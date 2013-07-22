The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling Destination X 7/18/13: Flyin’ Like Maybugs

Good time of day to you, sunshines! I’m typing this in the morning. I’m full of granola. It kinda tasted weird. Whatever. Let’s do this!
This week on Impact: TWO VERY SPECIFIC GUYS I MARK FOR, and I dunno….some flippy stuff or title bouts or something.
I’d always been pretty open to other people’s experiences, but the last few years on social media, I’ve really been lucky enough to get to know people from absolutely every walk of life, and to really know how they feel and how specific terms and phrases affect them, and one by one I’ve set out to stop using them. “Raped” as a term for something benign like sports was one of the last ones I really had to come to terms with not using, because it’s meaningful, and it’s hurtful, and so now that I have made that effort, I bristle when other people do it, because there’s so many other, just-fine terms for those words that hurt.
Basically what I’m saying is…he could have just said “pillaged”.
I’m with Schmanthony, I’ve made the same effort over the last couple years. It’s not out of some schmaltzy attempt at political correctness it’s just out of respect for the people that have had to deal with something very real and very awful.
Yeah, that’s my thing. I just don’t understand, when you have literally millions of words at your disposal, why when someone says “hey man, could you not use that one? It makes me feel sad because it was used in contexts to make me feel like less of a human being”, why some people have to go FUCK THAT STOP DISCRIMINATING AGAINST ME AND MY RIGHTS instead of just being like “oh yeah sorry, I’ll use A SYNONYM!”
I actually think this was the second show he used the term ‘rape and pillage’. Did no one tell him after the first time that this is probably a poor choice of words?
that’s the thing, romanticrobot !
you can’t blame them for thinking that saying such things is what the crowd wants when the whole crowd POPS UP BIG TIME whenever someone says “bitch” or something unless you told them that there actully are people that don’t like it (no matter how few they are) and then getting a reply from them that says they don’t care and will continue allowing such things.
It’s not that “rape and pillage” being common should make you not cover it, it’s that that use of rape has literally nothing to do with sexual assault. “The wanton destruction or spoiling of a place or area.” While not the more common definition, it certainly is one. Just because you immediately jump to sexual assault whenever it’s used, doesn’t mean that that’s the intention of its use.
Sorry to have to mansplain that to you.
at the risk of causing further mansplanations, look up “entendre” in the dictionary and you will sorta see why the guy who had a pretend relationship with a lady to manipulate her may have been suggesting things
I’m pretty sure the way most people use it in the non-archaic sense, they tend to be referring to sexual assault, and/or they’re haughty enough to structure it as some sort of arcane “ruining of genitals” that still works with your weirdly specific definition.
Also I’m pretty sure “rape and pillage” in the historical term also tended to involve sexual assault of local woman, that being one of those vices marauding hordes of old-timey invaders seemed to enjoy.
Yeah, that weirdly specific definition that’s found in Webster’s dictionary. Gosh, where do I come up with it?
I’m just saying that it seemed pretty obvious that Hogan meant Aces and Eights showed up, physically ran through the majority of the roster with vicious intent and no remorse and that he was sick of it. To say that he’s implying Bully raped Brooke or that sexual rape is even part of this is just silly. If we said every guy who ever told a woman he loved her for sex was a rapist, we’d have a serious over-crowding problem in prisons.
Had he legitimately said “You raped her,” yeah, bring up that kind of sexual travesty. But it really seems to me that it’s just an old man saying things in an archaic fashion and not realizing that people are going to take it the wrong way. Should he have said it? Probably not, because these kinds of things are the result. Should we immediately assume the worst? Also probably not.
Mansplain is just silly, sorry to have offended anyone by not being a huge fan of silly made-up compound words. As I said to Brandon on Twitter, I love what you guys do, I think there’s just a huge tendency to be biased in the favour of “man, that person said a thing that could be taken extremely offensively or understood within the confines of what’s happening in front of me…I’ll choose option A!”
Corey, I agree with you that I’ve definitely had my fair share of back and forths with Brandon about “lightening up,” and sometimes, it’s just a stupid TV show and not worth the extra 500 word essay. However, at the very least, I think everyone has to agree that the word choice was poor. Maybe it was unintentional or maybe it was carefully scripted explicitly to be a double entendre. I’m not sure.
