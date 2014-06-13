The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 6/12/14: The Three-Count of Monte Cristo

– This weekend is Inspire Pro Wrestling’s Clash at the Bash! Davey Vega vs. Thomas shire in a match I’m pretty sure I willed into existence! Brandon Stroud in a taco-shirt tribute to Dan Barry! Good wrestling, and a beach theme! Everything in this description is magical. Get to it if you can, and if not, watch their shows in full on YouTube and wish you were there.
This week on Impact Wrestling: Nothing before this show has ever happened. We swear. Don’t ever question it. Ever.
Oh man, at first glance I thought the shadow behind EC3’s head was a mullet/ponytail wig of some kind, and now I’m really sad that it’s not.
I couldn’t help but play Gavin DeGraw in the background to set the mood for Magnus’ promo.
In TNA’s defense, I think what they decided to do for the main event could turn out to be the best booking decision they’ve made in months, if not years.
This is the only person I think of when I see Eric Young
YES. When was the last time wrestling had a really good anti-comedy performer? Kaufman’s the only one I can think of.
I just feel like I’m watching the GoBots wrestling at this point.
I stupidly viewed with Brooke’s return with optimism. “Maybe they’re finally attempting to address the logic gap – nay, motherf***ing chasm! – between Bad Biker Bully and I’m-now-good-but-want-to-murder-a-middle-aged-woman-with-a-table Bully?” All it would’ve took was Brooke bringing up his final words to her and a couple of minutes mic time spent on Bully explaining what changed him and put him on the good path. Instead they shrugged, smiled and hugged.
So what did we learn on this week’s TNA, kids? We learned that men can treat women like dirt, use them for sex and threaten to cripple them if they try to stand up for themselves and everything will work out okay as long as you act like a bad-ass and/or you’re popular.
I’ve got so little faith in the TNA audience these days that I suspect if Bully had come out, roared “BITCHES AIN’T SHIT!!!” and urinated in Brooke’s mouth they’d still cheer for him next week if he picked up a table.
Spud’s sold some of his suits on ebay for around $100, so I think we can make it work.
I don’t watch TNA but I might give them a shot this weekend.
So glad I missed this week. It would be so easy to fix so many of the story flaws ….but why do that TNA? Why do that??
BRAAAAAAHHHHHHHHMMMMMMMMMMM
I wonder if TNA will ever realize that between them and their fans, they are the stupid ones, and the fans are just playing along until they can find a TNA-type edge and grit in a less oppressively shitty product and drop this mess like a bad habit.