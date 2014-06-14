The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 6/13/14: A Jobber Time Capsule

Tuesday’s Smackdown tapings were a different time, man.
The most exciting thing about this episode was Summer Rae using a word I didn’t think they could use, even censored. I wonder if that got past live on Main Event.
Vickie called AJ a bitch like a week before Wrestlemania, it must be one of their “use sparingly” words
A catty twat ,I had to rewind that bit as I thought I had misheard that one .
I think Summer’s Mother is English so she probably has heard that one at home , next week she calls her a wanker.
Pg WWE when you want to swear go English.
I also did a double-take and had to rewind to make sure I heard it right. “Twat” is the very slightly less offensive version of “cunt”, right? Definitely a harder edge cuss than the occasional “bitch” and “ass”.
Apparently vince doesn’t like bo adam rose or paige
Despite all the crap they’ve inflicted upon us lately, that MiTB title match should be bad ass…
We thought the same thing about the Elimination Chamber match (4 guys shared between them, assuming Cena qualifies) and it ended being pedestrian. The. Again, there’s never been a bad MITB match, so I’m probably being a Negative Nancy for nothing.
*then again*
No need to apologize for the negativity; it’s a reasonable expectation at this point. I’d forgotten about the EC match, though partially because Shield/Wyatts so overshadowed it anyway.
Money in the Bank is the new Summerslam. I pretty much just assume it’s going to be an awesome show now.
Agree
Fandango’s silly compared to most guys on the roster, but he’s focused and kind of does take wrestling seriously. In context, I can totally see him being annoyed at Adam Rose for being a weirdo who doesn’t care about anything
Still wasn’t a very good match
Agreed. He actually looked good (Rose, unfortunately, did not) and vicious, which is a side we’ve seen from Fandango before and is genuinely welcomed. His hard-hitting attacks are a good contrast to his seemingly aloof character, while Rose seems to revel in mocking that which he purports to want to do: wrestle.
Whatever, I still like the idea of the Exotic Express being a secret stable, but only the NXT version since they have the same people and it’s good to be consistent if you’re going to have a party of revelatory party hipster jerks who also sometimes fight (as seen with Captain Comic, soon Simon Gotch and, hopefully, that Viking dude).
I must say it was one of the better episodes of SD.
HHH decision didn’t feel that illogic either. I interpreted this way: He was sure that in a brother vs. brother match these two won’t tear each other apart for a title shot (because they are not like Rollins) so he sent the one who’s lunatic enough to get distracted by Seth’s presence. He was right as Roman was distracted by THREE guys and he was still able to handle it and to win the match by DQ in the mean time. This way HHH looked “fair” to give the Shield a shot and he secured that they will lose it the same night.
The Swagger-Rusev is happening, which is a good move as it was discussed in the Raw report.
And the Ambrose-Wyatt was a killer too.
Well, If you jump through enough mental hoops you can make anything make sense — Triple H and Steph haven’t been much for subtlety for a while now, so it felt out of character. Still, I suppose the further away Triple H gets from Raw the more reasonable he gets — he’s downright decent on NXT, so I guess maybe he’s sort of somewhere in between on Smackdown?
HungarianFan, I saw the show through the same lens you did and loved the Triple H’s coin toss plan. Worked for me
they let jtg go
They really messed up breaking up 3MB by releasing Drew and jinder as even as jobbers they could be damn entertaining.
Hawkins could have just teamed up with Zack Ryder .
Aksana was pretty bad and breaking other Diva’s faces is frowned upon ,but on a plus side she could be on WWE tv for years to come in those Don’t Try This At Home bits they do.
On Roman Reigns ITA even though I wish I didnt. He’s so beautiful I want to be biased– but I can’t.
The match wasn’t great but the post 3MB stuff was – and bittersweet. At this point I hope they do something w/ Heath since he didn’t get the axe too.
So I guess with Bray in the MITB match, Cena is ‘revealed’ to get the last spot on the Kevin Hart hosted Raw that I will have to sit through.
*hangs head low, then lower*
I think its possible they leave it a mystery and some how Daniel Bryan is in it and wins it again.
I know its a long shot but I think its just a possible as Sheamus holding 3 title belts
Here’s hoping. I’d love to see Bray/Bryan for Summerslam. But I don’t know.