Having said that, and I’m curious to know Brandon’s thoughts. Can we excuse Bully here, because he’s the heel? I know Brandon has argued in the past that he doesn’t mind characters who do bad things (e.g. Zeb Colter) if they’re supposed to be the bad guy. Bully is supposed to be the bad guy here, so if he treats Brooke like a possession, is that necessarily a bad thing? This isn’t face DX HHH kidnapping Stephanie. Bully is a heel.
Explaining why that word shouldn’t be used because the connotation can mean something horrible to an unreasonable amount of people who have been through one of the worst traumas possible via two cited statistical sources, and you’re stuck on a compound word used in the context of a dude explaining in the most condescending and offensive way possible that abuse is a-okay because it happens a lot.
Opposed to the tens of thousands of years where women didn’t even have the right to speak up about the use of words for fear of disproportionate reprisal, I’d say having to suffer the “indignity” of seeing someone find justifiable inference of sexual rape in an instance where it’s un-fucking-called for is a drop in the bucket, dude.
Some people have the most ridiculously stupid crosses they want to die on, man.
The word “Mansplain” in the original post might as well be a giant, blinking neon sign that says “Don’t Feed the Animals”
@Mighty914 – I might not be the best person to ask about this, because I automatically assume the worst of TNA at all times.
I do need to say that the statistics in this column seemed flawed. In the rape statistics it claimed that 97% of rapists don t go to jail. If someone is found innocent technically you can t call them a rapist, that s the way the legal system works. Still referring to them as rapists seem to suggest these figures are incredibly biased.
That “technically you can’t call them a rapist” kind of thinking is what starts long arguments over semantics. And besides, a trial decision is (for example) never going to stop people from calling George Zimmerman “guilty.” People don’t really care how the justice system works once they’ve made up their mind.
It’s the Nancy Grace-ification of America. Guilty until proven otherwise, and then fuck you, still guilty.
Sometimes people get convicted of things they never did, just the same as people that perpetrated an act are never even charged.
But this site assumed that everyone who was accused of rape was guilty in addition to speculating on the total number of unreported rapes. This is all bad maths used to mislead and any organisation that uses it cannot be trusted.
I see the “rape and pillage” thing as essentially one of those “well, it’s an established phrase or term so you say the whole thing without necessarily thinking about what’s being said”. It doesn’t excuse the phrase from being said on a TAPED TELEVISION SHOW (seriously, they couldn’t just cut to Bully Ray and have Hogan dub something over the word “rape”?) and hopefully it wasn’t in the actual script, but that’s what in all likelihood happened.
That being said, if that ISN’T what happened, then Hogan is way off the mark in terms of having any idea of what rape means.
Time for one of Mobsy’s crazy-pants theories:
– Main Even Mafia = MEM
– MEM = Memphis
– Memphis = Memphis, Tennessee
– Memphis, Tennessee = Memphis, Egypt
– Memphis, Egypt = Pharaohs
– Pharaohs = Amasis
– Amasis = Ophidian
– Amasis + Ophidian = Osirian Portal
– Osirian Portal = Newest members of the Main Event Mafia.
Wanna see snakeman in a suit now
You’ve got one those bulletin boards with pieces of string connecting pictures pinned to it all over your room, don’t you?
Alternate crazy pants theory:
– Main Event Mafia = MEM
– MEM = Memphis
– Memphis = Memphis, Tennessee
– Memphis, Tennessee = Graceland (Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee. /paul simon diamond’d)
– Graceland = Honky Tonk Man
– Honky Tonk Man = Rhythm n Blues
– Rhythm n Blues = Greg Valentine
– Greg Valentine = Valentine’s Day
– Valentine’s Day = Hearts
– Hearts = Hart
– Hart = Hannah Hart
Harto gonna be newest member of MEM!
The best part of that MEM segment was Rampage having no clue of what he should really be doing and constantly looking at the other guys for guidance.
Oh, and grabbing his dick for some reason when saying he’s thirsty. That’s a natural reaction.
Rampage is going to be the best/worst/funniest part of MEM, hands down.
I loved his stumble getting into the ring. He’s been out of PRIDE too long, he’s only used to cage doors. Ring ropes confuse and anger him!
the tone of voice he used when he said “I’m ready to knock someone out” made me LOL so hard for some reason.
