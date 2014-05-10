The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 5/1/14 and 5/8/14: Circus Plumbeus

Hey guys! This week we’re covering two weeks at a time, and believe me when I say oh god, oh god, do not mainline more than one episode of Impact at a time right after doing a refresher of a PPV. Lucky for you I did, but only because I love you (and feel bad for letting real life work and stuff make me miss last week) (but mostly the love part, promise).
– I’ll be at both Ring of Honor/NJPW shows (Toronto and New York), so if you’re attending either tonight or next weekend’s events as well, find me and say hello! Brandon will be there next week (also at Beyond Wrestling the next day). Hellos and high-fives for all!
– Like, tumbl, tweet, email, share, photocopy, recreate this report in an interpretive oil painting, whatever you need to do to spread it around. You know, like peanut butter. Or West Nile.
– Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPPROXX here. TWEET FRIENDS BEST FRIENDS.
This (and last) week on Impact Wrestling: I do not give out a lot of Bests. I’m sorry. We’ll get through this together. Promise.
if watching jacked up dudes in spandex and speedos play wrestling isn’t the gayest shit in the known universe then i don’t know what is. “professional” “wrestling” is for 10 year olds. the pervasiveness of level of brain death needed to find enjoyment from this after the age of 10 is the single reason the republican party still exists.
Gay porn is ‘the gayest shit in the known universe.’
you’d think it would be, i mean just from the name alone, but nope, “professional” “wrestling” has got it beat by a mile. just take some of the names : “macho man”? “hulk hogan”? these are the nicknames of guys at the local leather bar down the street.
Also you’ve got “Michael” Mcgillicutty, Greg the hammer “Valentine” and Davey Boy n”Smith” Like “Michael”, “Valentine” and “Smith” are also names you’ll find in a local leather bar whatever that is.
^ for posterity. i have nothing left to prove.
Gayest shit in the known universe? Hah. Sounds like a challenge to me
Man. So angry. Maybe, next time, just don’t read the article, if it gets you that worked up.
@Lobwedgeguy You got a better way for him to struggle with his own homosexuality?
What can I say, I love me some “gayest shit in the known universe”.
I just finished watching the show. When MVP and EY came out, my first thought was “OK, when is MVP going to turn on him?”
I didn’t actually think the answer would be “instaneously”. Bravo, pre-cognisant me.
Wouldn’t the gayest shit in the world be found in the toilet of a gay person’s bathroom?
I’m surprised Bully telling Dixie’s receptionist to get him a sammich didn’t get called out. I don’t watch Impact, but when I saw one of the assholes in my Facebook feed laughing about it, I had to see. Yup. With as blatant and poorly as TNA is “reinterpreting” WWE storylines, it’s almost like they’re just there to remind us that, as kind of shitty as WWE is being right now, it could always be A LOT worse.
I could see Wade as Regina.
Fucking carnies.
Also, MVP is the worst of the faces of Haytch:
1. HHH ’14.
2.The Cerebral Assassin.
3. The Game.
4. Hunter Hearst Hemsley.
5. Terraryzing.
6. DX HHH.
7. MVP.
I’ll be at both Ring of Honor/NJPW shows
Jealousy level: CRITICAL!
I liked The Menagerie. I saw people on stilts ad I was like “sold!” Also, that former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader lady did a full split on the ropes. I’m down with splits on the ropes. It’s a ridiculously stupid stable, but I’m in. Keep in mind that I also very much liked the Rock n Rave Infection and 3 Count, so that should give you an idea of my (lack of) taste.
I too didn’t mind the gimick. I know Danielle just worsts everything whether they deserve it or not but this one has at least some interest. Sure, it’s just a copy of the Wyatts. But just different enough to be interesting.
Are you sure it’s not actually a horrible mishmash of the Wyatts and Adam Rose’s entourage?
I don’t think it has to be another “OH LOOK, TNA IS COPYING WWE, HAHA” thing, guys.
the wyatts are cultest hillibillies that want to take over the world.
adam rose and his rosubuds are random fun (as micheal cole tells me…)
the menagerie have gotten 2 months of build up now, with knux showing us why we should trust and cheer for him after his stunt in the A&8’s, because he just loves the buisness and wanted to get into it in any way possible that he left his family and his sad dad to pursue this. now, he made up with them, is back with his (HOT ASS) girlfriend and he got craz(z)y fun friends! but is just for fun? NO, actually! you see, they are collecting money to send back to the carnival as a sorry from knux to all his old buddies and sad dad, and get their old job going again, while also doing what he loves to do.
Willowism of the Week:
Floobity Flibbety Floppity Flee!
Life is like a toaster oven
Set it to broil
You cannot grow fat off the leavings in the crumb tray
Reach for the glowing element
ACK ACK ACK ACK ACK ACK ACK!!!
I liked the Menagerie too. They’re so brain-crushingly awful that they smash straight through the This Is Terrible Zone and into the warm world of I’m Just Going To Shut Up and Love This Stupidity.
And yes, “Not Crazy Steve. He’s CRAZY!” is indeed the greatest line ever said by anything with a mouth.
Well, right after “here’s your sandwich.”
How to fix TNA by Danielle Matheson:
World Champion: EC3
X-Division Champ: Rockstar Spud
Tag Team Champions: EC3 and Spud or EC3 and (Trent)
Knockouts Champion: EC3 or Spud in drag.
TV Champion: What’s that?
I pesonally barely enjoyed magnus over the last few months only because he has been funny and logical and adorably friendly, but also because he had some matches this year (and since winning the title last year) that I’ve loved a lot. but his title reign got so depressing and his character got so frustratingly weak. and so, I really am excited for where this goes with this bram, who I liked his intensity in his first 2 appearances so far (and totally didn’t appreciate you, danielle, bringing in his past real life problems and his outside appearance as her only points to hate him… I know you know better, but do you?)
Eric Young as a fighting champion has been AMAZING mainly because of how fresh the act of winning cleanly, being a good human being and having good sportsmanship is in the world of wrestling. plus, his matches so far have all been pretty good (vs magnus, abyss and roode) and I personally always rooted for the guy since I first saw him on youtube in team canada and planet jarret making fun of team 3D in that classic funeral segment.
spud is the most entertaining wrestler in the world right now, and him along with EC3 and sanada on spin cycle are absolutely the best thing going in TNA.
I’ve enjoyed every single match involving the wolves or sanada since they joined TNA. they never were under “ok” to me so far. and the ladder match on this week was ~amazing~ although so short.