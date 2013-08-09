The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 8/8/13: It Can Indeed Rain All The Time

Hello! I’m back from the east coast, full of wrestleswoons and froggy swoons and basically all sorts of wonderful feelings that are the opposite of everything this episode of Impact made me feel. A few things:
This week on Impact: I don’t know. I don’t have all the answers. But I do know that a show happened, and *mumble mumble mumble trails off…*
Any time Tito Ortiz (Of course) tries to speak human words is wonderful, and I’m just mad he didn’t try for longer last night.
I noticed that when Brandon does the Impact best/worsts his complaints make sense…and yours Danielle just don’t. It’s all a bunch of nit picky b/s, hardly a review at all. The crowd was pretty into the show this episode and they seemed to have a lot more fun watching it (myself at home included) than you do writing about it.
I know your feeling. belive me, I do. but what you don’t know and you’ll relize in few weeks like I did is :
1. danielle is VERY good at making anything look and sound like the BEST THING EVER LITTERLY or the exact opposite of that, if she wants. it’s up to her mood that day.
2. she’s just joking. but she actually really cares about TNA and wants them to succeed.
3. she just came back from a trip where she had the most fun ever with many people that have the most fun ever in wrestling.
4. she doesn’t relise (or want to accept) (and I don’t blame her) (I don’t blame her at all !) that having fun in wrestling (like joseph park and the bro-mans and bad influence do on IMPACT) doesn’t bring money and would cause TNA to go out of buisness like CHIKARA (sadly) (P.S. we all miss CHIKARA) and TNA’s fans (and all wrestling fans, in general) (and most of the people in the world, actually, sadly) are f*cking d*ckheads and only love stupid sh*t.
oops. literally*. silly auto correct.
It really bugs me whenever someone defends a show one of the withleather cats reviews with “The crowd was into it!”
It’s not the crowd’s review. It’s Danielle’s.
sometimes, the crowd would cheer someone like hogan or his daughter someone like mcmahon or his daughter or her husband solely based on nostalgia effects.
while in some other times, joseph park would be trying his best to entertain anybody at all but still won’t get any chants or even a couple of claps until someone like EY stands outside the ring and signs for the crowd and reminds them to do so.
but to be honest, this week’s IMPACT did deserve the good crowd reaction that it got, IMO.
I spend a lot of time defending TNA because I feel like they’re better than people give them credit for. But this show was not one of those times.
Last night’s show sucked hard for many of the reasons you stated. If you’re going to stick ODB with The Rednecks, give them some kind of interaction. Let ODB do what she does best (drinking, grabbing her tits, making or reffing one-on-one matches). I realize you can’t afford Tara anymore TNA, but that doesn’t mean The Bromans are kicking her to the curb. I’m trying really hard to give a shit about Sabin outside the x-division, but I can’t. There was SO MUCH WRONG with last night’s show, I really hope they can save it next week.
I do the same ! I truly believe that TNA are a lot better than people give them credit for and I defend them in every chance possible.
but last night’s show didn’t suck hard for me.
it had my favourite moment on a wrestling show since mark henry did NOT retire, when bad influence did NOT end their friendship. and instead, they added another alliance to help them win the series because there’s strength in numbers indeed ! (more wrestlers need to understand that. and there’s more FUN~ with numbers, too)
and I liked the matches actually ! all of them ! and the backstage segments, too !
the only things I really hated are minor nitpicks that danielle mentioned. and the only thing I hated in its entirety was the opening segment. it was cena-level bad.
but while wwe does it a LOT that people have warmed to it and don’t hate it that much, if TNA does ONCE in MONTHS they’ll get hate for it more than ANYTHING EVER ! (not that it makes it ok AT ALL ! infact, I want people to keep making fun of TNA’s mistakes so that they won’t do them again ! but guess what ? I’m hearing the f*cking TNA fans LOVED that sabin and brooke “owned” bully in that ….. siiiiiiigh … poor TNA is stuck with those kind of fans)
I really don’t understand why you hate Magnus so much. He’s pretty good in the ring, and in this episode’s post-match segment, he acted like an actual good-guy should, and forgave the referee. I don’t think any other Face in either TNA or WWE would have done that, it was refreshing.
