The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/15/14: This Report Is Recyclable

No Brandon you cannot compare Bam Bam to Mojo Mojo.
Now I really want to see Mojo Rawley interacting with Salt N Pepa.
Where the hell is the rest of Mojo’s left arm??
So I was thinking last night that you should probably apply to be GWF’s booker, Brandon. If you get the gig (which isn’t entirely outside of the realm of possibility, since you’ve got SCREENWRITING EXPERIENCE~!, which is obviously far, far more important than knowing how the wrestling business works – yeah, I’d downplay that you understand that in your interview), can you see if they’ll hire Alex Shelley? I’m kinda tired of not seeing him on my television, and every time I watch NXT, I’m acutely reminded of just how awesome he would be in this little world.
+1 Alex Shelley is that dude and IDK why he doesn’t get to be on TV all the time.
+1 because Alex Shelley is in my top 5 wrestlers of all time and I miss him dearly.
guys, what are you doing?
watch NJPW.
it’s the best wrestling company in the world.
Alex Shelley even got a new tag team partner that’s even better than him! even better on twitter!!
do it, ASAP. get on that sh*t.
I really hope WWE is quietly building toward a big reveal about why nobody who actually trained in the Hart Dungeon can do a sharpshooter.
It’s because they’re all Tin Men.
Geddit? They haven’t got the Hart!
The wrestlers come up with the names for their finisher. I know this because every commentator says “He/She calls that…” Every. Time. It is one of my least favorite commentator tropes.
Also, Mojo’s finisher should be called “Taint Misbehavin’ “.
+1 so hard
+1
But seriously, it should be called the Tenta Splash
He call that move “Times Square at the very end of New Years Eve!” Because the Ball Drop would be too obvious, right?
Charlotte vs Alexa was super weird, like they just were spamming the same moves and reversals through out. Didn’t work as a match, and it felt about twice as long as it actually was.
And they really need to never have Kidd speak. I lose all interest in him when he opens that mouth of his. He’s a good wrestler, just a shocking talker. At least we only have to here him talk to Neville for one week before he’s pushed out of the revolving door of challengers. The thought of Neville and Kidd face-to-face promos give me the heebie jeebies.
*hear and *gives. I don’t English well on Fridays.
See, I’m on the other end of the spectrum, where I think Neville/Kidd promos are going to be so utterly awful that they’re going to go all the way back around to awesome.
I had a pretty strong feeling that Charlotte/Alexa was going to be subpar, and…yeah. It was okay for what it was. Even if it was just Charlotte beating the crap out of a rookie. They should have just made the match much shorter and proven that hey, Charlotte is clearly more experienced here! Alexa needs more seasoning, and I’m not sure how you give her that without putting her in matches.
With that said, even that match was better than most main-level Divas matches, which says a ton about the current product.
One frustrating thing about NOT is that Enzo could’ve been cleared to come back 2 weeks ago but since NXT filmed 4 episodes three weeks ago, we won’t see him for another 2 weeks at least.
Also, not putting him in TV every week in that leopard print wheelchair was a giant missed opportunity.
yeah it’s not like Enzo’s leg’s gonna heal and suddenly he’s gonna be Kota Ibushi. The guy’s strength is his ability to talk, and that isn’t something a leg injury stops.
It was nice to see Big Cass actually win a damn match convincingly though! He should not be a seven-foot-tall jobber! I’m kinda bugged by his use of SWAFT though. It seems more Enzo’s thing than anyone else’s and makes me just miss Enzo more.
@Brandon : Maybe Enzo’s leg will pull a rookie of the year and actually will become Kota Ibushi.
The “Let’s Ask The ___ Universe” bit works better when it’s people who just are clearly just dumb and have a facile understanding of the product. The second one you used here just kinda comes across as cherry-picking someone who doesn’t speak English well. But whatevs, can’t always be Mr. Progressive Wrestling Columnist, sometimes, ya gotta make fun of silly foreigners.
How am I supposed to automatically know the guy’s foreign? I didn’t check his bio. Trust me, lots of people I know in central Texas type like that, a lack of knowledge of the English language is not exclusive to foreign countries.
And please, call me Brandon Progressive Wrestling Columnist. Mr. Progressive Wrestling Columnist was my father.
No don’t call him that what are you talking about? Call him Brandon Stro-gressive Wrestling Stro-lumnist. That’s a call back to first page.
Fair enough, BPWC. It’s difficult to distinguish. I merely meant to suggest that a cogent yet utterly off-base comment/assessment of the WWE product in fairly legible English is a better choice for mockery than some unlettered word-diarrhea from someone who clearly lacks a grasp on proper grammar and punctuation. But that may be just me, I get a lot more schadenfreude out of making fun of the abundance of tools that think “Man, it was better when they had blood and chair-shots to the head and bra-and-panties matches, they should bring back the Attitude Era, bro.” I’m genuinely sorry for the “Progessive” crack since I agree with you about that shit pretty much 99% of the time. In Denver, I’m literally in an oasis where I’ve only met two people that enjoy CHIKARA-style wrestling.
Bo’s hotline number is 8080808080.
On Raw, Cass would have lost to a rollup while reading the sign from the ring.
ahhhhhh, here’s the time to appreciate how wonderful and different NXT is.
The spontaneous ending just reminds me of HCTP’s season mode where you faced Big Show in a Steel Cage and won by headlock takedown
All my money if Corey Graves returns with Enzo Amore and Angelo Dawkins as a Tunnel Snakes stable. (Corey is obvs Wally Mack.)
