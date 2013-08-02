The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 8/1/13: We’re Not WCW! Here’s A White Hummer

– Oh God, I wrote another Impact report. Regular Impact columnist Danielle Matheson is currently en route to a Wrestling Is Awesome show in Maine, so I volunteered to fill in for her, because I hate myself. You may remember what happened the last time I filled in. It was not pretty.
– IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER REPRINT: If you like Impact Wrestling and are not familiar with me derisively name-dropping it in the Best And Worst Of Raw column, please know going in that Impact not a show I enjoy or watch regularly because it fills me with crazy rage and doesn’t have Daniel Bryan or Mark Henry around to bring me back down. Please excuse me if I incorrectly identify story points, move names or the like. I keep up with Impact via Danielle’s report, and even that makes me go FFFFFUUUUUU at my computer screen.
Here goes nothing. The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling for August 1, 2013, is after the jump.
Uno-ist??? But still yeah this was not a good episode except for Joseph Park and Eric Young being the greatest team in history of everything ever.
also, to the calf killer: aj should probably kick dudes in the legs a little bit before going for it. but, i still like the idea of someone using a calf slicer/crusher in pro graps
he DOES kick his opponet’s leg, use the ropes to break them and uses the ring post to do so as well in all his other previous matches :)
just like brandon said, the new AJ styles’s style in the ring is GREAT !
for evidence, watch his match against angle at slammiversary (where he also attacked angle’s leg with a hammer, too, before the match !)
TNA needs an enema. This is garbage. I would rather watch old WCW matches on YOU TUBE.
Only TNA can inadvertently make MMA look fake. Way to go Dixie.
A Robert Irvine and Clerks cartoon reference in the same column? OUTSTANDING!
AKI man was awesome, but Paco Loco was the best fake wrestler in that game.
PacoLoco was in World Tour, not Revenge. But he was awesome. Mostly because Dick Togo is awesome.
Shogun was the best fictional dude anyhow.
Wow, you’re totally right about the World Tour/ Revenge thing. I feel dumb, I love those games to the point where I have a N64 with No Mercy currently hooked to my TV and actually play it on a regular basis, (Bray Wyatt beat Cesaro and D-Bry in a thiple threat for the title last night!) but it’s been a while since I’ve played the WCW ones.
I’d probably still be playing No Mercy if my cart didn’t erase all of my save info. Revenge still worked fine the last time I hooked it up, though, so I may have new Friday night plans.
Powder Keg is the best fake World Tour guy. Fact.
Shogun was my fave in Revenge because of his awesome stalling superplex.
My card has erased two or three times in it’s lifespan, I just have all of my guys backed up on memory cards, I’ve got two of the multi slot cards, four slots per and 16 guys per slot. It’s usually full, I’ve made pretty much everyone ever at this point.
I gotta be honest, I always assumed that’s how Undertaker would book things.
So here is my thing with Sabin as World Champ. I dont buy it. Dude is too small. Just like I never buy Rey Rey as champ. I can buy Daniel Bryan, because he the best wrestler in the world. Punk, Jericho, are at least 6 ft tall. They also have a far more complete move set than sabins flippy flip-a-do offense. I was HORRIFIED to see Sabin wrestling Manik because what it said to me was “Sabin cant take on bigger guys like Bully and keep his title on non-ppv shows without cheating or winning in an underhanded way.” Which is EXACTLY the way he won the title in the first place. Bully has only used the hammer once in a match and I believe it was a no DQ cage match. So thats an immediate undermining of Sabin. Incapable of winning without cheating. Now add to this that Brooke-tini has a “surprise” for Bully next week during the signing… Due to her IRL engagement, they are looking to get her out of the storyline. I genuinely think that had she not gotten engaged, she would have turned heel and joined Aces and Eights, which could have been good or bad… Lets be honest, its TNA, it would be bad, but it would be better than this contract stipulation stuff.
Im putting this up right now, have NOT read spoilers, but Im betting the stipulation is that if Sabin beats Bully Ray, she gets her divorced. So Sabin will using a weapon to beat Bully, or the Orange Joe Fix-It will be getting involved to get Brooke out of her marriage. At least it will be at hardcore justice and this crap will be legal. Sabin gets undermined again.
Daniel Bryan at 5 ft 10 in is believable as the World Champ because he is LEGIT, the best in the world at what he does. Sabin is not.
