The Best And Worst Of WWE Extreme Rules 2014

#Paul Heyman #Triple H #John Cena #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.05.14 125 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– Here’s a link to the show on the WWE Network in case you missed it, or haven’t yet signed up for that service that makes being a wrestling fan 1000% easier.

– Previous Best and Worst of Extreme Rules posts are available here.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Share the column if you can. WrestleMania got something like 26,000 shares. We can get Extreme Rules 40!

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Extreme Rules 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Heyman#Triple H#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSALEX RILEYALEXANDER RUSEVBad News BarrettBATISTABEST AND WORST OF EXTREME RULESBIG EBRAY WYATTCESARODaniel BryanEL TORITOevolutionEZEKIEL JACKSONHORNSWOGGLEJACK SWAGGERJohn CenaKANELANALITTLE PEOPLEPAIGEPAUL HEYMANPRO WRESTLINGR-TRUTHRANDY ORTONRENEE YOUNGROB VAN DAMTAMINA SNUKATHE SHIELDTRIPLE HVLADIMIR PUTINWWEWWE EXTREME RULESWWE EXTREME RULES 2014WYATT FAMILYXAVIER WOODS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP