Pre-show notes:
– Here’s a link to the show on the WWE Network in case you missed it, or haven’t yet signed up for that service that makes being a wrestling fan 1000% easier.
– Previous Best and Worst of Extreme Rules posts are available here.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Share the column if you can. WrestleMania got something like 26,000 shares. We can get Extreme Rules 40!
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Extreme Rules 2014.
First?
NICE DUDE YOU DID IT!
Great Work! I bet it feels really nice. I’ve never got to be first before.
You are a true hero and a champion. A round of applause for you.
You, sir, are the King of 1998.
Ken Shamrock? Yeah, it seems like a pretty solid chance he’d be that guy.
Big Johnny > Little Johnny
I would imagine this isn’t the direction they’re planning with the Little Johnny thing but…the whole storyline is Cena is Mr. Make a Wish and hero to the children right? Wyatt, like the Joker in the The Dark Knight, thinks there’s evil lurking in us all and wants to bring out the monster in Cena.
What if they have this kid antagonize Cena at every turn to the point where he makes Cena’s life a living hell with Bray’s ultimate plan being for Cena to snap and attack the kid.
Because Cena harming a small child would destroy the Cena mythos.
Obviously you couldn’t have Cena snap and AA the kid, but you could have Cena try and push the kid away and then have the kid play it up like Cena punched him the face, crying, and the whole nine yards as Bray laughs at how Cena harmed a small child and what kind of monster would do that, etc.
Welcome to the first meeting of The No-Wyatts Club. I’ve been waiting for all of you.
“But you let Bray Wyatt in.”
“Sorry, no Wyatts.”
/Bray peeks his head out and laughs like a hillbilly/
Dammit, I meant to let Harper in.
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
“Jack Swagger going through a table the size of his foot. It’d be like Kaiju Big Battel.”
“You’ll make it someday, Big Macklemore.”
You’re a funny, funny man, Mr. Stroud.
No Maeks Poopies caption for the Xavier Woods picture? It’s practically begging for it.
Would it have been a heel move if Cena had shoved that kid out of his way to win?
Heel move and funniest thing ever. Of all the times to go against your no-selling instincts, Jonathan…
They could have sold it as a future PSA as to why fans can’t step into the wrestler’s work environment!
Kayfabe wise, that’d be proving Bray’s point too much.
did anyone make the Putin joke about Lana last night?
as in “I know something I would like to Putin, her….”
the hammer is my penis?
Woo woo woo. . . you know it, broski
Love your idea of the Little Johnny/Cena All-New X-Men relationship. Although if there’s one man who can no-sell a predestination paradox…
Would that make Bray Wyatt Beast?
But Rocky doesn’t fight a Russian until Rocky Fo-OH! I see what you did there. Well played, Stroud, well played.
continuity!
New readers will need a quick rundown on the in jokes! But I got that one!
That took me like a minute to figure out what the joke was there before it registered. Fantastic continuity @Brandon . Just wonderful.
Theory: BLEARP CHILD frightened Cena because deep down, John hates all children and can barely stomach doing Make-A-Wish stuff, but he does them anyway because he believes that’s what a “good person” is supposed to do.
I can understand the beef with the Cena/Wyatt match. I was definitely in line with most of your line of thought until the finish.
Here was my mindset: I really didn’t have an issue with the Wyatt family stopping the constant escapes or really Cena beating them off. I thought it was an opportunity to push Cena to a breaking point, however, he never even teased that sell. So with that continuously going on, I figured this was John Cena overcoming the odds part one million.
Then the ending happened and Bray got a victory I didn’t think he could have possibly gotten.
After looking back on the match as a whole, I figured that the goal was more or less to lull the crowd into thinking this was the same old Cena script until the final swerve. When I looked at it from that perspective, I thought match overall was solid, especially considering that it had to follow Shield/Evolution.
Perhaps this falls into the realm of what you said in one report of not every match needs awesome wrestling to tell the story? I’m honestly not sure the swerve would have had as much impact if the match plays out differently than how it did.
My issues with the feud are as follows (which I posted in the Open Discussion, but that was today and nobody’s posting there anymore):
There’s no logical endgame in sight. Cena saves the children and also prevails against Wyatt in the ring once again? Who wants that? I just really don’t “get” this feud.