Also, the video packages trying to get me to feel bad for Sabin for having to sit at home… With Velvet Sky by his side?!?!?!? Not feeling bad for you bro. #sorryimnotsorry
Sabin is actually the exact same size as Daniel Bryan, interestingly enough. But it’s how they’re presented. It’s why you bought Eddie vs. Brock.
If they had any kind of build for Sabin (or even acknowledged that they were still doing Option C with the X-Division belt earlier), maybe people would care about him in this spot. In a perfect world, Alex Shelley would be the Motor City Machine Gun who got this kind of push, because I think he could pull it off.
@Brad Curran – In a perfect world, TNA would’ve realized that Shelley was better than Sabin or at least would’ve given Shelley a real singles push of any sort during his time with the company. Goddamn imperfection. :(
I was actually impressed with Sabin’s size when he fought Bully Ray. In my mind he’s not any different than Jeff Hardy or Austin Aries or even AJ Styles. It’s all about how they’re presented and who they’re matched up with.
I’m with Brad though, there was almost zero build for Sabin after he returned from injury. He had a few x-division matches and boom he’s winning the main belt? I think TNA overestimated how popular Sabin by himself is.
Everybody says exactly what Im thinking. The complete lack of build up is what kills Sabin.
And I buy Daniel Bryan, because I have seen him go against guys who are substantially larger than he is and he held his own or won. Once again, because he is LEGIT, the best wrestler in the world. Sabin is none of those things other than hey remember me? guy who had like 3 matches and then is TNA Champ.
@DevilDinosaur – Austin Aries is like 1/8 the size of Chris Sabin
the thing with a small wrestler going against big ones is exciting BECAUSE they look like they can’t hang with the big guys, I think …
he was the world champ for only 2 weeks now .. and they had him not defeat bully cleanly because they want to keep that story of “can sabin win for real ? is he really the best ?!” going probably until BFG .. hopefully, so that he can face roode who once shat on him and the X-division for being small and weak in the past and attacked him while he was injured. and it will be great ! sabin won the title in a dirty way .. probably defended it dirty too but legally this time because it’s gonna be a cage match … and THEN everything becomes interesting or the RIGHT time on the biggest PPV of the year !
btw, I really don’t understand everybody’s obsession with saying that sabin got no build up before his win … he GOT much build up for MONTHS as the returning guy with the passion to go back and go strong and reach the top this time because this time there is option C ! those couple X-division matches ? they were the build up ! they showed you that the guy fought for 2 years just to wrestle in a TNA ring again (the loyal, still somewhat young and original TNA talent) was indeed OK after those 2 injuries … but brandon still jokes about that for just 2 injuries in his long career he’s now as much of an injury magnet as christian or whatever. (nothing wrong with joking about it. just wanted to clarify that he’s indeed not as much of a risky talent to have as said in reality)
All of those guys are 5’8 or 5’9 except Aries who 5’6
“Additionally, is Wisconsin a suburb of Chicago?” Basically. Milwaukee and Madison at least.
And that is the correct pronunciation of “vs.”. “Jordan vs. Bird” is to blame.
The rest of Wisconsin has more in common with Alabama than Chicago. As someone from rural Wisconsin, I mean that both as a compliment in that I don’t like Chicago and as a terrible insult because the redneckedness is thick in these parts.
I’m from MN and I’ve always said/heard “vs.” as “verse”, so maybe it’s a Midwest thing? I dunno. I didn’t even notice it until Brandon pointed it out.
Hey now, southern Wisconsin is basically a Chicago suburb. Don’t lump us in with the northern Wisconsin hillbillies. Those are the cousins we’re ashamed of.
Dude..totally agree with your main points. At times I watch TNA and think “they are f**king with me right?” no one in there right mind can look at some of this and think” this is awesome!!” They have moments and people I love. Everything about Joseph Park and Eric Young because it is fun and fun to look at.Gail Kim good performer and seriously I could watch her drink a glass of iced tea and be happy..she is stinking gorgeous!
How they think TAZ is good for T.V. escapes me. THAT ENDING!!! How underwhelming was that ending?? Tito Ortiz?? Really??? How much money do they waste on MMA guys and guys who don’t or cant wrestle worth a damn for them???
“Guys like me didn’t give a shit where the meandering nWo Mauve and Chartreuse breakups and splits were going, but tuned into Nitro (and Thunder) every week to see Ultimo Dragon or Blitzkrieg or La Parka wrestle Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko, Rey Mysterio, and others who were more talented than the ancient holdovers.” That’s how it was for me.
Yeah, Brandon f-ing nailed in the assessment of old wcw there. I even liked chavos matches then, even though(or because) he’d mostly be getting squashed.
Me three… Let’s just list off WCW cruiserweights for a while.
Billy Kidman, Psycosis, Juvi, Prince Iukea, Kaz Hayashi.. who am I forgetting?
Shoot, uh… Vampiro, Super Calo, Konnan. Wasn’t Alex Wright booked in cruiserweight stuff sometimes? Das Wunderkind FTW
I will never understand for the life of me how La Parka never got over in WCW. I mean like, Ciclope or Damien or Villano #5 or whoever would just walk out and be like “Hello, I’m here. Let us wrestle why not.” La Parka was THE CHAIRMAN and he’d ricochet out of the back, play air guitar on his folding chair, his little stutter dance around the ring….he was glorious.
I thought Psychosis was p great too. Never liked that he always lost to Juvi.
Outside of Raven, La Parka was my favorite WCW guy of that era. I don’t understand why he wasn’t more over either.
La Parka was crazy over, I don’t know what you guys are remembering.
I remember him never ever winning and being another guy for Kidman / Juvi / Mysterio / Dean Malenko to beat. Maybe I’ll go back and watch a few matches.
I remember it the same way GF, maybe we all have a different definition of over. I’m 99% sure he never held a belt in WCW.
I’m spending the rest of the night watching WCW clips on youtube.
and the first match I watch is Goldberg squashing him in 30 seconds. La Parka blows out his ACL when Goldberg spears him and still takes the jackhammer like a champ. viva La Parka!
For every complaint I have about the WWE, I am not sure I can remember a segment that truly horrendous on that many levels.
Seriously was Tito Ortiz’s head always that ginormous???
Looked like a walking, talking Mr. Potato Head. Well, a walking, staring Mr. Potato Head anyway.
Hey, I appreciate the creepy pan shots of Christy Hemme’s legs, thank you very much.
I used to, as well. don’t pay much attention nowadays though.
Much as I hate Tito Ortiz The Man, I’d always thought he’d be a pretty great pro wrestling heel. God knows he has the mouth for it.
I’m going to wait and see on this one … it has 99,99% chance of ending up like most other screwed up things in TNA .. but it might be good because the guy can actually talk !
It’s hard to believe that TNA is going to actually surpass WCW in terms of longevity in a little over 2 years time.
for all the shit in TNA, you gotta give them some credit for giving their hardcore fans (no matter how bad they are in our eyes) what they want occasinally enough to keep their shit together and actually GROW every year instead of ending up like chikara !!!
“Put something on your show that appeals to everybody. Old guys for the people who can’t get over wrestling “not being as good as it used to be,” garbage wrestling for the people who want to see blood, guys doing flips for people who wanna see guys doing flips, creepy pan shots of Christy Hemme’s legs for those assholes, and what have you.”
That describes ECW exactly, except for the part about the old guys. …Although, I guess they had Terry Funk and Cactus Jack off-and-on. So it still works. Another thing someone stole from ECW.
Kurt Angle was so indifferent about TIto Ortiz that he went out and got his 45th DWI in the last year after the show.
you, sir, deserve a medal for this column !
for someone that doesn’t watch regularely/care about TNA, you made many points and were so SPOT ON with all of them that the most hardcore TNA fan around here (I guess) totally agrees with you !
this whole column felt like “how to fix TNA …” and it was GOLD !
I know that you hate it and don’t want to watch IMPACT again, but you and danielle should occasionally (and by that, I mean at least once every month) trade columns ! (we’ve already seen danielle being amazing while writing about NXT, but can she indure watching the full 3-hours RAW and write about it in details ?!?!?!)
do it for your fans, man. do it for me, PLEASE !
That’s the frustrating thing about it. TNA can be fixed but it seems like their creative people ( a term I use loosely) are clueless or just don’t care. Oh and yeah I agree Brandon& Danielle should switch off more.
