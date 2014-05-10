The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 5/1/14 and 5/8/14: Circus Plumbeus

#Sting #Pro Wrestling #Impact Wrestling
05.10.14 4 years ago 25 Comments
Hey guys! This week we’re covering two weeks at a time, and believe me when I say oh god, oh god, do not mainline more than one episode of Impact at a time right after doing a refresher of a PPV. Lucky for you I did, but only because I love you (and feel bad for letting real life work and stuff make me miss last week) (but mostly the love part, promise).

– I’ll be at both Ring of Honor/NJPW shows (Toronto and New York), so if you’re attending either tonight or next weekend’s events as well, find me and say hello! Brandon will be there next week (also at Beyond Wrestling the next day). Hellos and high-fives for all!

– Like, tumbl, tweet, email, share, photocopy, recreate this report in an interpretive oil painting, whatever you need to do to spread it around. You know, like peanut butter. Or West Nile.

– Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPPROXX here. TWEET FRIENDS BEST FRIENDS.

This (and last) week on Impact Wrestling: I do not give out a lot of Bests. I’m sorry. We’ll get through this together. Promise.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sting#Pro Wrestling#Impact Wrestling
TAGSangelina loveBOBBY ROODEbrambrittanyBULLY RAYCHRISTY HEMMEcrazzy steveDIXIE CARTEREC3ERIC YOUNGETHAN CARTER IIIGAIL KIMGUNNERIMPACT WRESTLINGJAMES STORMkenneth cameronKURT ANGLEmadison rayneMAGNUSMIKE KNOXMIKE TENAYMVPPRO WRESTLINGREBELROCKSTAR SPUDSTINGTAZZthe best and worst of impactthe best and worst of impact wrestlingThe Best and Worst of TNA Impactthe freakthe menagerieTNA IMPACTVELVET SKYwillow

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP