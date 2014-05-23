The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 5/22/14: Not All Eric Youngs

– I had the loveliest conversation with Rachel Summerlyn, former ladies wrestler extraordinaire, about Inspire Pro’s In Their Blood, sexist tropes in women’s wrestling, and how much we both love Jojo Bravo. Check it out!
This week on Impact Wrestling: And lo, not a single best was given, for on that day we fully spiralled into the abyss of nonsense. And without an appearance from Abyss, I might add!
Worst: reading this best and worst and expecting anything else from Danielle besides “EC3, I love you! Kisses!!!!xoxoxoxoxoxoxo”.
Was MVP ever entertaining? I was on a wrestling hiatus when he was in WWE and I am really struggling to find why they keep giving this guy so much mic and face time.
This whole bad Authority/ Evolution thing they are doing STAHP!! Can we just book a decent wrestling card that doesn’t have me wondering why I am watching this?
BEST: When one of the Wolves had to correct MVP as far as which one he was..not sure which one looked worse there.
Almost BEST: MVP asking why in hell we should be cheering for Bully Ray ….but going nowhere with it. If he had followed it thru and brought up Aces& Eights turning on his own gang and his continued pursuit of wanting to put Dixie thru a table making him a bad guy we could have had something ..but no.
So this Big John guy from WWE they brought in, what is he doing to make this product better? It seems like week to week the storyline and alliances change in no logical or cohesive way.
I miss smarmy jackass Magnus, Joseph Park and the Eric Young who was buddies with Joseph Park.
Whoever is doing the Spin Cycle segments needs to get a raise or promotion since they do more for making me enjoy the product than IMPACT does.
And the whole Gunner segment about his buddy with PTSD and comparing that to Samuel Shaw’s character ..no ! Just no!
MVP was never entertainment, but WWE was in pretty poor form at the time, so it was hard to notice.
@Cami Thanks. I thought maybe I was being overly critical. So clearly I didn’t miss that much when I was not watching wrestling. It was when the Kane necrophilia storyline was introduced I walked away from it. It’s only in the past year I started watching again.
I really enjoyed his feud/partnership with Matt Hardy in 2007. That’s a really hard thing to type now, but I’ll go to bat for those four months or so when that was a thing.
his stuff in Japan was decent but MVP has always ben midcard at best
His feud with Matt Hardy was good for what it was, his feud with Benoit was alright, he had his moments as both an face and an heel. That sums MVP up, just the epitome of average.
Willowism of the Week
Spare the change
Change the spare
The tire iron spins in only one direction
So says the WiloOoOoOow
Ack! Ack! Ack! Ack! Ack! Ack! Ack! Ack!
Was there no Menagerie this week? I ask because I didn’t see the whole thing. I literally fell asleep during the episode. I’m usually pretty positive about TNA, a heck of a lot more positive than Danielle, that’s for sure, but this week’s episode was a train wreck. I don’t mind Eric Young as champ, I like EY, but the way MVP’s Nation of Motivation came about just makes no sense, no matter how they retcon the past several months. Almost everything about TNA that I loved during their semi-recent good run is gone now: Joseph Park, The Extraordinary Gentlemen’s Organization, Sassy talking down to people Dixie (she’s now just angry Dixie). With Sanada likely leaving soon, that will only really leave Gail “The Best Female Wrestler in the World” Kim and The Menagerie as reasons for me to watch TNA. I has a sad. :(
I WANT TNA to be a fun , entertaining alternative to WWE but they just keep giving me reasons not to watch. They actually have some entertaining talent but they don’t seem to want to let it happen.
TNA DESPERATELY needs to stop trying to be WWE-lite. You can’t out-WWE the WWE. The chance of success is 0%. Nada. Zip. Zilch. I think TNA is at their best when they’re full-on campy. Give me fun goofy stuff.
One of the main reasons why Dragon Gate is my favorite wrestling promotion on the planet is because it’s fun and goofy. I don’t speak or understand Japanese, but I can get the drift of what’s going on by their antics and the crowd’s reactions. They have tons of shenanigans going on and everybody is having fun out there. You can tell when wrestlers are having fun in a match and it makes a difference, it helps me enjoy the match more. Sure, the ridiculous false finish-a-thons they have in their matches can be maddening (they make ROH’s false finish-a-thons look tame by comparison), but it works for them because it’s a promotion that doesn’t take itself too seriously, whereas ROH sometimes seems like it’s got its own thumb stuck up its ass (I like ROH, don’t get me wrong).