I suppose irrational hatred doesn’t really need to have an explanation, but still, Magnus is one of the bright spots on Impact lately, and Danielle’s hate for him is just baffling to me.
For me it’s just that he’s a boring, cookie-cutter character. Like someone straight out of WWE-PG. Additionally, the segment with Hebner was dumb and unnecessary. If you’re a legit good-guy, you don’t even confront the ref for doing his job. If you’re a bad guy, you do it as a veiled threat. Why…why would Magnus do that? He doesn’t do anything interesting.
but forgive her because she talked with the sweetest man on earth in the podcast a few days ago and she’s now used to super human sweet levels.
personally, I like magnus a LOT ! I think he’s not a stand out really .. the guy before me described him with “boring” but it’s not that, really. it’s just that he’s “good” only. he’s good in the ring, good on the mic and got good looks and is a good international star appeal. he also is young ! TNA never capatalized on young people before !
but sometimes, good is not enough. danielle looked for the “BEST” and “WORST” from IMPACT.
I once again enjoyed this write up more than the actual show, thank you Danielle for making watching Impact worth it.
there are a lot of things that make IMPACT worth watching :)
best friends for ever for real and the most hilarious and talented duo bad influence, dominant smart heel bobby roode, ego-maniac dick that backs it up EVERY TIME austin aries, everything about joseph park, gail kim wrestling and mickie james just being awesome, etc …
I can go on and on .. but IMPACT is actually an AWESOME show >;D
as usuall, good review, danielle :)
but everytime you go to a wrestling show other than wwe or tna and then come back you always, justificly (is that the word ? forgive my poor english), feel let down by most things that are legitmately good for “most people”. and it shows. and it doesn’t allow you to write as good as some got used to from you.
I’m pumped up BIG BIG TIME for next week’s IMPACT/hardcore justice !!!
bully vs sabin for the world title in a steel cage, gail and mickie vs odb and velvet in a “tornado” tag match, aces & 8’s vs MEM 5 on 5 tag match with the one getting the pin getting fired from TNA … and ofcourse, the f*cking 4-way ladder match between hardy, styles, aries and kaz with 20 points on the line !
personally, I enjoyed~ taz actually acting like he’s pissed off and kicking tenay out and having fun with anderson by bullying JB at the beginning :D they weren’t shouting at JB because everyone hates everyone on IMPACT. they were shouting on him because that’s how bullies have fun ! and I had fun watching them having fun !
hardy vs joe was GREAT, IMO ! especially the hard hits from both guys and the suicide dive from the larger-than-the-time-brandon-remembers-joe-for-being-great joe ! and I didn’t mind the finish because joe didn’t stop his finisher and just start looking at anderson non stop until he gets rolled up. but instead, he just loosened his grasp for a split second that was enough for hardy to counter the hold into his finisher AND THEN roll up joe ! I also liked joe looking pissed off afterwards because he SHOULD be even if it was his mistake that he lost.
I think anderson is awesome, actually ! I like his “attitude” ! he got a LOT of charisma, IMO !
I also like magnus a LOT ! and I like that he sheamus’ed up and went “it’s ok, referee. but don’t worry, everybody. I’ll get those 10 points back (hinting at a submission win)”. but the match wasn’t good. however, roode saved it anyways :)
the 3 vs 3 match was awesome, IMO ! but as danielle said, it was forgettable. just like cesaro and swagger vs the usos from raw (but actually a little bit better). however, that superkick with jessie’s way of selling it was B-E-A-U-T-I-F-U-L !!
while I REALLY hated sabin in the opening promo, I liked his promo backstage with sting and angle ! AND I liked that plan XD which also is a good idea to have a plan against a former lots-of-times tag team champions !
I also liked that everytime bully tries to cheat, he loses to sabin ! it’s a nice little story, IMO.
overall, another great IMPACT for me :) but it still is forgettable for others, sadly.
I don’t believe a word you type here. You are clearly a troll trying to shit all over Danielle’s opinions by playing a very over-the-top devil’s advocate.
And if I am wrong and you are being sincere you are simply an asshole with no taste.
Either way, shut up.
if I’m telling my opinion then I’m an asshole with no taste and I should shut up ? wow.
I am danielle’s biggest fan (I think) ! I am the one that comments the most on her reviews ! look at my other comments above, too, where I say that I liked her review but thought that it was a little bit over the top. or look at my reply to the guy that didn’t like her review. why would I troll her ?