Let’s see how it started. Wyatt attacks Cena during his match with Orton at Royal Rumble, an attack largely ignored by Cena after the fact. Wyatts wait a MONTH and attack Cena again at Elimination Chamber, finally getting his attention, sort of, but not really, because Cena wants to win the Battle Royal. Until, that is, Wyatt verbally attacks him on RAW. Cena finally agrees to a match at Mania.
This leads to some mostly-entertaining back and forth in which Wyatt shoots down Cena’s jokey jokester personality. For once, it seems like this should build to Cena putting over this hot, menacing new talent at WrestleMania.
Of course, Cena Wins LOL. But this feud MUST CONTINUE! And the logic just went out the window at that point, and just got more and more convoluted as the build went on.
Somehow last night went down the way it did, which was bad for all participants, really. I just don’t see what the endgame is now.
I agree – intentional or not, I thought it was going to be the same old thing and felt like my mind was blown when Cena lost. I hadn’t even considered a Cena loss possible, so the surprise got me.
We are definitely in “wait and see” territory. I completely agree there. It is dangerous, especially when you have Cena involved.
However, I am honestly not sure how else the WWE could progress this story without doing what they did last night.
As much as I’d love to see Bray go over in a much less convoluted way, I don’t think the WWE is ready to pull that trigger nor will they likely ever pull the Cena heel turn trigger.
My acceptance of the result is definitely contingent on Little Johnny (I personally thought that was a hilarious jab at Cena) bringing another layer to this story to keep it going. However, if this flies head-long into a dead end, yeah, I’m going to feel A LOT different about how this all went down.
The problem isn’t that I didn’t like the wrestling, it’s that the wrestling was counter-productive to the story they’d built for the match. If that match just happened out of the blue I might see it differently, but it was a key point in a two-cycle build.
@Brandon I do agree and like I said, I was not a fan of what was going down until the end.
My fear was that the WWE kind of wrote themselves into a corner with the build and that all roads lead to Cena being Cena which, in my opinion would halt Bray’s character progression.
I guess the best way to sum up my feelings in the end: I’m just glad they did something different.
I’m definitely with Brandon on this one. It just didn’t make sense. The Wyatt Family HAS to interfere, that’s fine, that’s understood. But Bray should have pinned Cena and should not have been trying to escape the cage. Bray should have been happy that they locked Cena in this cage with him. Harper being knocked out for 5 minutes because he fell and all that laying around was just ridiculous. I know 1-on-3 is the damn numbers game in Cena’s favor, but it was just a bad use of their resources. And yeah, “in case all 3 of us get knocked out…someone will turn out the lights…and then walk out and sing…that’ll stop Cena…he’s so scared of The Voice and American Idol” plan is just silly. I’m not out on the Wyatts! It’s the booking of them that I’m out on.
The only person John Cena breast off is himself. Then he John Cena all over our faces.
Sadly, the good guys always win in the end. So as bad as Cena made the Wyatts look last night, it’s going to be worse (or just as bad, anyway) when Cena eventually wins to end the feud.
The good guys do not always win in the end. This is WWE; there is no official end. The best example I can think of is when Kane got the WHC a few years ago and was a heel against Taker. He totally won the feud against Taker.
I said it last night, though. If Harper and Rowan hadn’t been involved, the match could have been better. Just twenty minutes of Bray and Cena killing each other, going for pins and submissions until Cena gets frustrated and tries to just walk out for the win. Cue Little Johnny entering, scaring Cena, Sister Abigail and PIN for the Bray victory. A child chorus surrounding the ring and causing Cena to drop off the cage back onto the mat only to eat a Sister Abigail and pin would also be acceptable.
I agree with NDTex in that I thought “Oh Cena is going to overcome the odds again” and the match played out like the typical Cena match of overcoming 3 on 1 odds and escaping the cage. Only for that to be subverted with Little Johnny showing up. The ending only works if the formulaic match happens.
Then again I could be giving the creative team too much credit.
OK, let me correct myself, then: in feuds at the *top* of the card, the good guy always wins eventually. And main event or not, Cena is the face of the company. The chance of John Cena not getting the final word in this feud is .01%
It makes me sad, but the guy who wants to destroy Cena’s “legacy” has about as much chance of doing it as all the guys who said they were going to end Hulkamania.
Did the WWE remember that Rusev has a big tattoo of Bulgaria on a very visible area of his arm when they decided to make him from Russia?
the WWE knows you can’t read a map, especially one of Africa.
Lana still called him “the Bulgarian Brute,” I just he just moved in with her.
Lana said “now residing in Russia,” so it works. I remember because I was paying very close attention to Lana.
