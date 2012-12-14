The Best And Worst Of TNA Impact Wrestling 12/13/12: The Secret Diary Of Kurt Angle

Well hello! I’m Danielle. I like Brian Wood comics, Tom Waits, and I’m super into TNA. No, I’m not joking.
I suppose I should preface this article with a few things, just to get it out of the way:
• While it’s hard not to take a completely sardonic approach to reviewing TNA, this will not be multiple pages of worsts.
• That said, TNA has been really, really bad lately. I am a consummate TNA apologist, but even I have to admit that the show is hitting lows I didn’t think possible. And I am saying this as someone who owns Victory Road ’09.
• Know that everything I say is because I want IMPACT to be the best it can be, and not … that it usually chooses to be.
• My current biggest non-WrestleMania fantasy booking is Kenny King vs. ACH, half out of curiosity to see how their styles would match up, and half because ACH should be a thing you all love. If you’re really into making stuff happen for Canadian girls you only know from the internet and it is within your power to do so, that would be fantastic. Just throwing that out there while I have the chance.
This week on IMPACT: Kurt Angle has a secret pastime you won’t believe, Brooke Hogan is allowed back on television, and Hulk Hogan tries to use a smart phone. Hold onto your butts, coconuts. This is a thing that is happening!
I couldn’t be happier that the first episode to be recapped is also the first episode I’ve watched in a few months.
I’ll have to check out the video later, but I always assumed that when Taz said to “let the pigeons loose” he was referring to his own personal sploosh (And now I feel disgusted with myself)
Great, now I’m gonna have to start saying “I’m releasing my pigeons from the rooftop!” when I finish, and have to explain it to a very confused woman (or young Filipino boy).
I’m not a TNA fan, but I love wrestling talk and love funny wrestling talk even more! I’d be down to read future Best and Worsts of TNA. You have my business.
Also, I just want to say that suited heel AJ with Flair/FOURtune was amazing for how awkward and goofy he could be.
“I didn’t drop the mic, I am that good, I didn’t drop the mic”
I really like TNA and I could not agree more Danielle, it’s really been extra craptastic the last few months. Welcome to the Best and Worst!
I’ve always wondered about the Pigeons myself. Are they supposed to be coming out of her butt or her vagina? Also I would like to point out that that catch phrase is %100 Taz, I remember when he first said it, I did a literal spit take. Even Tenay was like “wtf”
Ah, now that sounds like the TNA I know and have post-traumatic stress about.
Am I alone in thinking that after taping IMPACT, Christopher Daniels and Kazarian perform the fusion dance and go wrestle for the WWE as Randy Orton?
Then what are the when they use the Potara Earrings?
Regarding Pigeons: I’d like to think that Ms. Sky is a Magician in her spare time. She has them hidden somewhere on her person and can release them on command.
Velvet Sky: Time to release the pigeons, VENI VIDI VICI!
Just don’t open the paper bags in her freezer.
I think we have different meanings of the word Pigeonholeing, Rafi.
You had me at ACH. I will now follow you to the ends of the earth.
Yessssss! Everyone get on board the ACH train!
I want to imagine that Releasing the Pigeons will Velvet Sky’s sad, half-assed version of Randy Orton’s ring entrance.
Bobby Roode’s energy, mannerisms and movement style during that backstage segment last night was what I imagine you would do if someone said “Act like an excited Muppet.”
Secret best: Bully saying “heart” like “hawt”
I hope Hogan’s “weak” becomes a meme. It’s awful here, but you could probably put this at the end of every serious promo ever and have it be hilarious. Let’s try it: [youtu.be]
I too was confused by the “pigeons” nonsense. I thought that maybe it was a really obscure Dick Dastardly shout-out.
I’m also glad to see that Velvet Sky’s character has evolved from “gross whore” to “gross whore in a catsuit”.
I know this is a sports blog, but a Best and Worst of Brian Wood’s rejected pitches to DC from earlier this week would also be welcome.
I am the saddest that Quattrocentro isn’t a thing, because out of all of them, that would get me the most excited.
Yeah, I love Anthony Bourdain and all, but he gets knocked down quite a few pegs for depriving me of more Brian Wood material.
This TNA you speak of I find confusing. No one is wearing jorts, so how do I know for whom to root?
Pro-tip: don’t root for anybody
I can root for the scarves. Maybe they can become like Otunga’s sweaters were during the glory days of #teamjohnny
Last week there were Zuba pants and fanny packs. Always root for Zuba pants and fanny packs.
