The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 5/22/14: Not All Eric Youngs

I had the loveliest conversation with Rachel Summerlyn, former ladies wrestler extraordinaire, about Inspire Pro's In Their Blood, sexist tropes in women's wrestling, and how much we both love Jojo Bravo.

If you'll be at the Tag World Grand Prix, or Chikara's triumphant return on Sunday in Easton, PA, so will I! If you can't be there, be at the Austin Inspire Pro show on Sunday instead! Portia Perez in a main event? Jojo vs. Taduske? The best ring announcer in Texas?

This week on Impact Wrestling: And lo, not a single best was given, for on that day we fully spiralled into the abyss of nonsense. And without an appearance from Abyss, I might add!