Ohhh makes sense. I would have probably caught that nuance had I actually been able to watch the PPV.
Just be lucky they didn’t bill Cesaro from Poland just so they could form a tag team called The Warsaw Pact
Given historical and present geopolitics, they could just sell it as Russev being both a proud Bulgarian who wants back into Russia, or something. Because after Crimea, Bulgaria and Lithuania will be next.
I assume that Little Johnny is actually a clone of John Laurinaitis, either that or he’s been displaced in time and that was actually him as a kid. That’s why Cena was so shocked, he recognized him by his eyes. Also explains the voice.
WWE has been presenting their story more like a sci-fi series and less like a sports series every week. That’s why the cameraman didn’t “interfere” last week when Kane’s mask went missing. Why can he pan across the mask a thousand times but not record Kane unlocking it? Because the cameraman doesn’t exist. That’s like asking why the cameraman never jumped in to help Buffy fight those vampires.
In that context, Bray/Cena makes a little more sense, or at least, can be explained without going “oh gosh they’re not doing a cage match right.” No, they aren’t, but their feud is outside traditional tropes of a cage match. I agree that they didn’t even tell their own story well (why DID Wyatt want to escape the cage at all?), but some of it at least, is justified.
That Rollins clip totally made my day.
Kind of makes me want to go back and rewatch the match now too.
I got the same urge. That match was fantastic.
The landing at least looked better from that angle, if that makes sense. I was worried about Rollins after that.
i had to rewatch the match again and i’m going to watch it a third time tonight before raw. it was just a great spot. i’m surprised rollins can even WALK after that jump.
the whole shield/evolution match was just perfect. yes, not as good as shield/wyatts, but it’s pretty goddamn close.
I didnt like the cena match but I can forgive it if they’re building Wyatt’s mythos as a supernaturalist I was more disappointed in Harper and Rowens involvement.
Haven’t watched the WeeLC match yet but that picture of the commentary team just ruined my day.
I used to ref for a couple small promotions around VA Beach/Hampton Roads a few years ago and worked with Shortsleeve “Jerry Smaller” Sampson a handful of times. Super nice guy. Really good worker. The crowds always loved him. HORRIBLE speech impediment.
He wrote on Facebook last week about getting the call from WWE to be on the show. I’m guessing that was before they told him why.
Back in the Attitude era, WWE used to have dark matches that were shown on the Spanish channel on Sundays. It had guys like Essa Rios but also a fair number of dwarf matches. I saw some live, they were pretty good.
I think El Torito worked then, but not as the bull. They actually had another dwarf bull luchadore. Of course the Spanish announcers didn’t treat the wrestlers like subhumans that exist only for our laughter
The point of this being, other than the fucking shitbag announcers, the WeeLC match was pretty good. Can’t believe those windbags get paid higher than some of the talent
I’ve got to disagree about the Wyatt match. I thought the ending changed everything.
The match was largely garbage, but I enjoyed the ending. I was stunned by the mysterious emergence of a 4th Wyatt, I don’t see why Cena wouldn’t be, too. And while Brandon’s correct that the match’s logic doesn’t work – all the escaping and whatnot – the ending does work, because Cena at the end is confronted by a child who has embraced Wyatt’s message. When Cena sees that child, he’s ALREADY lost, whether he leaves the ring or not. The message is out, the children (who are Cena’s core constituency) are listening. It’s too late for him. He’s not stopped by a child with a weird voice, he’s confronted by the stark, irrefutable evidence that he’s failed.
Which, if you apply that to the rest of the story, makes it work a little better retroactively. Cena thought he could cage Wyatt’s message – as Brandon pointed out in a RAW column, he apparently thought that a steel cage could keep words out. That’s stupid, obviously. It seemed like WWE agreed with Cena, and wanted us to, also, but now we see that’s not the case. Cena was wrong. He tried to stop the message by beating Wyatt at Wrestlemania and it only made Wyatt stronger; he tried to stop it once and for all by literally putting Wyatt in a box and he lost everything. That’s good storytelling.
+1
But wasn’t he confronted by this harsh reality (in greater numbers) on the last RAW?
It’s just some kid WWE paid. Fuck, they’ll probably make him Bray Wyatt’s nephew in kayfabe. All you said would make sense and work if real kids, not paid actors, starting buying into Bray Wyatt and cheering for Cena to lose. That’s not happening, so it’s just more wrestling fakery.