Can I root for Bully to apply sunscreen to Brooke Hogan, or perhaps Dixie?
You root for Joseph Park, or you get the hell off of my lawn.
Zubaz pants and fanny packs was absolutely amazing.
Joseph Park – Only when he bleeds.
Zubaz pants – they should sign Gronk for a one-off appearance, or let him be no-contact tag team champs like Pac-Man Jones.
I was kind of hoping to see the box the Spirit Squad was shipped in laying around at the OVW headquarters with the skeletal arm of Mike Mondo handing out of it during that Joseph Park video.
My vote is for the Pigeons being nanobots.
What happened to Bobby Rooo? He was legit my favorite on the show when he was running with the belt :/
I wrote some of my best TNA -Theory essays on him, continuing KSP’s line of how the TNA title is cursed.
And they’re doing Heel!AJ again? I kind of like his videogame stuff for spectacle at least, why can’t he just be allowed to do that.
Maaaaaaaaan.
I fell off the TNA train early this year. I made an attempt to catch up, but when I got to the april shows and I heard in present day that Brooke was coming, I just thought “what’s the fucking point now” and have been catching up on CHIKARA since.
guh, TNA has started so much interesting stuff, only to end it horribly. Heck, I still miss BEER! MONEY! but, yeah, Bobby Roooooo was great.
I have legitimately not cared for a single thing Bobby Roode has done until he started tweaking out this week. I booed him at a house show in Toronto while he was wearing a Team Canada jersey. That’s harsh. I almost had to turn in my passport.
But thanks! I appreciate accolades and butts equally. And you should be catching up on Chikara, because, without being hyperbolic, it is the best.
I’m not a regular viewer, but there are just simply so many things wrong with TNA even at first glance that this company will never compete with the WWE. There’s no excuse for how bad the production is. Announcers are bland and/or terrible. Christy Hemme tries WAY TOO HARD at the whole ring announcer thing and is thus lousy at it. Everything associated with Hogan is just painful and plain sad to watch. What was with that terrible, TERRIBLE fake shoot promo? What did that accomplish?
And yes, the wrestling. Why should I care about any of these people if the current champion is a WWE midcard castoff who could legit go jump off a pier to his doom at any moment? How does Aces and Eights promote ANY talent? There is certainly talent on the roster, but they’ll never amount to much if they are forever overshadowed by failures from other companies.
TNA: Worse then WWE, some how gets less worsts
Hey man, take it up with Brandon. He’s way more positive about WWE than I am most of the time. I think we balance each other out nicely.
I didn’t know “bests” and “worsts” were currency.
I find it hard to believe that you don’t realize the pigeon line is about ejaculation.
I almost stopped reading after you worsted my sweet sweet Vel Vel on the very first page!!! I would have turned my nose and poo poo to you lady! Mark my words, Vel Vel will be the TNA version of Eve Torres. We all hate her because she is to suck, but she WILL get better and do something that makes us all go ok, ill but that. And then I will ride off into the sunset as Mr Vel Vel alot like Alex* is Mr Eve Torres. But I soldiered through and was rewarded with BFF Daniels and Kaz, which is probably the best thing that TNA has going for it IMO. I must disagree with RVD though. I was watching some old ECW footage and unless he was like a gajillion times better while being carried by Jerry Lynn, I just cant get on the RVD train. He was still slow and sloppy 15 years ago. Maybe it was just a bad match, I dont know, but I have never been on RVD’s 4:20 train.
RVD’s match with Kenny King at Final Resolution wasn’t any good either. It’s too bad because Kenny King can go. Also too bad because the rest of the show was pretty good. In particular, the Daniels/Styles match was flat out amazing. The Aries/Bully match was really good. Heck, even the Roode/Jeffy Boy match was good.
Sometimes I think slash fiction is written better than Impact. Great article.
There is a Sabin/Shelley fanfic based on a Burger King commercial.
There is always fanfic worse than TNA out there.
Wait how can Kazarian and Daniels be BFF Forever? You do know the second F stands for Forever? So They’re Best Friends Forever Forever? Still, it’s a pretty darn good article, ‘specially for the Buffy reference.
Simple. They get to be BFF forever because they are the World Tag Team Champions of the World!
It should be Forever BFF: Forever Best Friends Forever. They’re 2 forevers worth of best friends.
Of course I know. BFF just doesn’t cover their level of friendship.
Also, I’ve been on the Joseph “The ‘brother’ of Chris… you know, Abyss” Park bandwagon ever since he first started running the gimmick. Park is flat out fantastic in everything he does as the character: The mic work, the gestures, the facial expressions, the awesomely awkward in-ring work. As a bonus, he doesn’t have to bleed multiple gallons every week, just every once in a while.
