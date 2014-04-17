The Best And Worst Of Rener Gracie And Eve Torres’ Marriage

A few days ago, friend of CM Punk and sparring dummy of Ed O’Neil, Rener Gracie married the delightful Eve Torres. As with any wedding, there were numerous highs and lows, so in proper With Leather fashion, here are the Bests and Worsts of the Gracie-Torres wedding.
Best: Adorable couples getting hitched
With all due respect to Alex “Ay Yo A-Lo” Lopez, Rener and Eve are super cute together and just need to take sickeningly beautiful couple pictures.
Worst: NO CAKE?
Brendan Schaub posted this picture of the Dummies’ Guide to a Gracie Wedding. Okay, fine, no alcohol, that’s whatever. Weird Portuguese language conventions, fine, I’ll talk about that later. BUT NO WEDDING CAKE? And only cooked bananas and avocados instead? I think the appropriate response has already been crafted for such a travesty.
Best: Fancy, dangerous guests!
As is to be expected with someone ingrained in the MMA scene as the Gracies (Despite the current crop of kids being terrible at fighting), the wedding had some top-level UFC fighters. Bantamweight champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, former light heavyweight champion Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida, oh, and I guess Brandon Schaub was there, too. You know you have a good set of guests when the heavyweight fighter is the least threatening option to tangle with for an unruly reveler.
Best/Worst: “The Missing Piece”
It turns out that Rener wrote a love song for Eve, which is very touching and romantic, so that gets a best. Plus, there are a ton of pictures of them, and Tioki the #2 Best Fighter Dog makes an appearance, so that’s another best.
Unfortunately, the song isn’t without its flaws. There’s the way that Helio Gracie gets name-dropped because Rener is always about #brand expansion. But the biggest thing is the following lyric, “Love is true as jiu-jitsu”. To quote Rener himself, “daaaaaaaaang”, and not even in a good way.
Best: Ultra-secret vows
Thanks to my connections*, I was able to track down snippets of the weddings vows Rener wrote for Eve.
“Dang! In 1972, my father got married for the first time, spreading the idea of matrimony to the entire Gracie clan. Today, I wed Eve Torres.
Eve, I promise to rave and to rold, to ronor and cherish you always, in sickness and in realth, which is assured through the Gracie Diet, Renergy Sandwiches, and avocados. Dang!
I promise to instruct our future children, Ramburger, Rouse, Relicopter, and Reisenberg in Gracie Bullyproof, moving on to the Master Cycle when they come of age, as well as Gracie Women Empowered with you, Eve. Dang!”
Congratulations to Rener and Eve, sorry for making fun of your special day, y’all are the best!
* – I do not have any connections
I’ve gone through so many emotions since this wedding took place. I’m finally ok with it. If she wants to spend her life with a dude who, according to your sources, talks like Scooby Doo, that’s fine.
We will always remember the good times, Eve: [twitter.com]
Seriously though, congrats to them both on the wedding! :D
I like to imagine Eve has a dream on her wedding night, where she’s chasing that little blond girl but can’t catch her. Eve finally yells out “Who are you!?”, and the little blond girl replies “I’m the daughter you’ll never have, because you shied away from your true love”. Eve wakes up, stares out the window, and wonders “What if?”.
Then she has a happy marriage, cause you know, Rener’s nice, but still.
+1 – That’s amazing. We could have a good life, me, her, Baby Alex and that clearly adopted little blonde girl.
Best: That despite lovingly writing a song for his beautiful wife, I can only focus on the fact that Rener owns a fucking jetpack (2:42). I expect a Gracie course on Aerial Jujitsu Combat.
Worst: That Rener doesn’t pronounce Ronda Rousey as (E.) Honda Housey.
Additional Worst: No photo of Eve groping AJ (again).
I like that AJ seems to be just as, if not more, obsessed with Eve than I am: [twitter.com]
You’re not kidding. AJ’s marrying Rener’s best friend as an excuse to be close to Eve. If that’s not Obsession (TM), I don’t know what is.
No word on whether Eve challenged Ronda after the wedding for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title.
holy shit. eve getting smashed by ronda would be amazing.
also, fuck this no booze having wedding.
eat all the avocados and name your stupid diets, leave mine to me.
No cake?
Eve’s made a huge mistake…
Dees booshit. I respek Renner but dees not Gracie wedding.
–Royce Gracie
No cake at all? Come on, at least get one made out of haddock or something.
So many questions about the Gracie Weddings for Dummies, but really, shouldn’t Helio Gracie be named Relio Gracie then?