I’ll goo off on a tangent here. I’m not sure if Japan is just far more advanced as a society than us in the LGBT department, but in Dragon Gate they can do fun stuff with that and no one (to the best of my knowledge) gets all butthurt (pun very much intended) about it. In Dragon Gate, they have a wrestler named Yosuke Santa Maria who is quite obviously super duper duuuuuuuuuuuuper over the top gay. He runs around making girly sounds, tries to kiss the other wrestlers and even sits on their face for pinfall attempts. Guess what, not only does no one (to the best of my knowledge) get crazy butthurt about it, it’s fun, it’s entertaining, people laugh, and everybody has a great time. It’s not mean or an attack on homosexuals, it;s just a goofy character poking fun at a stereotype. I look forward to Yosuke Santa Maria matches, not because I get my rocks off on trying to dehumanize homosexuals, but because it’s harmless fun and it puts a smile on my face because the wrestlers are having a good time and goofing around. True progress is when you can have fun with stereotypes and poke fun at them without people flying off the handle and trying to burn someone at the stake.
This is the kind of stuff TNA should be doing. Have fun. Get goofy. Probably not the over the top gay stereotype wrestler stuff, because that would not fly in The States these days, the white knights would come out in force to get outraged on other people’s behalf, pound their chests and scream loudly so they could be the most white knightingest white knights, and get ready to burn TNA at the stake, because they’re such hypocrites… I mean heroes, yeah, heroes. So, not the over the top gay wrestler stuff, but the fun goofing around stuff. Have a good time TNA, don’t take yourself so seriously. Go full on campy. Give in to the cheese, TNA. The cheese is your calling.
The Spin Cycle segments on YouTube are what I love. Yes give me EC3 , Spud, Bromans and ODB being funny and charming and having a personality.Willow should be far more over the top and fun. Smarmy, pompous Magnus yes! Everyone does not have to be an angry, intense jerk who just wants to fight everyone else . I need to watch more of the other wrestling organizations on YouTube. Chikara looks fun.
When I started back watching wrestling the first thing I saw was the Kaityln / AJ feud besides being gorgeous I loved AJ being funny, I love the sarcastic humor of Paul Heyman, I think Zeb’Colter is a GREAT gimmick. You can have good wrestling and be fun and funny.
“One of the main reasons why Dragon Gate is my favorite wrestling promotion on the planet is because it’s fun and goofy.”
pretty much how it is with me, too.
Spin Cycle, the JBL & Cole show, WWE Slam City, the 3MB/torito stuff, Alicia Fox’s stuff, anything with Spud, etc, etc.
I love “wrestling”, don’t get me wrong. but stuff like that are my “favourite” things in wrestling. I just can’t help it. fun goofiness. and it’s just really fun!
@Dean wilson you should definitely check out CHIKARA. it is the DEFINITION of “fun”. an infinite amount of fun. and it treats wrestling as a form of art, and it works so very well.
Is there any chance we have Bram and Gunner wear signs so we can tell them apart? Better yet have the Wolves wear name tags too.
The Wolves should go with a Los Villanos type gimmick and be called Los Lobos. Davey could be Lobo VII and Eddie could be Lobo VIII. Then they could make up a silly backstory about the band Los Lobos also secretly being luchadores and being Lobo I thru VI.
Davey is the one with the Douchbro faux hawk and bad dye job
I think gunner shaved so that they won’t be EXACTLY ALIKE, at least.
Everytime I see Austin Aries I think of the recent time he was a referee and wore his ref shirt tucked into his trunks and no knee pads. He looked redick and to this day makes me lol.
I’m fine being the last person in America who likes the American Wolves.
I don’t know many that don’t like them. they’re really fun to watch, and worked hard to get whatever they got. eddie is very nice in real life, too, and davey is a fire fighter and a medic (as I heard).
Eddie I have no prob with, Davey in my limited interaction with him through the local indy fed seems like kinda a dick IRL
Willow is what happens when a My Chemical Romance music video comes to life.
Holy shit. There wasn’t a single Best for this episode.
Has that happened before?
the closest was that one time Brandon gave us the worst and worst of RAW, where the first page had the few bests that were like a single good moment or something potentially good that got ruined later in the episode, and the rest were all worsts, haha
There was.
‘Best: They Match’
I feel cheated.
I’ll give a best to the lack of superfluous “u”s used in this write-up. Canadians, AMIRITE?
Yes, I’m aware that there are many “u”s in that sentence.
I’m not sure if you were aware of the Joseph Park bubblehead toy before or not, but it’s all kinds of delightful: [twitter.com]
That doesn’t even remotely look like Joseph Park.
I wonder who made it
I feel cheated. You said there would be no Bests, Danielle. YOU SAID THERE WOULD BE NO BESTS!!!
lashley: “i stuck my hand out and shook it.”
lashley can shake his own hand? impressive.