But if Bryan is still legit not recovering I hope they wait until he’s 100% to come back.
The overkill button has been pressed on cramming Bo in as many words as possible .
Boverkill.
Bodea…..ah dammit
I believe Cole said Ambrose was trying put his shoulder back in the socket. Entertaining either way.
That’s probably not the doctored prescribed way of doing that.
Yeah, but it works (well, vertically, with a wall). Thank you, amateur wrestling background for allowing me to find that out.
Twice.
Now that 2/3 of 3MB and Aksana are gone, and The Shield are broken up, Alicia Fox being crazy is literally the only reason I have left to watch WWE currently.
I want to like Alicia, but I want her to stop only wrestling Paige. I hope she gets a chance to expand her crazy character beyond post match antics —
I really don’t even like to talk about the Diva’s division, it just suffers so much – its like everything wrong with the men’s division amped up by 100
Lana’s interference was suppose to distract Big E. and cause him to lose, Lana was taken aback because she wasn’t expecting the heel Zeb to confront her, she looked more annoyed that he was ruining her original plan and confronting her. Big E. took advantage because he still has a match to win and Swagger originally took advantage when Big E. was distracted.
i agree i like that ambrose went after him instinctively rather than stand there bug-eyed. But i would have preferred ambrose pin wyatt…PRIORITIES, dean.
anyone else think that sheamus should drop the us title monday, then turn heel and join HHH (his longtime buddy) and win at MITB? trust me, i hate sheamus, but a heel turn might be what he needs. as full circle as orton winning it and losing to MITB sounds, orton doesnt need the belt any more and is a complete bore.
I’m almost beyond wanting Sheamus to turn heel at this point — he’s nearly to that John Cena place where it doesn’t even matter. My money’s on Bray winning the title at Money in the Bank, unless they get cold feet, in which case, yeah, Sheamus might win it. If they get really, really cold feet it will end up back on Orton.
Dude, you seriously think they’re giving Bray the belt?
If anyone other than Cena walks out of Money in the Bank with the title, it’ll be a miracle. If Bray walks out of Money in the Bank as the champion, I’ll never disparage your reports for the mindless Wyatt hate for as long as you write them.
I don’t think Cena’s getting it — I get the sense the guy isn’t going to win too many more titles (they won’t have him top Ric Flair’s number) and they want them to be meaningful. Cena’s not getting the “oh shit, we need somebody to fill in for Bryan for a couple months” reign.
Ultimately the role of whoever wins at Money in the Bank is to babysit the title until Bryan comes back and knees them in the face. Bray, Orton or heel Sheamus fit that bill, but Bray winning it would be the most newsworthy and redeem his character a bit, so I honestly think that’s where it’s going.
@Nate Birch First, I doubt the WWE cares 1 percent about topping Flair’s title reigns, and I’d argue that they INTEND for Cena to do it, as flair was a product of WCW much more than WWE and Jern is “Mr. WWE.”
Second, while I do think Bryan eventually gets the title back, I’d be legit shocked if they didn’t draw it out for a few months. I think they got waaaaaaay too much press and crowd reaction from “The Chase pt 1” to forego a part 2 in lieu of Bryan going all Returning Conquering Hero and getting us back to that red-hot Bryan/Kane feud immediately.
That being said, a Bray placeholder title run where he gives little to no shits about the actual belts and just uses it as an excuse to murder guys on PPV main events would be KILLER.
1) Triple H cares, and he has about as much say in things than Vince does these days.
2) It was mostly *bad* press and negative fan reaction they got from the endless, screwjob-laden first chase. They’re not doing that again. Bryan re-wins the title first night back.
I’d like to thank Summer Rae for her unintentional Hotline Miami cosplay.
+1
Now i want to see Sheamus in a stiff brawl with Reigns. The kid has to pick up as a single wrestler or pack up.
So what are the odds, and the spread, on who and how many of the” just released” get picked up by TNA?
Drew should be a first round pick
And in TNA where Gail Kim gets to actually be the bad ass that she is, I would love to see Aksana take her on now. Why in the world WWE would keep Gail from being and doing what she ishas always been a mystery to me.