I’m calling it now .. the guy that gets pinned in that 5 on 5 upcoming match is actually gonna be DEVON ! he wants to be an agent behind the scenes (or so I heard)
the only thing you screwed up (and you’re excused with that because you don’t watch regularely) is that the august 1st reveal wasn’t built for months or even weeks ! it was litterally hyped for JUST THE PAST 5 DAYS and JUST ON THE INTERNET … so, it wasn’t/shouldn’t have been THAT much of a let down for everyone because they shouldn’t have gotten their hopes up for something not so important in reality. (I should tell myself that before posting ! I was hoping for davey richards (who I still am asking everyone around here on why they hate him ! because I don’t know about him anything other than that one match between him and bryan in DGUSA and one promo after it that I saw from him and that was great too … and I hear great things about him from the typical IWC, but here ? he’s treated like randy orton …))
finally, joking aside, I don’t think that aries is THAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT small like you put him out to be, brandon. but if you insist that he is, then I’m sure you’ll agree with me that it doesn’t matter for such a great guy like him after all as the fans seem to respond so well to him being a real dick about being so really full of himself (me included) and to his great in-ring performance.
Yeah since when does being short mean you can’t put on great matches?
“Don’t be hating.” -Rampage Jackson
I don’t really enjoy when Suits and Sunglasses hit the ring. And Magnus always does this annoying thing with his hand where he holds it over stomach even though his jacket is buttoned.
Can you imagine how dead the almost-inevitable (I’m holding out hope) Magnus/Sabin title match is going to be? It’s going to have anti-heat, we’re all going to forget other matches that we got excited for.
but is a face vs face scenario possible here ?
anyways, as someone that is super frustrated with the old guys in TNA, sabin and magnus who are pretty much younger in comparrision being in the spotlight nowadays is interesting and feels fresh, to say the least.
I just don’t buy the pacing argument regarding Gail’s WWE run. Besides the fact that she had plenty of matches against good female workers like Katie Lea, Natalya, and Beth Phoenix, she wasn’t just a flop in the ring. Gail was terrible at everything they asked her to do – simple talking segments, simple out of ring incidents, everything. One event that particularly sticks out was a segment where she was to empty a bucket of glitter over Vickie Guerrero’s head, which she attempted to accomplish by walking up next to Vickie and hurling the bucket at her head. Other divas in the segment had to correct the segment by retrieving the bucket and its remaining contents and pulling off that incredibly difficult concept of turning the bucket upside down while holding it over Vickie’s head. I’m sure its on youtube somewhere. That doesn’t even get into the “eliminating herself from battle royal(e)s” unprofessional crap.
At least AJ has a new entry song.
AND it sounds very cool and relaxing to hear :)
it gives his entrance a similar aura to the undertaker’s IMO
So you can wear regulation headgear in pro wrestling? Why doesn’t everyone do it? It seems very useful.
Taz quote of the night: “Won’t let me make this show great.”
If I didn’t have a reason to boo Hogan already, I do now. BOO! At least the awesome match between my two favourite tna wrestlers made up for it, as long as you ignore whatever that mess at the end was.
Also I have literally no idea what a Tito Ortiz or twerking is.
so many things for joseph park to research ! tito ortiz, twerking, new submissions and finishers !
btw, how great was the ending sequence between styles and aries (before the pin) ?! I was going full “Ooooohhh ! OOOOHHH ! OOOOOOOOOOHHHHH !! HOLY SHIT !!!” at my screen there ! and the same goes for the chain wrestling at the begining of sabin vs manik. it was really REALLY good !
I know, probably the best match I ve ever seen on TNA (Of course I have only been watching for about a year). I love Aries and Styles and their match was even better than I thought it was going to be. I was really confused by the ending though, at first I thought Aries didn t get his arm up in time so the ref had to hesitate but I looked at it again and I think it was just the strange style the ref used. Looking back it actually wasn t as horrible as I remembered. I didn t even mind Styles being pinned despite the last move was done to Aries. I just assumed the kick was all he had left and just didn t have the energy to get up anymore.
And I ve really missed one on one X Division fights. The triple threats were interesting for a little bit but for a while now they ve just looked way too choreographed. Sabin/Manik flowed so much better.
Still so sad my Sundays remain Tazless, but it probably is about time Hogan banned the guy who s part of the group that actively tries to ruin his wrestling show. How about banning the rest of those greasy leathermen though?
“I didn t even mind Styles being pinned despite the last move was done to Aries. I just assumed the kick was all he had left and just didn t have the energy to get up anymore.”
same here !
aslo, the reason I liked taz being banned was that he got TWO SEGMENTS OUTSIDE THE BUILDING TO TALK ABOUT IT :D