@themosayat – I laughed, too, but more for the fact that Rampage hasn’t recorded a knockout victory in over 5 years.
I’m laughing too hard now that I know THAT, too XD
A feud with the ropes may be the best use of Rampage. I’d probably enjoy that more than his inevitable match with Angle.
I always assumed that the rape of rape and pillage meant, ya know, rape. Like, you stole everything and trashed the place and then raped the women because most cases it was used by people who were pretty indiscriminate about who they raped.
This is what truly blows my mind, we’re not okay with rape. But suggesting that wrestling not treat women terribly or be homophobic is not met with, “hey, you’re right, they SHOULD do better” but with “it’s wrestling, what’re you gonna do?”
There is NO NEED for good guys to be sexist or homophobic but it still happens and it’s f*cking lazy.
““Domestic abuse is a prevalent yet oft ignored epidemic in today’s society that needs more awareness.” That a lot of people do it, so instead of looking at it as a problem, it’s looked at as a demographic.”
That’s the most fucked up idea I’ve ever heard. And it makes me a sad panda that there are people who think that.
Seriously, why hasn’t Cena and the gang NOT talked about this like other sports athletes?
I guess cuz Sports Entertainment != Sports
Danielle, if your position is that domestic violence angles and use of the phrase that includes the word rape shouldn’t be used in wrestling because these are horrible real world issues that effect real people, how do you reconcile that virtually every wrestling storyline is an advocation of violence as a solution to problems?
I feel like you and pretty much everyone on here would agree that real world violence of any sort is an ugly and horrible thing but we all seem ok with violence when it happens and essentially is glamorized within the world of wrestling. What is the difference that I’m missing here?
Enjoy your column, respect your opinion & am not trying to come at you – just genuinely curious.
Excellent question. I’m glad someone asked that, and phrased it intelligently.
I wish the board hadn’t eaten my post. =/
While I agree that playing off rape-rape as something that’s okay to trivialize isn’t okay, I think you jumped just a little too quickly at “rape and pillage”. It’s techinical definition, as described above, points more to the damage done than actual rape.
I think some folks just hear or see the word and immediatel equate it to that instead of looking at it in context and taking it for what it techincally means. I fully get how that happens, though.
Anyways, I’ve admittedly never liked TNA. I hate Hogan and the last time I gave them a shot, it was a bumbling, uncoordinated, idiotic mess. It still seems like that but after reading a few of these, I kind of want to give them a shot.
you should ! they’re sorta kinda getting better lately !
the product was horrible with the aces & 8’s and the hogans all over the show WCW style for almost a year now !! but last week, TNA cut a LOT of unneeded or bad talent AND excutives (and I hope they even continue doing that as there are many guys on the roster that don’t deserve so !). and one of them was bruce britchard, the head of talent relations and creative team ! and for about 3 weeks now, the show was super surprising and very good (danielle might not like most of the things, but she’s used to SUPER AWESOME AND DELIGHTFUL CHIKARA THINGS (unlike me) (I wish I knew about chikara before 2013 :'( but I’m still gonna watch everything from chikara on youtube !) so it can’t be helped .. but I assure you that a lot of the matches are indeed very good !)
I like to think that when Aces and Eights locked the Main Event Mafia in that (what i assume to be) storage cupboard Rampage Jackson asked, ‘And when are we going to get our mountain bikes?’
Taz quote of the ni-What the fuck do you mean Taz isn t here? You make me sad TNA.
come on, dude … if TAZ was there you’d have read a WHOLE PAGE from danielle devoted to how awful he was at the ONO PPV X-travaganza by spending all of rubix’s match just f*cking making jokes about his name that no one laughed at except for him !
JB was so passionate and put EVERYONE over almost william regal style.
Nothing makes up for lacking my weekly dose of Taz. Even the awesome Aries Roode match couldn t cheer me up.
since you mentioned it, I want to say that at first I thought TNA would have time problems and won’t be able to fit all the matches in this one 2-hours show and still give it the time it deserves. especially after the first segment took like 12 minutes of horrible boring non-X-division-related promo on destination F’N X !!
but then, they announced that the triple threat ultimate X match to crown a new champion is next week (I honestly thought it was this week) because JB doesn’t sleep until the aces & 8’s are mentioned and actully puts everything on the show over ! and then, this roode vs aries match happened ! and that cheered me up BIG TIME and put me back into the needed mode for the rest of the show :)
I was so disappointed the ultimate x match wasn t happening at Destination X, since you know, the X division s supposed to be the whole theme of the night. Seriously, you could ve cut the pointless main event mafia and hogan/bully segments and would ve had time for it.
“You know, I bet he wishes this would have gone up on Sunday. I hear that’s his fun day. His “I don’t have to run” day. But here we are, posting this on Manik Monday.”
did I miss a page, or did brandon forget to post danielle’s opinion on mickie james’s promo and gail kim’s reply ? or did you just choose to not talk about it, danielle ?
Yeah, that’s very strange that there’s not a part about Mickie…
Wait, I’m sorry but Stupid Americans (Hey I’m English, Danielle’s Canadian, I am literally being offensive to none of us) believe that domestic abuse is A-OK? OK, OK, OK, OK… OK. WH*Breathes in* What. On. God’s. Green. Earth. Is. Wrong. With. You? To believe that domestic abuse and rape is A-OK, no, no TNA, no America, you. You. You cannot do this, you cannot think like this, newsflash here, women are human beings, DOUBLE. FUCKING. NEWSFLASH, FUCKING. UP. WOMEN. IS. NOT. A. MANLY. FUCKING. THING. TO. DO. IT’S. NOT. EVEN. ANIMA-FUCKING-LISTIC. Mmmkay, I know, I know, I know, that Chris Brown and Stone Cold Steve Austin does it and they’re stinking rich but humans don’t do this. It’s not racist because they’re monsters masquerading as men. They are the be-all and end-all of stupidity and hypocrisy and all that other bad stuff. Now usually, usually I’ll be all like “Hey, Danielle, stand away from your soapbox, nobody cares.” But now you’ve made it well not personal, but kind of personal, y’know, like it didn’t happen to me or any of my family, but I still care and get angered easily, but not furious anger, just like normal anger, y’know like, I personally haven’t been raped, a friend of mine has and then we laughed about it afterwards because she said it strangely (I believed the rapist rewarded her by taking her to Sea World but no a goddamn monstrosity known as an American did it, then her family, humans, English, took her to Sea World.)
OK, OK, TL;DR Americans. Act. Like. Humans
Sincerely Yours, Your Male Mother (Magnus is also your Mother, you have no father because you can’t have Male Countries, G’Doy.), England.
I was super unfortunate to not know about chikara until 2013 … so, I’m still checking out everything chikara related on youtube. and just minutes before I came here to read this column, I saw the shard for the first time by coincidence in a match against suger dunkerton ! and the guy is super awesome !! and just the possible idea of having him and jigsaw/rubix (which I just learned that they were a tag team that goes by one of the most awesome names for a team that I’ve heard in wrestling, the pieces of hate !) face each other OR tag together to win TNA’s tag titles makes me mark out !!! just the idea of it !
although that match was a bad example of why I should hate the shard and love sugar like the whole crowd in there .. because before it began, suger told the shard that men don’t wear pink … yeah .. that was something that was said in chikara … the first bad thing that I heard in it since I started watching it, probably … and I don’t want to write 3 paragraphs about how saying something that might refer to someone as gay in addition to almost having no offense in that match absoloutly made me NOT like dunkerton as much as him using basketballs as a weapon but the referee allowing it made me want to like him.
but yeah, someone needs to tell TNA about the shard ! and about the whole “rape” thing, too. as you can’t blame them for thinking that saying such things is what the crowd wants when the whole crowd POPS UP BIG TIME whenever someone says “bitch” or something unless you told them that there actully are people that don’t like it (no matter how few they are) and then getting a reply from them that says they don’t care and will continue allowing such things.
also, I thought that the first X-division triple threat match was actully awesome ! and that can be explained by me only starting to watch TNA in 2011 when bobby roode won the world title and never seeing the work of those guys before, so, I’m still not bored of it yet.
