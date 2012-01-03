The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/2/12: Standing And Smiling For 20 Minutes

Before I begin to try to explain this:

– Happy new year!

– Good news: I don’t want to make any concrete promises, but the first episode of With Leather’s pro wrestling podcast With Spandex should make its debut on the site next Monday, so check back for that. I’m going to talk to wrestlers and everything.

– P.S. please care. Leave us a comment if you watched the show and/or read this report. When you’ve done that (or possibly before), click that “like” button over the banner image and/or share it along. I’d really appreciate it, and if you do it enough times I can give you money and/or a preferential spot in the post-report love section I’ve set up this week.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– The wonderful gifs contained within are, as always, courtesy of Jerusalem at Punchsport Pagoda.

– When you’re done reading my confused, easily-battered point of view, jump over to UGO and read The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Raw or John Canton’s Raw Deal. Stay there for the Smackdown report that is absolutely nothing like this one!

Enjoy the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw Is Jericho On LSD for January 2, 2012.