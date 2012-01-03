The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/2/12: Standing And Smiling For 20 Minutes

– Happy new year!
– Good news: I don’t want to make any concrete promises, but the first episode of With Leather’s pro wrestling podcast With Spandex should make its debut on the site next Monday, so check back for that. I’m going to talk to wrestlers and everything.
– P.S. please care. Leave us a comment if you watched the show and/or read this report. When you’ve done that (or possibly before), click that “like” button over the banner image and/or share it along. I’d really appreciate it, and if you do it enough times I can give you money and/or a preferential spot in the post-report love section I’ve set up this week.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– The wonderful gifs contained within are, as always, courtesy of Jerusalem at Punchsport Pagoda.
– When you’re done reading my confused, easily-battered point of view, jump over to UGO and read The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Raw or John Canton’s Raw Deal. Stay there for the Smackdown report that is absolutely nothing like this one!
Enjoy the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw Is Jericho On LSD for January 2, 2012.
Good call putting the Jericho analysis upfront.
Yeah, I couldn’t sit on it. I’m still not sure I got it right.
With Leather and With Spandex, huh? This place is becoming a mustache farm.
The first one got Chris Berman laid. The second will got… well, nobody laid, but at least I get to talk to wrestlers.
Additional Best: That jacket went perfectly with not only the shirt Jericho was wearing during his original RAW debut, but also with the sparkly vest he wore when he “re-debuted” as the “SAVE US Y2J” guy in 2007.
[thekenno.tumblr.com]
Best Comment Streak at one look out Honky Tonky Upstate Underdog
With Spandex could also be the name of a figure skating blog.
RAW IS JERICHO!
My roommate, who barely pretends to like wrestling and doesn’t know what is happening 3/4ths of the time walked in during the Jericho thing, said “cocaine is a hell of a drug,” smoked some pot, and went to bed. It was hilarious. As was the Jericho thing.
So, Jericho is Kharma’s baby?
Wow. Just wow. Call Jericho “The Shepherd” because that was about ten minutes of sheep wrangling par excellence. There is nothing he could have said that would have made that bit any better.
“Real question: What exactly was Kane planning to do to Ryder down there, anyway? Rape is the easy joke”
Yeah, I made that joke, because easy is my middle name
/oh great, another rape joke
I especially enjoyed the 5 interpretations of Jericho this week. I’d love to see more “here are 5 completely random ways to look at what just happened”. It could lead to some interesting discussion about how no one is worried that a deranged, violent psychopath is stalking his colleagues with the intent to destroy them (Kane or R-Truth?)
Also, please make the podcast easily downloadable for us mobile fans with long awful underground trainrides.
I think you’re on to something, Stroud. Ultra Mantis Zack would be rather interesting.
As long as he is some version of heel Jericho I will be thrilled. On another note. Your musings about how your fashion sense is inspired by him cut to the core of me. I often read the Best and Worst and say out loud, “It is like I am reading my own thoughts.”
Sometimes when I’m watching first-season RAW, I think about how Shawn Michaels is wrestling a spaceman for the Intercontinental Title while a clown runs around the audience and Bobby Heenan is dressed in drag because Sean Mooney won’t let him in the building, and I go, “Man, wrestling was pretty weird back then.”
Then I read this, note that we’re literally and unironically talking about a “theological rape hole,” and remember that wrestling is always pretty weird.
Full disclosure, I’ve never liked Kane (sorry, Destiny), but he’s really terrible now. If the WWE is going to really make a serious push for the “Reality Era,” where the wrestlers are kind of in on the joke, then he just can’t exist as a character. As Brandon said, it’s far too easy for Punk to mention Kane’s pyros on the ring post to totally expose him.
AJ should come out to the DiC Sailor Moon theme.
*pause.*
AJ should not come out to the DiC Sailor Moon theme.
She should come out dressed as Sailor Moon though.
YES
Jericho trolled me hard. I am not gonna lie i was angry at that whole segment for a good 45 minutes. I even got called a mark on twitter. I wanted Jericho to drop bombs on fools immediately And then with a little help I realized this what Jericho wanted. He is doing his best to slow play this angle in the “let’s wrap this up in about 10 minutes” era of wrestling we have now. When I had time to digest what happened I almost wanted to start standing and applauding in my living room
Best wordless segment in WWE history?
(To be fair, the only others that leap to mind are Eddie beating down Rey’s mask and the Taker/HHH faceoff from last year.)
My favorite wordless segment ever was when Eddie Guerrero was trying to explain himself to Chris Benoit and went through this huge range of emotions without Benoit ever saying a word.
That thing where Owen Hart enziguri’d Michaels in the head and he collapsed and Owen went “Yeah!” and then everyone just said nothing and stared at Shawn for like ten minutes.