I also want to say that, IMO, TNA has built sabin perfectly and it didn’t feel rushed at all ! infact, it indeed felt special ! very special for me !! it was .. something in the air .. that I can’t explain it. but it really felt very very special and the crowd was showing that as well as every TNA fan that I know :)
Chris Sabin is a guy who has bled TNA for a decade now. Chris Sabin is a guy who has killed his body for this company. Chris Sabin is a guy who went through two years of hell just to get to the point where he can perform for TNA again. Chris Sabin is a guy who won’t “RVD it” in the ring and he will give you everything he got in that ring, every single night. Chris Sabin deserved the opportunity he got at Destination X and he deserves a chance to have a run with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. I said before that cruiserweight wrestlers who are talented enough to get a push to the top of the card usually only get one shot at the top. THIS is Sabin’s shot (Probably his only shot) and I think that he deserves the benefit of the doubt instead of being written off before his run even begins.
Now for the fun part: going over all the reasons people used to hate on Sabin’s victory. Lets begin with the always popular “he wasn’t built up enough” complaint. This is such a tired cliché that the Internet likes to use when they need to complain about something. What the Internet doesn’t understand is that when a guy who “wasn’t built up enough” becomes a champion, part of the fun is seeing if the guy can hang with the “upper echelon” guys and prove to everyone that he belongs. Jeff Hardy did it in WWE in 2008, Punk did it in WWE in 2009 and 2011 (because WWE screwed Punk over after his run in 2009), Aries did it in 2012 and now Sabin can do it in 2013. Sabin has proven over the years that he is a great in ring worker and he has been better than expected on the mic since his return so he should be able to prove he belongs. Another tired cliché complaint is “It should’ve been a bigger deal than it actually was”. Well things always play out better in your head than it does in reality. Sabin winning the belt and getting a great pop from the crowd is about all that could’ve reasonably been expected Thursday night and frankly that’s what we got after Sabin won the title.
The third compliant I will talk about is that “Sabin didn’t get enough offense in the match to show he can handle being in this spot”. Now this goes with what I said about the first complaint about seeing if Sabin can hang with the top guys is part of the fun when it comes to Sabin’s title reign. As for the not getting enough offense in the match, are you kidding me? The match told a story. It told the story of Bully Ray being a methodical heartless son of a bitch and Sabin being a guy who will not quit no matter what. It is amazing to me when people online yearn to see something different, they will bitch when they get it. This match wasn’t: The babyface comes out like a house of fire, the heel cheats to gain the advantage, the babyface mounts a comeback every now and then before quickly being cut off, the babyface finally regains the advantage and is dominant for a bit of time until the go home sequence where the heel cheats to win or the babyface hits his finisher to win. No this was a match where it was “David vs. Goliath” with Goliath being dominant and David refusing to give up. The finish was poetic justice because Sabin used the instrument that was instrumental in helping Ray retain his title to win the World Title. Yeesh for a bunch of “smart fans”, they’d rather act ignorant and complain as opposed to recognizing a good and different story in the ring.
The fourth and final complaint I will talk about is the asinine notion that the Aces and Eights and MEM being at ringside took away from Sabin’s victory. No one dares talk about how The Corporation and DX being at ringside on the January 4th 1999 episode of Monday night Raw took away from Mankind’s first ever WWF Title victory which was what last Thursday’s Impact main event was mimicking. I feel that these stables being at ringside added to Sabin’s victory. It gave the match an anything can happen at any moment feel because with so many people at ringside, literally anything can happen at any time. So take that and add to the crowd being really into this match and you had a recipe for a great main event. It wouldn’t shock me if with all these elements; the Destination X main event did a monster (in regards to TNA ratings) rating.
On July 18th 2013, Chris Sabin won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Chris Sabin who is a TNA Original has been given a chance to become yet another Homegrown TNA Main Eventer (By the way, how the hell is Sabin only 31? Dude has been in TNA for forever yet he is only a few years older than Magnus). Chris Sabin inserts freshness into what had been a stale TNA World Title Picture with so many fresh TNA Talents to work with. And finally, Chris Sabin being World champion throws a wrench into what was supposed to be a “predictable” BFG Series with AJ Styles winning it. But hey why look at Sabin’s win like this when instead you can bitch about Sabin winning with tired cliché’s. Hell the only cliché not included in the whining about Sabin’s win was that this loss buried Bully Ray.
btw, I didn’t mean danielle or anyone around here by any of the further assumptions about the internet fans at all. the ones I meant were the guys on youtube and the wrestling dirt sheets who never seem to give TNA credit where credit is due ever.
I’d also like to add that I especially liked the final segment of destination X/IMPACT (who I won’t even call a match ! it was just a “story”. a wrestling segment. and it was told very well ! but I don’t think it quallifies as a “good match”)
from 2 weeks ago, sabin beat aries to get back the X-division title back in a match that I took as a proof that sabin still got it and can still go as fast as needed even after the 2 injuries (which I didn’t think he could do before that, because TJ perkins (suicide) and kenny king outshined him in every match since his return before that)
and then, he took it to bully ray in a promo that touched on their history when the MCMG beat team 3D in their retiring match and sabin kicked out of the 3D ! which I took it as a proof that sabin can cut at least solid promos when needed and is at least better than jeff hardy at it.
then, they aired a video for sabin that included some awesome moments of his career and old pictures of him dreaming to win the world title, aries paid respect to him and wished him luck against bully ! and even hogan did one good thing after all when he told sabin the exact same words that he told bully before lockdown, to win and shine in it to make sure everybody remember it !
and then, bully cornered sabin and threatened to go after his knees ! but sabin stood up to it and challenged bully to chop him as hard as he can to prove his toughness and confidence !! he challenged bully to do THAT !! bully chops harder than anyone in the buisness !!!
and then, the whole thing where sabin overcame the pain of his leg and turned the tables (or you might say the hammer) on bully which I didn’t take as someone desperate for the win as much as I took it as someone ambitious and would do anything to achieve his dream but didn’t actully think of doing anything bad or cheating until his opponet tried to cheat first !
overall, this made me very Very VERY happy :D and I’m excited to see what’s going to happen next !
Maybe it’s just me, but Sabin’s ‘Option C’ cash-in doesn’t seem as deserved as Aries’s. Now, I’ll admit, I wasn’t watching TNA very much these last few years, but the way I understand it, Aries had held the X Division title for a long time and Hogan basically offered up Option C as a way for him to vacate it, with the idea that he wouldn’t beat Roode for the World title (Essentially, right? Minor discrepancies are probably in there, but whatever).
It would have made a little more sense if Option C could only be invoked after a set number of days holding the title or a set number of successful title defenses. Because, otherwise, why doesn’t every X Division champ call out Option C each time they win the belt?
How far off-base am I with things, gang?
it’s a unique idea from TNA that is pretty great and unlike money in the bank (where you can cash in whenever you want) or the royal rumble (where you should beat 30 other wrestlers to get your chance at the world title at a certain night) .. but is a combination of both ! where you can only cash in if you were the X-division champion by the time destination X comes every year and it doesn’t matter how long you held the title as long as ALL the X-division stars fight for it and guys like aries even cheat and get suicide’s suit to join that fight for the title just so that they can have the chance to cash in the X-division title !
and it’s just the second year we got it .. in the future, we might see the world champion or a former 1.contender who still wants to go at the title against the champion attack the X-division chamion and injure him to prevent him from using option C .. or we might get someone to use option C but still lose !
either way, sabin winning NOW was important to make option C seem like a big deal EVERY YEAR and not just the first time with aries only and to make the world champion concerned about that every year as well ! also, it helps when it can make the BFG series unpredictable (for now at least) that bully isn’t the champion and maybe someone other than AJ styles can snatch that win and face sabin at BFG !! and it also all adds to how bad the X-division stars should want the title and want to keep it so that they can have a similar opportunity :)
also it felt fitting that the guy who kicked out of the 3D and ended team 3D in their retiring match 2 years ago was the same one that beat bully and saved the company.
jeremy borash (thank god taz wasn’t on the THIS very show) said that when you think about if sabin deserves this chance, you don’t think about only his recent time since his return. you also think about the 2 hellish years he had to endure just to compete for TNA again ! and you gotta think about his whole career in TNA as a 6-time X-division champion and a former tag team champion as well !
oh, okay, i didn’t know it was tied into destination x (that was probably mentioned, i just seem to tune out tna’s commentary a lot)
You’re not that far off Lobby, Not only did Aries hold the title for a lot longer than Sabin did you could make a very good argument that Aries was responsible for a resurgence of the x-division after Hogan had come in and pretty much made it a joke by handing it to Abyss. Even though Aries is a douchebag, the way Option C was used last year it felt like Aries was fighting not just for himself but for the entirety of the x-division.