I just came for a bigger picture of Sky Velvet; I was not disappointed.
Solid debut. I didn’t realize TNA had gotten this bad. Thanks for the writeup.
Ironically TNA is currently in an upswing. It’s been MUCH MUCH worse than this, and recently too.
Great job, Danielle! I look forward to you and THESTINGER having TNA lovefests.
On a side note: While I personally think Velvet Sky rubbing her asshole on the camera is wonderful, she reminds me of the girl from “I’m gonna Git You Sucka” that ends up taking off her wig,leg,makeup,etc… She looks great, but once all the makeup comes off, run like Hell.
Also, I laugh every time I hear her saying ‘my pigeons’, because the only time I’ve ever heard that word associated with a human being is from The reverend Bob levy. Spoiler alert: He says pigeons instead of ‘n***ers”. So yeah.
Also, if Bully Ray doesn’t get at least one BEST every week then we can’t be friend. The guy has been on fire ever since he and Devon broke up. Everything he’s done has been gold: Calfzilla, Do You Know Who I Am?, even the Brooke Hogan stuff.
When he would get in the ring with his phone, hit send and then yell out “trending worldwide” that was the best.
His live tweeting DURING a match was amazing! Someone send Vince a memo. THATS how you use twitter.
Live tweeting during a match is second only to Booker T, as Black Snow, doing play by play commentary of a beatdown he was dishing out while he was dishing it out.
What about Punk’s between-eliminations promos at that one Royal Rumble?
Lastly, while I will freely admit that I THOROUGHLY enjoy watching Velvet Sky grind on the second rope, she is flat out AWFUL in the ring. I had kind of gotten hopeful that Tessmacher had taken her spot as resident sex kitten since, while she’s no Death Rey in the ring, you can tell she’s really trying in there, improving, and has already far surpassed Velvet in terms of in-ring work.
On the plus side, at least TNA regularly allows their women to work 3-5 minute matches and as much as 10 minutes on PPV. So at least they have a chance to showcase themselves in there.
seconded. Velvet sky is nice to look at but is not nice to watch wrestle. When she was teamed with Angelina Love it was better because as we all know tag teaming can help hide flaws, but ever since she’s been solo she’s been terrible. I felt all sad inside last night when she just steamrolled Madison Rayne.
I hope Best and Worst of TNA Impact Wrestling gets six seasons and a movie. Great work Danielle!
Great job, Danielle! It makes me nostalgic and slightly horrified (I got sad when you said AJ was 35) for my TNA fangirl days.
Thanks Ari! We should make an IMPACT Zone Pilgrimage this year, and drag Brandon along.
I was also shocked to read that AJ is 35! I remember him as being such a young high-flying up and comer (shows how long it’s been since I’ve watched TNA).
Curry Man and Shark Boy, reppin’ it forever.
Shark Boy is for reals my favorite wrestler ever. “From the deep blue sea”
I love Shark Boy SO MUCH. Internet high five!
Also, Jesse’s wrestling style is reminiscent of playing WWE ’13 with some of the controller buttons broken.
This is going way back, and has nothing to do with anything here, except that it was TNA, but I’m probably the world’s only Rock n Rave Injection fan.
I hope Angle and the two Jrs didn’t drink that 5 hour energy drink. That drink has killed few people over the past few weeks.
Fun Fact: I haven’t watched TNA since 07 (maybe even ’06) and I feel like absolutely nothing has changed. That’s always the sign of a great show.
It also makes me really sad that the women’s division in Impact has gone the way of the WWE.
AJ Styles is 35, I can’t wrap my head around that one. What do they have him doing exactly? He’s won everything.
Knowing TNA (I don’t), I’m going to assume he’s going to hear voice or become some sort of predator.
You’re such a huge fan of TNA…that you found virtually nothing positive about the show except some sarcastic “this segment was unintentionally funny” stuff?
I don’t know. I don’t buy it. I have the same issue with this that I have with Brandon’s write-ups almost weekly: you don’t seem like a fan of THIS product. Sure, you’re a fan of pro wrestling, but not THIS pro wrestling. This pro wrestling will never have anything that you want it to have: it won’t be progressive, it won’t not have women dress sexy, it won’t not have Hulk Hogan. If WWE can’t even manage to be progressive as a multi-billion dollar conglomerate, how can TNA manage it when they have a hundredth of the budget and their demographic is guys who have to buy Direct Auto insurance?
I don’t think that’s a fair assessment, but at least you’re reading almost weekly.
I can’t speak for Danielle, but I love wrestling, and that includes “this product,” even if I hate calling it “product.” I legitimately love a lot of what I watch on Raw – Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Sandow and Rhodes, the progression of Eve, the stuff Sheamus does when he’s not talking, the Del Rio/Ricardo dynamic and on and on – but it doesn’t feel as necessary to thoroughly explain that as it does the stuff I DON’T like. I feel like that needs justification, so I explain it.
It doesn’t mean I don’t like the product … I wouldn’t be watching it if I didn’t like it. I don’t like TNA, which is why you don’t see me writing about it. What it means is that I’m not afraid to think critically about what I’m watching, or think that what I’m seeing is as good as it can be. It’s the Best and Worst, after all, not just the Best.
Money doesn’t equal progression. You watched Chikara and loved it, and they’ve got a lot less money than TNA. It’s about intent, and with WWE it’s a lot of knowing they’re the most talented people in the world and can do better.
You make a good point about Chikara—but Chikara is for a different audience. I went to my first Chikara even recently, and I saw almost no negativity. People cheered Waltman. Then when Marty Jannety visibly frowned about it, people cheered “Marty!” The demographic is “smart”, progressive, fans. If they had girls just getting naked for no reason or whatever, their fans would fart at it, and rightfully so.
Impact Wrestling is put on for a different group—low income southerners. If it weren’t, Direct Auto insurance wouldn’t be partnering with it. Now, that doesn’t meant that you or I, or Danielle can’t find something to enjoy about it, it just means you shouldn’t be shocked if it doesn’t match-up with your ideals or preferences for wrestling. It’s like going to Olive Garden and ordering chicken parm. You know what you’re gonna get ain’t gonna be the way you like. Just eat your breadsticks.
It’s the same argument that movie critics always have when they review stuff like Twilight–is this movie BAD or is it just NOT FOR ME. The good critics always put a disclaimer like “look, I don’t like sparkly vampires, but if you do, you’ll love it.” The bad critics are the ones that go “Sparkly vampires!? Everyone knows vampires aren’t sparkly! Who are they trying to impress with this nonsense?!” And, personally, I felt like this review was much closer to the latter than the former.
Also, I read weekly; I have the issue almost weekly.
I disagree with your movie comparison. Not only is Twilight not for most critics, or me for that matter, it is almost wholly seen as a bad movie. Most of the Twilight fans that I know will attest to the fact that it’s a bad movie based on a poorly written book that they absolutely love.
As far as Danielle’s review, she starts by saying that she loves TNA and is an apologist from way back but the quality of the shows has been really lacking lately. So to lambast her for not having as many “Bests” as you’d like in her inaugural post seems a bit unfair.
I also have issue with your idea that Impact is put on for “low income southerners” and that’s why their creative department isn’t being our definition of creative. Initially TNA was created as something different from WWE to hopefully fill the void left by WCW. They have tried many things to become the alternative to WWE. Some have worked, most didn’t. But I’m not sure why that is only for “low income southerners” especially when they had a PPV deal (broadcast at least nationally and probably internationally) and the Spike deal (broadcast internationally).
I’ll put something out there that perhaps I should have noted at the beginning of the article: If there’s one thing I don’t like to do, it’s to compare WWE to TNA. They’re two completely different organisations. I could spend a lot of time comparing the great things in say, Chikara, to the crummy things in WWE, but there’s no point. So why do it with TNA? There are good things and bad things about any wrestling show or promotion, just like anything else in life. As unconditionally as I love Chikara, there are things that maybe aren’t my style, but I can understand why they’re there, and I accept them as a small part of the bigger story that the company is trying to tell.
Insinuating that TNA is not for me because it’s always going to have sexy ladies so I can’t be a fan is ludicrous. TNA is the reason we know that two ladies can duke it out and have great, entertaining matches on television without the focus being on what parts of their junk they can grind on things. Yeah, Gail Kim was half naked (spoiler alert: almost everyone is wrestling is), but when she was feuding with Awesome Kong the story wasn’t about how many things she could touch with her vagina, it was about two great wrestlers who had beef with each other beating the hell out of the other to the best of their ability. If this show is only for southern male wrestling fans, I’m pretty sure something as “progressive” as having a talented lady wrestle in a hijab (Raisha Saeed) would never have happened.
I don’t see why any of us, regardless of our perspectives and tastes in wrestling, shouldn’t expect more from a company who has proven than can do better.