@Slider: True, but in (character) John Cena’s deluded head, “ALL the kids” are on his side. And for him, if even ONE kid is capable of being corrupted, then EVERYONE is at risk. So now Cena has to nuke the planet. It’s the only way to be sure.
@Johnny: EVERYTHING in wrestling is fake, though. If you can’t put that aside to enjoy the show, I’m not sure anything works.
I think it was Bray’s real-life nephew, actually.
I agree with Johnny B. Acceptable
The Bray escape attempts were pretty dumb, but for the most part I dug it. And when the SCREEBLERPD lights out thing happened I was like “wait, all the Wyatss are in the ring. Who pushed the button?”
After perusing more commentary (see link below), I guess I’m coming around to the hate for this match/feud. Still, with this storyline it seems like WWE is at least attempting to deal with the fact that pretty much everyone over the age of 8 is sick and tired of John Cena. Of course they’re not going to do anything to disrupt the merchandise train, but this at least seems like progress…
[www.cagesideseats.com]
Fuck everything about the Cena match. I was watching with a group of friends and we all just collectively flipped off the screen during the match, especially the worst moment which was when Cena gets over the top of the cage, sees Rowan with a chair….AND CLIMBS BACK OVER INTO THE RING….just fall on Rowan, you blithering idiot. So he moves out of the way and hits you with a chair?…YOU STILL WIN you incredible nincompoop.
Ending was OK…..**** out of 5
You can consider me one of those happy people who didn’t get too angry at the Cena/Wyatt match. However, even though I thought it was alright, the reason I come here to read your writing is to read what a really smart and funny person thought about it, and then I can measure up my own thoughts against yours. Your analysis of the match is really funny and also perfectly reasonable. You just happen to be coming at it from a different point of view than me, and that is okay. Arguing on the internet is too stressful anyway.
Maybe it’s just because I have no expectations for anything truly good or remotely realistic with Cena, but the Wyatt match doesn’t bother me. As NDtex said, at least Bray won. Honestly, it seems like progress that they didn’t just have Cena AA the three of them into the sun last night.
I’ll credit both Brandon and Nathan for capturing the two big problems with this storyline and its characters — the Unstoppable Cena No-Selling, Odds-Overcoming and Merchandise-Moving Borg, and the reality that scary hillbilly cultists just can’t be that scary on a PG show. I get all that. But dammit, Bray is amazing, and the folks in Stamford know it. Somehow, I think this can actually amount to something.
Then again, when I heard that kid’s on the voice thingy, I thought it was Big Show. So my comprehension isn’t the greatest…
I’m not gonna lie, I popped for that main event. I was super into it.
I’m totally cool with the ending of the Wyatt-Cena match. As for Brandon’s comments about why Bray had the kid there and yet still tried to win the match the regular way, well, it was a contingency plan, and it worked. From a storytelling perspective, it feels like they’re building up to some big character-redefining moment for Cena, or maybe just an extended hiatus for him or something. And the whole Daycare of the Damned thing is a fabulously creative way to change Cena/get him off my television.
Got to say, I thought the kid was the Play 60 kid for a second until I watched it again and realized this kid was a little younger.
Fun Fact: The Play 60 kid is the son of the guy that played Bushwackers manager Jameson in the early nineties.
I thought he was using the name Little Johnny to mock “John” Cena.
+1
Ditto.
Was he not? I assumed the same.
From now on, every wrestler facing Cena should bring a little kid with them to their matches like soccer players.
Go the full Raven-Sandman distance and have kids show up at WWE events wearing white pants, hawaiian shirts and straw fedoras.
I could write the Cena heel turn in one Raw.
PROMO: Cena’s been pulling his punches for a while. He has as much aggression and naked ambition as ever, but he’s held back because he knows people look up to him, and he doesn’t want to disappoint them. He’s always struggled with the fact that in order to operate at his full potential, he needs to do things that will hurt his reputation. But now he’s surrendered to the fact that the Universe has turned on him—even the children. But it’s freeing in a way, because now he can focus on doing what he wants to get where he wants. (This isn’t an “I hate the Universe” speech, it’s more that he’s bitter about the way he’s being treated, despite all he’s done for the WWE).
MAIN EVENT: Daniel Bryan vs. _______. Cena shows up near the end of the match, destroys them both, and let’s Bryan know that he’s coming after the WWE WHC.
