direct result of what was going on off the field. His 4-year-old daughter was suffering from cancer. Had the Bengals not signed him to the practice squad, Still would be out of a job and out of health insurance.

On Monday, the Bengals added Still to their active roster and took it one step further.

Late Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced via their website they were donating all proceeds from sales of Still’s jersey to pediatric cancer research. Less than 24 hours later, a team official told ESPN.com that more of the defensive tackle’s black No. 75 jerseys had been sold in that time span than any jersey featuring any other Bengals player ever. Ever? “Ever,” Jeff Berding, the Bengals’ director of sales and public affairs, said. He didn’t have an exact number of sales at the time.

At one point, the Bengals site crashed because of traffic. The team says they’ve received an overwhelming number of emails and phone calls, asking to help the Still family. What a great story. I love everything about this. I love how Still handled it, I love how the Bengals have responded, and above all, I love that people are willing to help a guy they don’t even know. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go have a good cry.

(All proceeds from jersey sales go to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital’s pediatric research efforts.)

[ESPN]