Of course it’s hard to recapture that kind of magic but giving it to Sabin a week before the event was definitely not the way to do it.
I don’t think we should think of it as that sabin only won the title one week before he cashed in, since he already won it from slammiversary and fought for it back even after aries cheated to win it (which was another big wall for sabin to climb so that he can prove to be deserving of getting to the top) !
everything you said about aries I think that you could also say for sabin and more ! since aries also wished sabin luck as the representative of the X-division AND hogan wished him luck as TNA’s hope to save them from the aces & 8’s president !!
In sixth grade, I had a science teacher whose daughter was mentally handicapped. She was always quick to correct anyone who used words like “retarded” in her class. Makes sense. But she would also denounce people who used the words “stupid” or “dumb” because of the negative connotation the words carried to her specific situation. Some of my classmates thought she was overreacting, but most of us understood where she was coming from and didn’t use those words in her class. We still used them elsewhere, of course, because within our group, the words carried with them no real negative connotation. The words themselves are fairly innocuous to most people. Heck the word “dumb” is in this article a couple of times. But with our science teacher, we could adjust to make sure we were sensitive to the needs and experiences of those around us. TV can’t do that. There are topics and words that a large majority can agree are taboo, and rape is one of them within the context of a wrestling program that thinks “stripper gives a handy to Mr. Anderson’s beer bottle” that probably shouldn’t be touched on. But when I watch that interaction, to me what comes across is a man wrought over the destruction and violation of his family against his wishes…in essence a figurative “rape” of his familial structure…as opposed to an extension of the patriarchal rape culture that unfortunately permeates the wrestling industry and so many other walks of life.
It’s a matter of context, I suppose. I understand the numbers associated with the rape culture and hate the lackadaisical attitude that largely surrounds it in 2013. At the same time, I’ve been very lucky to have never been close to someone (to my knowledge) that’s had to deal with it. My perspective is skewed. Everyone’s perspective is skewed to their own individual experience. It would certainly be wise of TNA to be better at the way they project themselves, but I just can’t get as worked up about this as with the many other points you’ve raised over the last few months.
Thanks again, though, for sharing your perspective Danielle. Your thoughts on Impact are to me the only thing justifying that show’s continued existence, and I look forward to continue reading the ways to challenge the paradigms of pro wrestling.
So, is Chikara actually dead? I don’t follow it too closely, so I assumed the closing was all part of a story they were doing, but it seems like Danielle eulogizes Chikara every other week now…
The current rumor, from what I’ve garnered from le Reddit, is that Quack’s wife is actually the proverbial name on the lease from when he started trying to get Chikara off the ground. At some point he got caught in an affair, and now she wants a divorce, so he’s set up Chikara the bomb.
I’m glad there’s somebody else in the world that loves Greg Marasculio/Trent Baretta/Trent? as much as I do. I went absolutely apeshit when I saw him at the start of the program, and apeshittier when he actually won. I imagine if he wins the X Division title I’ll legitimately shit an ape.
Instead of the usual blurb on page 1, can we just get a list of wrestlers Danielle has met (with applicable pics of her hugging them), a link to Chikara’s home page and a bunch of links to crisis centers and/or charities that she could just copy/paste each week? It would cut down on all the redundant grandstanding and namedropping every week.
There’s a big difference between making light of rape and using the word in the wrong context. Guess which one Hulk did? As Brandon likes to point out, this is a wrestling blog on a comedy site, so maybe keep that in mind, and use your blog for page long (a full page! 1/5th of your entire article was about rape. Nothing about Mickie James) rants about everything that’s upsetting you.
I really feel like either danielle forgot about it or brandon screwed up the posting by accident and we got a missing page. as there isn’t any talk about the gail kim/mickie james segemnt, AJ styles’s promo backstage while setting on the stairs looking as emo as ever, the aces & 8’s hilariously kidnapping angle, hogan and aries giving probs to sabin and wishing him luck, JB replacing taz on commentary and some of the other video packages throughout the night.
plus, I’d be totally on board with a mark photo of danielle hugging a wrestler instead of any worst !
How did you write this report without mentioning. “Guys DOC lost the vote and got mad, so he went home.”