It led to nothing good, but seemed awesome at the time.
who ever did this move im describiing last night (dolph? i forget): wrestlers stand belly to back. attacking wrestler suplex like throws wrestler b over their head backward, almost like sin cara spanish fly or whatever reversed but on the ground. it was sweet
That was Ziggler. If you watch the video of the match I posted, I think it’s the first thing that happens.
I seem to recall the Hart Foundation doing something similar as a tag move a couple of times. Bret would stand on the second rope facing the crowd and Niedhart would use that inverted powerslam onto a downed opponent.
whatamanuver
As usual, great stuff Brandon. The only point I have to make is the Sheamus/Miz match. It was never officially started (no opening bell) so there was no need for a pinfall in the ring.
Jericho’s bit was great, after it happened. While it drug on, I was getting ticked off. But I realized what he just did and I was all like “awwww…you got me dawg…shucky ducky quack quack”.
Agreed on pretty much all fronts. Jericho is awesome. Kane is shit. Sorry Destiny.
I really don’t know what to say about this week but I wanted to leave a comment anyway, so uh, I guess I’m just still part of the “Mark Henry takes out Kane, Kane comes back and directs all his hate at John Cena for hating on hate and then tries to drag Zach Ryder into Kane’s in-ring Glory Hole from Hell…..why?” crowd. Nothing about last night’s show made any sense except for the actual wrestling matches. Also Divas wrestling is unforgivably bad.
Hey, my comment made B&W. What do I win?
I’m pissed! They promised us a Lawler match! In Memphis!
I’m always thrilled to notice when I ever say certain things–either to myself, my wife or on Twitter–and they show up in the column. I’m pretty sure my Twitter feed has both the John Cena point re: saying the same damn thing, and the Jericho point (how funny would it be if they just never mentioned it again), and it’s awesome to see these points show up. After Punk/Ziggler and the weirdly awful/awesome Jericho re-debut, I just turned on the Fiesta Bowl, having a feeling that the 6 man would somehow suck. Glad to know I was right.
Nevertheless, awesome as always, and hey, look how long you’ve gotten to cover Daniel Bryan as World Champion. With any luck, he lasts through Show on Friday and maybe even to the Rumble!
“but seriously, when he broke out “Cody Rhodes comes from Dusty Rhodes and Daniel Bryan has a dog named Asparagus” I was like YOU SHUT YOUR F**KING PIECE OF SH*T MOUTH ABOUT ASPARAGUS.” <– Brandon, that was amazing! I almost died when I read that! Well done sir.
Just going to town, beating the hell out of a guy – that Sheamus gif is the most.
Your reaction to Jericho, encapsulated: you love that it happened, but hate that it happened to you.
Also of note in the EARTHQUAKE FAN pic: Christian Slater in the bottom lefthand corner.
I liked this week’s Raw.
I thought what we were seeing was the return of WCW Generic Face Basketball Highlights Jericho, only as a heel. I still hope this is what we’re getting.
I’ve spent several years working as a sports cameraman and it is stupid how much I mark out for wrestlers taking cameras. The only thing better is a cameraman taking a bump.
It’s too bad the light’s Jericho’s right sleeve went out. I was just about to dash of to Hot Topic.
I don’t feel like writing a bunch of minute observations on what liked about last night’s show.
I’ll just give B-Stro another, “ATTABOY”.
Stands smiling for 20 minutes.
*whips out picture of Asparagus The Wonder Dog*
That is all. Really, that is all that is needed here.
Oh, and kudos on the Jericho write-up, Brandon. Jericho established himself as my favorite wrestler of all time when he introduced all the non-english speaking Mexicans in WCW, citing that one was his gardener, worked at taco bell, etc.
As I watched troll-gate unfold, like many, I was conflicted. After the goosebumps went down, I immediately thought #4 on your conspiracy chart. But as the segment progressed, it shifted to the re-re-re-re debut thing, or #3. As hilarious as that would be, it’d become overkill. Also, the WWE is already kind of doing that with Brodus Clay. I hope next week, we’ll get back on track and it shifts to #1. But where does the girl fit into all of this.
Where the hell does one buy that sweet, sweet Jericho jacket?
How long until Kane speaks from off camera/parts unknown, does some Isaac Yankem magic to put Cena’s name on the titantron, plays anagrams to switch the ‘a’ and the ‘e’ to spell ‘Cane’, to show Cena that they’re the same? I ask this because with the lame trajectory this storyline is taking, that’s really the only place it can go.
Can’t say much about Jericho except “WTF?”. Is his new gimmick going to be a professional troll? I think I’ve seen enough of suit-wearing, big-word using Jericho. He said himself that particular act is tired, especially since the Miz started doing it immediately after Jericho left.
Regarding that Divas match, my standards may be low but it didn’t seem much worse than your average WWE Divas match to me. At least Eve’s moonsault appeared to make contact. Also, the more often the Bella Twins are on my TV in those outfits, the better.
