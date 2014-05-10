The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 5/1/14 and 5/8/14: Circus Plumbeus

Hey guys! This week we’re covering two weeks at a time, and believe me when I say oh god, oh god, do not mainline more than one episode of Impact at a time right after doing a refresher of a PPV. Lucky for you I did, but only because I love you (and feel bad for letting real life work and stuff make me miss last week) (but mostly the love part, promise).

This (and last) week on Impact Wrestling: I do not give out a lot of Bests. I’m sorry. We’ll get through this together. Promise.