The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 5/16/13: Even Superkicking Cowboys Get The Blues

Hello lovelies! It’s been too long. I’ve returned from the land of gross and incapacitating illnesses, and I brought a Best and Worst with me! T-shirts were sold out. Sorry.
A few things:
This week on Impact: Joseph Park, more Joseph Park, and some other stuff I guess.
WILD CARD RANKINGS
1. Charlie Kelly
2. Major League Baseball
3. Uno
4. National Football League
…
9,764. MLB’s second wild card
9,765. Ken Anderson
If I’ve realized one thing getting back into Impact is that their drinking at the workplace policy is terrible.
Mr. Ray really needs that credible voice in creative (no examples come to mind) who says “That’s great, but dial it back a few notches buddy”.
So Christian York is really a MMNT. Middle-aged Mutant Ninja Turtle.
Can somebody help me out with the Christy Hemme/Austin Aries situation? Did he kayfabe get suspended or in real life?
I mean… Jesus Christ. Those tweets are horrific in either context.
It was weird when it happened. She introduced Mecha-Shiva as Bad Influence and when Aries got into the ring he walked her into the corner and stood on the second rope with his crotch in her face just staring down at her while she tried to introduce Aries and Roode. I’m pretty sure he didn’t actually touch her but it was clear he was trying to intimidate her. I’ve seen some defend him by saying he was just trying to keep kayfabe, but people who use the term kayfabe are rarely to be trusted. (lol, I just notice you did… sorry bro)
Word on the net is he was forced to apologize to her and fined a substantial amount, which for anyone in TNA that’s not a WWE castoff is probably like 100 brandon bucks.
IMHO it was pretty clear what he did was wrong, a fine and an apology kind of seem like a slap on the wrist but who knows. Without knowing what happens behind the scenes, or how much the fine was, its hard to say if he got off easy. His apology might have been hella sincere and if Hemme was ok with it, who am I to say he should be publicly flogged?
“His apology might have been hella sincere and if Hemme was ok with it, who am I to say he should be publicly flogged?”
exactly ! totally agreed !
It seems to me that she could have pulled him aside backstage and said “Hey, what you did just now crossed the line.” and gone from there instead of immediately going to management.
y’all need to stop white knighting Austin Aries. Lady got harassed at her workplace. It’s totally in her rights as a worker to go to management about it instead of trying to handle stuff on her own, especially when her coworkers are so often on a ton of drugs and out of their goddamn minds
I want to make sure my words weren’t misinterpreted. I specifically said what he did was wrong and that a fine and an apology kind of seem like a slap on the wrist. I’m not about to white knight him.
As a one time assistant to the regional manager I’ve had to sit in on a few sexual and racial harassment meetings and I know that sometimes things can be solved with an apology and slight disciplinary action and sometimes you just gotta fire people. It all depends on how egregious the action was and hard the offending party is willing to work at mending fences. I’m hoping that in the case of Austin Aries he acknowledges what he did was wrong and has worked it out with both management at Hemme. Of course I hope that’s what happened because I like A Double and don’t want to cheer for a giant douche nozzle that thinks it’s awesome to bully around women that he feels slighted him.
At the time I found the incident very funny, seemed to be good improvisation on his part. I don’t think I would have been offended if I had been her. I remember a time Taryn Terrell slapped Christy Hemme on the ass for no reason, I would have found that far more inappropriate. I suppose that could have been scripted and so she knew it was coming and had already agreed to it so it wasn’t a surprise.
I don’t really mind heels being jerks because it’s kind of their job to be hated, whether it’s right to try to get you to hate something is another matter, I personally don’t like hating people. But the actions of heels aren’t something people are supposed to emulate, they’re not showing trying to be an example of right behaviour, they’re supposed to be showing you not what to do, bullying, sexism etc.
I live in constant fear of them doing a ‘Brooke is pregnant’ storyline.
I’ll forgive it if she uses Womb! There It Is for her pregnancy test.
That a Gaslight pun in your title, maam?
I believe it’s a pun of “Even Cowgirls Get the Blues,” one of the worst movies ever made. Uma Thurman plays a hitchhiker with gigantic thumbs.