2 points.
point the first: God, I loved the Man of 1,004 holds.
Second point. Last night I watched the Dusty Rhodes doc on Netflix, and now I can’t unsee your point from last week about Cody looking exactly like his mom. So thanks, Stroud.
As terrible as it was? Ryder and Cena SOLD the heck out of that last act. They actually seemed worried that Zack Ryder was going to get suck under the ring and they desperately fought to escape this fate. This horrible, cheezy-ass fate where they’d just have to crouch next to the guy with the fire extinguisher instead of whatever doom lays under the ring. Somewhere, seven year old kids are losing their minds over the BIg Red Machine and I’m ok with that.
Thinking to myself how hilarious it would have been if Ryder had a whistle and had kept blowing it while being dragged to hell. BAD TOUCH BAD TOUCH!
But yeah, a really dynamic RAW, with lots of great segments vs some real dogshit. the worst, despite how werid the last segment was, was the divas match, where I’m pretty sure I said “This is terrible!” 5 times out loud. I just kept wondering why they hate the Chickbusters and Divas of Doom if they are just gonna serve up those kind of matches instead of good stuff. I hate to be like, Oh Kelly Kelly and Eve aren’t REAL WRESTLERS, but they have talented performers they keep misusing. All I want is to see Beth Phoenix kick someone’s ass and they never deliver!
Jericho was pitch perfect in hindsight though. I know alot of people were like “I tuned in for this????” and now say that the skit was terrible, but I think everyone will come around. Burning through all that goodwill to heel status in 10 minutes without saying anything is masterful. Everything in here echoes my thoughts exactly though, so great work!
Continuing the comparison between Rock and Jericho:
If you timed their returns, I bet Jericho took like 45 seconds more in his intentionally long and drawn out segment of silence than The Rock took to enter the ring and say his “Finally, The Rock has come back to…” spiel.
The guys in the back thought Brie’s small package was terrible too. They cut it out of the replay, LOL! The Bellas were standing there thinking, “where’s the footage of that sweet small package?”
They instead showed the Bellas awkwardly standing on the stage with hardcore camel toe.
I like it from the stand point that Jericho likely did the whole, “come out and soak in the cheers and then leave once they got tired of him not saying anything” in order to get the welcome back cheers out of the way. Welcome back cheers lead to HHH, powered by U2. (Good god, the ego)
That said, he should just come out, absorb all of the cheers again next week, say one thing and then leave.
By the third week, everyone will be frothing at the mouth wanting him dead.
As for the rest of the show:
+1 for the chickbusters pic: AJ in that pic looks far more attractive wearing normal women’s clothing than the divas that who wear stuff you’d see at a strip club. One day, the WWE will get this through their head.
” but they did manage to rip this cute, unrealistically-concerned lady”
They’ve been doing that a lot lately. There’s been a few shots of cute, above-the-age-of-consent women on Raw lately. The fact that the camera crew finds them is starting to make me think they are props.
“. . .Twin Magic tag team victories they do every few months to justify paying the twins who look great in publicity photos.”
Seriously, how are these two still heels? They should be faces and they should be amazing. They also get a best for their outfit and that hilariously terrible small package. I think they just out Jacky Gayda’d Jacky Gayda on that finishing move.
“Best: John Cena Has Never Looked More Like A Ghostbusters Dog”
He does!
If Jericho doesn’t come out wearing a “U MAD, BRO?” shirt next week, he should stay home. I’ll admit to marking out pretty hard at the intro, but almost immediately something seemed wrong and I was expecting him to snap back into “Chigurh” mode, which would’ve only been enhanced by the Y2Jacket.
But now I’m waiting to see WTF happens, which is why I watch this stuff to begin with, and why Jericho is – (everyone, please) “The Best In The World At What He Does”, even when we don’t know what the hell he’s doing.
That said, I was hoping against hope that Brodus was waiting for Jericho at the top of the ramp.
BTW – @Brandon – The Sheamus/Miz match never started, which would explain Sheamus’ exiting stage right after the Brogue Kick.
Excellent work as always. Outstanding Watchmen analogy.
I’m old so I remember this. What Jericho did last night was an exact duplication of his old entrances from when he was a brand new babyface in WCW.
It was really, really obvious that was what he was doing or, at least, that’s what he was channeling. Not that his next heel promo is going to hearken back to his days flopping around on WCW Saturday Night but it may be an important detail to consider.
Good work. Sorry I don’t have more to add about it but just a solid review.
Just as a reminder of how awesome WCW Jericho was:
[www.youtube.com]
And the best thing that WWE could come up with for Malenko was “International Man of Mystery.” SMH.
“Rape is the easy joke (I’m not even making a joke really, Kane is a rapist in canon)”
My god I LOL’d.
I, for one, welcome our new electronically bedazzled overlord