I got different opinions. but I also have reasons for liking them ! I’m not just coming here and saying “no, I thought you’re nitpicking a lot on this” and left it there.
that’s why I typed “I.M.O.” after or before every sentence I wrote in my comment. so, that no one like you woud come here and tell me this. but you still did.
“Chris Sabin is like one of those obnoxious kid actors…”
I got a Grown-Up-Bud-Bundy-on-Crossfit vibe, which isn’t really what you want in your champ.
I have never been angrier at fake men wrestling on my TV than at the end of the Bro Mans Gun-Storm match. James Storm just saunters into the ring un-tagged hits his finisher on the legal man in the ring then him and Gunner hit their weird double team move and get the 3 count. How is that even remotely legal? It wasn’t after a tag, it wasn’t even a save on a 3 count. He just walked into the ring and kicked the guy in the head from behind while he was wrestling his partner! STUPID TNA WHY DO I STILL WATCH!
Also it was super classy how neither Storm or Gunner tried to help ODB when she was jumped twice after the match. GOOD JORB GUYS!
huh ?
people do that ALL the time ! it was in TNA in EVERY tag team match. it was doen a lot on the indies. it was done a lot in the wwe (it’s basicly what they call the damn numbers’ game)
also, they DID help ODB when gail started attacking her ! gail didn’t even continue attacking her for 5 seconds before they helped her. AND they helped her again after mickie attacked her when everyone turned their heads ! mickie ran away but they helped ODB stand up and patted (is that the past tense of “pat” ? forgive my poor english) her on the back and asked her if she needs anything more and if she’s ok.
I don’t know if you were paying attention right.
The piece you wrote about Brooke Hogan at the beginning was pure gold and totally on the point. I didn’t watch the show, I forgot to DVR it (also after last week I needed a break from the terribleness), but after hearing about the stipulation added I felt the exact same way you did. Plus it made the outcome of next week’s match predictable because I *refuse* to believe TNA is dumb enough to keep the belt on Chris Sabin. He’s going down as one of the forgotten World Champs in TNA’s history and with good reason.
Hoo boy Chris Sabin’s top rope dropkick sure was assy. I did like his stumpy legged midget dashes though.
If Mike Tenay is a lizard then Borash is definitely an owl. Like at that hooty face.
+Josie and the Pussycats reference
I really liked this report.
So not only do I get Taz on commentary again but he s brought his buddy Anderson along to help make fun of Tenay s drinking problem? Thank you TNA, I forgive you for the last three weeks.
Taz quote of the night: ‘No one likes me anymore. I don t even like myself.’
Aww poor Taz. I like you, man.
I was going to type that as taz’s quote of the night in my original comment above, but then I decided to leave it for you.
seriously, taz with anderson trolling JB was hilarious for me XD they had no answer for his questions about the aces & 8’s and kept just telling him “umm. I don’t know what are you talking about. do you know, taz ?” “no, I don’t. what are you talking about, dude ? are you making fun of us ?” “yeah, are you making fun of me and my buddy here, bro ?!” “no, sorry. I’m was just trying to do my job”
I know, those two were like stupid squared, it was beautiful. I so prefer aces and eights when there president isn t the champion, because then it just turns them into comedy incompetent evil faction, like Team Rocket…or 3MB.
their battle royal a couple weeks ago remains one of my favourite moments in wrestling this year !
There wasn’t a single match in the review that had anything but a worst. Totally reaffirms my decision to not watch on Thursday nights.
listen, man. other than that anderson vs magnus match (which even that match was saved by roode at the end !), all the matches this week were actually pretty solid and had awesome moments in them ! danielle gave them worsts for good reasons but if you watched them yourself you could have a different opinion ! I personally had a different opinion ! I liked them all ! the wrestling on IMPACT isn’t always great but this week it was solid indeed. sometimes, in comparrision to other much better matches, or maybe because of someone that you personally don’t like in the match, you won’t enjoy the match even if it was good.
That’s a very fair statement. If only I could get past Tenay’s voice.
tenay has a really counter-entertaining style …
but he wasn’t on THIS week’s episode !
MAYBE THAT’S WHY I LIKED ALL THE MATCHES !!!