“Stro-lievers”
Oh God, that’s going to be the new name for us, isn’t it?
1) I thought the same thing during Bliss/Charlotte. I understand repeating a finisher when you’re in a tough match but this was pretty much an undominant squash
2) my wife was working on resume stuff but when Tyler Breeze came on and talked about how Canadians are genetically not good looking, she started laughing.
3) I really wanted a “We…Love…Toxins” chant when CJ Parker came out.
That Bliss/Charlotte match was pretty strangely plotted with all the repeating moves and such. I appreciated her abdominal stretch though — Charlotte was digging her elbow into Bliss’ neck was a really nice touch and made me think of the move as something more than that move you hit when you grapple and hold the X button.
I like the abdominal stretch, but, it contributes nothing to her finisher.
Oh, god Regal’s cold, sudden, “Go away, hippy,” reaction to Parker popping up was amazing.
The only message I hear from Tyson Kidd when he picks up the microphone is that the Hart Dungeon never got around to adding promo class to the curriculum before they closed up shop.
Oh it did, with Professor Bret: [youtu.be]
We have been so spoilt by NXT.
Apart from Summer the original Diva’s were from the indies so knew how to work.
The top guys were mainly indi guys so we gone from Seth and Zayn’s flying everywhere to Mojo’s Taint Misbehavin (lol Probably Misses His Old Glasses ).
Renee Young backstage to Devin Taylor who may have been locked in a closet by Veronica Lane.
Thank god Eden came back.
William Regal nuff said.
Oh and for no particular reason here’s a pic of Bliss and her mum .
[instagram.com]
Apparently not , don’t I feel a schmuck
Got you covered
[instagram.com]
Her mom can GET IT.
Huh? Why is the link not working? Weird…
now I REALLY wanna know how alexa bliss’s mom looks like!
if you can send me the pic, please do :(
don’t worry. found it. and wow, does she still look 30! :| (the mom, I meant.)
i rewatched this episode today and i realized that there were times where regal was the only one calling the action as bryron and tom were kind of falling into the trap that plagues the RAW commentary team – talking about storylines and not calling enough of the action. there were some times that regal had to butt-in and mention notable moves the team didn’t catch.
i’m not a fan of tyson kidd being on NXT. he’s already an established superstar. i UNDERSTAND that he is still getting back up to speed from being injured and working his way back up, but i always see NXT as a spotlight for the up and coming talent, not talent that’s been around for forever. brandon hit the nail on the head with that interaction. i personally feel that breeze and zayn should have had their own match and kidd should have been left out of it. but i digress. (i do see neville retaining though. no way kidd becomes NXT champ. i still want a prince pretty title run!)
and then we come to bo. he should have been back on the main roster already. especially with that epic new entrance. i really hope that they make the bo dallas hotline a reality. (or the bo dallas newsletters. i would subscribe to that shit in a heartbeat.)
I noticed that about Regal too. I can’t stand this stories before matches style of commentary that the WWE has at the moment.
Do you watch the JBL and cole show Brandon? It’s actually fucking great.
it’s the best. the JBL & cole (but mostly cody’s) show, WWE slam city and 3MB’s stuff on the WWE app are my favourite stuff in WWE. add spin cycle from TNA, and the fish tank from ROH, and those are my favourite things in all of wrestling today!
Didn’t they just announce Renee as a permanent NXT commentator last week?
Couple thoughts about NXT:
1) ” Everything felt like it happened twice”
I think what made matters worse, was the fact there was no ring psychology. It was like watching two kids play WWE 2K14. Just some moves put together for the sake of the match. But even worse, it was like watching two kids playing WWE 2K14 and the game was terrible glitched, so we did see the same damn thing twice. Two spots done twice. Unreal.
It’s OK though, Alexa Bliss is adorable and she gets a pass because she’s green. Charlotte on the otherhand, needs to get scolded. She’s going to be the next women’s NXT champion? She has got to be better than that. She needs a choke slam or rock bottom finisher.
2) I get all the warm fuzzies imagining Zayn and Breeze play NHL 14 on their downtime. Zayn uses Montreal and Breeze uses Vancouver. The smack talk between the two mus be glorious.
3) I wonder what was going through Angelo Dawkins’ mind when he saw Xavier Woods on Raw and decided to steal his gimmick. Terrible. Terrible idea.
4) I’m going to miss Bo on NXT
WWE should have Sasha Banks as the champ. Though, assuming their plan is for Charlotte to win it at Takeover, then as much as this makes me feel bad about typing, maybe they should have Natalya win the whole thing then drop to Sasha. Alternatively, maybe Bailey instantly beats Charlotte for the title. As we agree, Charlotte’s not ready and needs to stay in school.
That main event energy was pretty damn awesome.
How did Tyler Breeze enter the building before the women’s match only to be followed by a video recorded earlier in the day right after? Did he leave and come back? Do they make that announcement even when the arena is empty?
Still laughing at that Tunnel Snakes reference. +1.
Can’t wait ’till the next big feud on NXT is KENTA vs Devitt.
I wonder what are going to be their WWE names?
I wonder if Vince will misunderstand the name and give him the gimmick of being an actual prince… or possibly the illegitimate son of “The King”.
or steen/zayn!!!
I can’t wait until the Championship match where Charlotte bites her own thumb and grows to 15m tall