The point of the feud is that Cena believes he’s Bryan from the future—he’s seen that the Universe is fickle, only cares about the newest, “hippest” thing (see Wyatt, BNB), and that one day, the Yes Movement will leave Bryan in the dust as well. Cena claims that the sooner Bryan starts focusing on himself, the better, and he demonstrates this by using his newly-unleashed aggression to start blowing up other would-be contenders for the belt—Orton, Batista, Kane, etc. He makes his final point to Bryan by winning MitB and cashing in at SummerSlam.
+ sign me up. But drag it out so that it main event’s Summerslam
Woops, I see the last sentence. Well played
I like the idea, but I’ve accepted the notion that Cena may never turn heel again. Despite my disagreement with Brandon’s “Cena-Wyatt makes TNA look like JCup ’94” stuff from last night, Mr. Stroud has the perfect way to alter Cena the character: turn him into an older, slightly more crusty veteran who realizes he needs to clothesline the fuck out of fools and be more brutal to win matches and stay at or near the top. He’s got to be a man protective not of his legacy but of his SPOT.
Hakim—I think my idea dovetails with what Brandon’s been saying.
Also, Cena should go black jorts.
Is there a place for me to sign for this?
I was there last night and it was pretty fun to be there, of course, but I could see how it might have been a little underwhelming to watch on TV. It’s never a good thing to get every single one of your outcome predictions right. The WeeLC match was great (especially without having to listen to the announcers) and it definitely should have switched places with the Rusev match.
Cena was booed for 4 hours straight from Cena Sucks chants at 630 waiting for the doors to open to singing John Cena Sucks to the tune of his horns on the walk back to the parking lot. But even that felt more like a fun obligation when compared to the heat on Batista. I have never heard anyone more lustily booed in my thirty years of watching wrestling. It was incredible. I motion that we rename “X-Pac Heat” because Batista is easily the most real-life hated performer ever. I know they were forced to turn him heel which was the right call, but beyond that, I don’t know what they can do to redeem him. Even if Hunter kicks him out of Evolution and he becomes Daniel Bryan’s biggest fan and guardian protector or something, he would still be viewed as a moocher. I have absolutely no idea where they go from here with this Big Dave epic fail.
Nowhere for right now, since he is likely going on vacation/promotional circuit early. He is pissing people off from the sound of it though.
I would absolutely absolve everyone in this match of the criminal liability for its lack of sense if WWE found a kid who was the spitting image of kid Cena.
I was hoping to find a screen cap of the video that shows kid Cena holding the paper championship belt and compare it to Little Johnny. But I didn’t see one in a google image search.
Concerning the very last Best if Sheamus wasn’t wearing White he’d be a ninja.
Wee C Dub
Wee C Dub
Meanwhile over in Impact Wrestling [www.youtube.com]
Rockstar Spud for wrestler of the year.
I thought the Wyatt-Cena ending was just silly, but by that point that match was so lame I didn’t care. I know cage matches require a metric ton of suspending disbelief, but for the love of God that was too much.
Nothing was worse that when Cena was climbing down the cage, and Rowan climbs under him and gives him a ride back up. That is so stupid. That is so, so stupid. Equally stupid is Bray grabbing Cena by his ears when he’s on his way out of the cage, so Cena just climbs back up. And that Cena “can’t escape” because Rowan is down there waiting for him. Oh, you mean the worst of the three guys you’ve been simultaneously beating up for twenty minutes?
Same as it ever was with him. No consequences to anything, ever. And I’m mad at myself for being so annoyed because I really liked everything else on the show. I hope the first hour of Raw is the Rollins dive shown repeatedly from every camera in the building.
“Are they Japanese, so their first and last names are switched?”
Next time just say Hungarian and you won me over :))
(Wikipedia hint : we also “switch” our names but it depends on the point of view. For me the world switches it :D )
I don’t think we can say anything more about The Shield. It’s nice to see WWE use Evolution to put the young guys over. And still….I can’t pick a favorite. They all bring something different to the party- AMAZING how they’re making The Shield work. I’m unfamiliar with their time in NXT ( I knew Rollins from ROH) but they were all separate entities there and only started working together when they debuted in WWE?
Ambrose was never in NXT (although he was in FCW) and no, they didn’t work together before.
Ambrose easily wins as my favorite.
I like Reigns best, but I’ll always like a Samoan wrestler over others.
Ambrose is my favourite by far. and it’s unbelievable how much I like Rollins and Reigns, too, so it’s amazing that Ambrose is my favourite BY FAR. he’s my favourite in the world. (after Rockstar Spud & EC3.)
