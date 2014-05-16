The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 5/16/14: Needs More Glass Unicorns

– Brandon and I will be at the Ring of Honor/NJPW show in New York tomorrow (May 17th), and Beyond Wrestling in Providence on Sunday. If you will be too, find us and say hello! That is if I haven’t died of wrestleswoons from being in the same place as Okada twice in one week (omg).
– Speaking of Brandon, we did another Slammentary for Clash of the Champions XXVIII. It was a super great show, except, you know, Hogan.
This week on Impact: Maybe one of the worst matches in their history, and also Gunner! Sounds fun, right? Let’s find out!
Willowism of the Week
I produce feather dusters
Brush the sky so blue
You are but a vacuum cleaner
With no crevice tool
Ack! Ack! Ack! Ack! Ack! Ack! Ack!
Danielle, you went to the ROH/NJPW show in Toronto, right?
Did you get to see Hiroshi Tanahashi up close?
If so, is he as impossibly handsome in real life as he is on TV?
You meant Nakamura, didn’t you? Didn’t you?!
I did! There’s a picture up on my twitter/Instagram. We had a lovely conversation about Kamen Rider and I love him to bits.
I just saw the picture of you with Tanahashi. Freakin’ awesome. Jealousy level: overload. My greatest clains to fame are going to the first ever Dragon Gate USA show, which was just as good as a Dragon Gate show since pretty much the full roster was there, including my man Naruki Doi. Also, I have a picture with Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Roxxi from Lockdown 2008. If NJPW ever comes back stateside, near my area, I’ll elbow an old lady out of the way to get tickets.
Have any of you checked out One Night Only Joker’s Wild 2 yet? If you haven’t seen it all you need to know is that Rockstar Spud’s the star of the show.
I’m saving all of TNA’s ONO shows this year to watch them in the last month of the year before the matches of the year lists start coming out.
Also, Spud is the star of every show he was on this year, nothing new in that.
(I heard he teamed with bully vs the bro-mans or something)
Nah it was against Austin Aries & MMMMMMIIIIIIIIIISSSSSSTTTTEEEERRRRR AAAAANNNNNDDDDEEEEERRRSSSOOOOOONNNNNN… anderson. The Bro-Mans fights against Abyss The Monster. (He’s like Tyler The Creator only white and a monster.) And Samuel Shaw.
Ha! Even better! But I just don’t have time to watch it now :(
Is it weird I now want Willow to take your little brother to the zoo and see how that goes?
The Menagerie wasn’t as good this week for sure, but it could potentially be entertaining. Yes, TNA is just doing Bray Wyatt. Unfortunately, TNA is always just potentially anything. I liked what they did with Gunner up until the Sam Shaw stuff. They built him to be an American badass and that was going well. Now I guess they just plug him into whatever they need to fill a hole.
As far as the X Division goes. Just boring with all the dudes in it right now. I long for the days when Sabin, Aries, Dutt and the rest were making it the shining star of the show.
they ruined the menagerie so fast! god, that segment was annoying. extra annoying since it was kaz’s last match on IMPACT :'(
Gunner’s build through the UK tour and all the way from lockdown and until sacrifice with his feuds with magnus and then storm were very, very well done. TNA rarely does that, sadly. but now, yeah… I guess it’s time they waste his momentum with this feud with shaw or whatever…
I get what you’re saying, since I’ve been watching a lot of the old X-division matches lately. but I honestly still feel like it hasn’t been bad since sanada joined it. (it was horrible during that feud between sabin and aries over velvet!) sanada and tigre uno’s best of 3 series was fun, though pretty short. and sanada’s training vignettes along his young look and motivation from the pressure the great muta put on him are lovely. also, if you watch spin cycle, sanada is the champion and an absolute winner every time, and it’s pretty hilarious.
So Brandon wants a down to earth wrestling show that is also swarming with magic mutants? I guess that means that WWE does read the column and gave him Daniel Bryan vs Kane as an offering.
I can’t speak for Brandon,but I’ve always gotten the impression that he wants both; he wants wrestling that is presented as a legitimate competition and a sport that also has possessed cult leaders and swamp monsters competing in it. Basically he recognizes that wrestling is ridiculous at an essential level and that characters which embrace that ridiculousness are among the most fun, while characters who are fairly serious give it some of that sports legitimacy. It benefits from having both of those things.
However, you really have to go all in on whatever your thing is. If you’re going to be ridiculous, be ridiculous. Half measures rarely satisfy.
Guys, guys, guys, who are Brandon’s favourite tag team? Answer: The Stro-Mans.
Okay, I’ve changed my mind: f*** the Menagerie.
I don’t get people saying that The Menagerie is a ripoff of the Wyatt Family. There’s a bearded fat guy who leads a stable, that’s where the parallels end.
yeah.
I talked about this last week, too.
the wyatts are cultest hillibillies that want to take over the world.
adam rose and his rosubuds are random fun (as micheal cole tells me…)
the menagerie have gotten 2 months of build up now, with knux showing us why we should trust and cheer for him after his stunt in the A&8′s, because he just loves the buisness and wanted to get into it in any way possible that he left his family and his sad dad to pursue this. now, he made up with them, is back with his (HOT ASS) girlfriend and he got craz(z)y fun friends! but is just for fun? NO, actually! you see, they are collecting money to send back to the carnival as a sorry from knux to all his old buddies and sad dad, and get their old job going again, while also doing what he loves to do.
One thing I hate in wrestling is where someone keeps going for pins and keeps getting a two, and they start to get frustrated. The announcer always goes “What does he have to do to put him away?”
I dunno…your finisher?
In ROH you have to hit your finisher at least 3 times to put him away.
So ROH is really just a video game then?
1- ditto on your point about Sanada. I got nothing more to add.
2- Storm and Anderson should’ve got 2 or 3 weeks of cutting promos on each other before having their first match. now, this feud is not as fresh as it could be and it’s just still 2 weeks in.
3- the menagerie’s entrance is 4 minutes long… FOUR MINUTES LONG! and the music going on non-stop during the match… god, that made me sick of it already. I’m only tolerating this so far because Rebel is THAT hot, but not anymore if this continues. (and the announcers are absolutely unbearably obnoxious during their segments.)
goodbye, Kazarian :'( you were so cool till the last minute. we won’t ever forget you.
4- god, it’s like they went out of their way to ruin this magnus/bram storyline this week…
first, the match was AWFUL. just hardy hitting all his 20 same old same old spots one after the other while both magnus and bram looked helpless against it. BOOOOORIIIIING. it was like a smaller version of that horrible cena/wyatts cage match, where one man defeats the odds with just his same old boring stuff, while the story has so many plot holes (as garret pointed some out) and… siiiiigh… can’t we just skip this story till the end where either magnus accepts bram’s ways or disagrees with it, and they either team up or fight each other? because I have no intention in seeing any of what’s coming in the middle if it’s not going to showcase bram as a badass and not as a stupid hooligan, magnus as a badass and not as a softy, and hardy putting people over or at least just competing in competitive, good matches and not just being a joke of a promo, lazy in the ring and winning everything.
5- I’d like to have aries vs king, lashley vs joe and MVP vs roode. just once, and then get rid of lashley and MVP or make their appearances and roles as minimum as f*cking possible.
and THEN start over and try to be a good company. what’s happening now is unacceptable.
I don’t understand the Magnus/Bram stuff at all. Bram is all here’s a weapon, **** this guy up. Magnus is all you’re doing that right in front of the ref, are you retarded? I’ll get DQ’d. I know in real life it doesn’t matter, but in kayfabe the guy who wins gets more money and moves up the rankings toward a title shot. What sane person would intentionally get themselves DQ’d , especially without trying to do the shady stuff on the DL first? Is Bram seriously that mentally challenged?
the story should’ve been pretty simple.
magnus has gone soft during his title reign (hasn’t won matches clean in forever) and bram is here to teach him the opposite (winning clean with authority and dominance! (like magnus used to do all last year long during his time with the MEM and in the BFG series until the world title tournament started and he associated himself with dixie))
but bram is going too far to bring back the badassness in magnus…
now, either magnus accepts that (what I hoped for) and we get a tag team to feud with the wolves in TNA, or he’s against it and that turns him face to start his way to redeem himself.
I prefer the first one because the second choice doesn’t have many good spots for magnus in singles action in TNA, especially with guys like roode, joe, storm and aries needing to be pushed back up and guys like EC3 and gunner on the edge of reaching there. but the tag division definitely needs more alternative choices.
How is MVP’s stable not called “Ebo(ny)lution”?
Or MLK (MVP, Lashley, King)?
Unforgivable.