Great stuff.
reclaiming my rights to the modest mouse reference!
I’m hoping the plan is still make big E a main eventer and now he will actually start needing 5 for real. Have him have some squash matches to let out his rage about losing the belt.
Hit the nail on the head about the Cena vs. Wyatt match. I was on this board a couple weeks ago complaining about how you were wrong about this feud, and, while I still have the same stance, you are definitely right about this. The lack of continuity takes what could be a masterpiece full of psychology and turns it into finger painting.
My expectation was for Bray Wyatt to allow John Cena to escape the cage. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, Cena, because at the end of the day these people still hate you and that does bother you whether you’d like to admit it or not. So Cena declines to leave the cage without a fight in order to prove something to Wyatt. During the fight (a slightly more brutal fight since this is the Extreme Rules special event after all) Wyatt should have gotten over the fact that it isn’t about the message escaping the cage, but it is about the message getting into Cena’s head *Wyatt pointing to Cena’s head*
At that point it’s okay to turn the lights out and do the child singing gimmick. The fact that Wyatt wanted to win the match by beating down Cena was absurd. In my mind, the only way for Wyatt to be satisfied is if Cena lays down to let Wyatt beat him (which very may well still happen in the rubber match).
However, I don’t understand how you don’t like Cena easily beating the crap out of three dudes when thats the Cena character that everyone hates. In this feud I want to see Cena kicking out at 2 at least 100 times, the five moves of doom, and the superhuman strength (see Cena pushing the cage door open while two others desperately try to keep it closed), the corny jokes complete with burying his opponents in a dismissive way, and the oh-so-famous “some people love me and some people hate me but thats okay because everyone paid for a ticket to have a good time.”
Oh… my… God.
That’s what makes him such a monster. That’s what makes me hate him so much. He systematically destroys everyone and there is a real loss of hope when he appears on screen. A lot of people don’t understand this but Cena has completed his heel turn. You can’t turn a character like Cena heel by changing his character because we would all rejoice. You have to keep it nice and stale. It’s just like when they couldn’t turn Stone Cold heel by having him do something wrong. Different characters with different turns…
So, yes, I agree with how the match played out but the build to this match was just fine. The one thing that would have made it better is Cena choosing to lose by his own free will. I really… REALLY hope that the rubber match is Cena beating a histerical Wyatt to a bloody pulp and him FINALLY realizing that he’s a monster and can’t win this fight.
He willingly walks into a Sister Abigail…
John Cena is the true Eater of Worlds.
Was that a Modest Mouse reference or are you just happy to see me?
Also The Shield should literally never break up until they have faced every possible combination of WWE wrestlers in a six man tag team match at a PPV.
So Cole doesn’t know what an extortionist is and doesn’t really understand what a carpetbagger is. JBL is the smartest guy at the table.
Why wasn’t there a mention of Reigns going nuts and shaking wildly at the end or even a gif of it?
(Oops! Originally in the wrong story.)
he’s been doing that for a while now (and it’s the only thing I actually *hate* about him now.)
I knew the Cena match was going to be a huge pile of horseshit the moment Cena started it with a goddamn standing side headlock. It’s a cage match, Cena, for fuck sake. Stop being the most boring, predictable motherfucker in the history of ever. Cena is gonna Cena. He’s the absolute worst.
yeeeah, got to agree, sadly.
Also, thanks to Lana, I have another reason to direct your attention to the official unofficial personal blog of Vladimir Putin:
vladimirputinwillfuckyouup.tumblr.com
kane/bryan and cena/wyatt was BOOOORIIIING (and cena/wyatt did the opposite of what shield/wyatts did for the wyatts).
but the rest of the PPV totally exceeded my expectations! every single match!! even the divas one (that I wasn’t going to even give a chance and was going to just skip it because I miss AJ until someone told me to stick around)!!! THE WeeLC MATCH! that could’ve been a 5 stars match if the f*cking announcers had just turned their mics off. and shield/evolution especially totally and absolutely rocked! if shield/wyatts was a true 5 stars perfect match, this came so close and is like 4 and a half or something.
great PPV.
Best: I didnt piss away any $ on rasslin.
Is this the open thread or am I not finding it somehow?
I don’t see it either
Ambrose just needs to go sit outside the ring…
BIG SHOW JUST CHOKE SLAMMED MARK HENRY’S BEARD!!!