The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/26: Hate Leads To Suffering

Before I start with the last Best And Worst Of WWE Raw column of the calendar year, I want to let Bill Hanstock and Justin O'Connor know how much I appreciate them filling in on the Best And Worst Of WWE TLC '11 and Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/19 reports respectively.
Well hell, let's get to it. The last Best and Worst of the year starts after the jump.
Finally! I know this sounds pathetic but I don’t have to work until after new years and I’ve been bored, refreshing this page every hour or so hoping to read your best and worst today. I’m so delighted it’s finally here!
I do apologize for the slight delay. I had to drive my parents to the airport this morning so I lost an hour or so of writing time. I hope you guys like the column. SEE YOU NEXT YEAR
Get your shit together and call them a cab. I can’t be waiting to read this in the LATE AFTERNOON.
A.) Agree with djb123, I was verily upset when I couldn’t read B&W first thing when I woke up at 3 PM today (college winter break is the best), but I’m pumped now. B.) I went out to a bar last night for trivia and missed RAW, but remembered to find it on YouTube when I got home so I could read this column today. C.) Who are the people that upload all of RAW to YouTube in high quality a little over an hour after it goes off the air? Seriously, they’re doing God’s work.
We used to call them bums, as in “look at this bum.” I still call them bums, same way with a lot of baseball players.
Kane is a bum in a superstar’s clothing. Especially now with the stupid mask stuff. My guess is he won’t be winning the tag belts with Big Show at Wrestlemania and then lose them the next night in 2012.
Another solid B&W. The sad poopies face may be my favourite thing. They need a Nash/Cena get together poopies match. I’d pay.
Also, next week….Brodus Clay maybe? And It Begins? COULD IT BE?!?!?!?!?
First Kane comes and and HAETS. Then Undertakes come in whilst looking within. Then Brodus Clay comes in and gets double chokeslammed.
All this is building up to Undertaker vs Heath Slater at Wrestlemania XXVIII, I’m just not sure how yet.
If Taker and Heath Slater face at WM28 I really don’t know how I will handle the stress that Taker could clearly lose.
Laurinaitis: What do we do now?
Otunga: I don’t know.
Laurinaitis: Let’s go.
Otunga: We can’t.
Laurinaitis: Why not?
Otunga: We’re waiting for Brodus Clay.
Laurinaitis: (despairingly). Ah!
I’m almost 100% sure they “Goldberged” that Let’s go Cena/Cena Sucks chant last night, because nobody was doing anything during that Kane segment.
I can agree with that. I heard an appreciable Cena Sucks chant, but when the camera cut to the crowd, NO ONE was chanting.
Kane is groin-grabbingly terrible.
We called them nobodies.
We called them Mulkeys.
All of them? I just called Bill and Randy that.
Hamandeggers.
Good column. I’m amazed at that tidbit you dropped about Ziggler not getting a lot of respect on the indie scene. I don’t think there’s anyone I’d rather watch wrestle right now. I’m actually harder on him for his promos lately but that’s just because his ring work is outstanding. He makes the guys he is wrestling look great in ways no one else does and it’s not so over the top as to be annoying. If you could elaborate on their reasoning I’d be interested.
I’m finding out now that people thought the ending with Kane sucked? I LOVED it. I guess I suck and I’m not a good internet fan but his whole promo reminded me of why I used to love wrestling and still love Chikara. (No, it’s not wrestling. It’s… something else.) The broadly drawn comic-esque characters giving thrilling speeches like they’re the god damned hob-goblin. It’s awesome and I loved it.
I enjoyed the promo. It’s better than any promos Cena would cut, it was a tad different, and it served a purpose, which almost seems rare nowadays in wrestling.
I loved the Otunga bit.
We didn’t call them anything because I watched wrestling by myself (friendless) growing up until it hit big in the late 90s.
I’d write more but, I have a Sky that needs rimming.
I called them crash dummies.
You know what, I’m glad there are characters like Kane doing something different than the typical “I’m gonna kick yer butt” style of wrestling dialogue. It’s something we don’t see from something that stays largely the same and predictable (e.x. interruptions during matches). Although, if you are predisposed to dislike Kane, then I’m sure that segment didn’t do much to sway your opinion.
That being said, the Cena vs the WWE Universe thing seems to have run it’s course a looong time ago. We get it, some fans don’t like Cena and this makes him sad or confused or whatever (even though ALLLLL wrestlers have their fans and haters, even the damn Rock and Austin). No wrestler could have made that last segment great, only because other wrestlers have been talking about crowds hating him since last year.
We called them wimpy guys.
Oh man, that’s what the dads on my street called them. That blows my mind that it was widespread.
I long for the days when Kane had to use that goddamn voice box to give his one word answers.
I really hope Undertaker returns next week and Brodus Clay shows up and chokeslams him STRAIGHT T HELL!
And is it just me or are Lawler and Cole taking their broadcast cues from Monday Night Football? It’s like listening to Jaws and Gruden argue about “this guy right here” for 2 hours.
If you use the idea that in sometimes the Titans play the Cardinals and every match doesn’t have to be a death fued, then sometimes the Jets beat the Colts for the chance to beat them for the AFC title. I never understood the hate against beating someone for a chance at the title.
This is tough for me to say, but like Destiny I’ve always loved Kane. It looks like I was 14 when he debuted, and that sounds like the right timeframe because I always loved Mick Foley as well, and Mankind showed up about there. I even love that lame clothesline off the turnbuckle that Kane does, where he doesn’t make contact until his feet have already hit the ground.
But damn that promo sucked. You know how you can disrupt the WHAT chants by altering your cadence, so that you don’t pause where the crowd expects you to pause, and after 3 or 4 half-hearted whats, they give up? I feel like he went into the promo expecting that, even though it never Kane. And I don’t need every promo to be yelling, but that was delivered with the tone of, I don’t know, a substitute teacher or something. And the mask looks like he’s wearing fruit by the foot on his face. Just disappointing all around.
Glad to have you back Brandon, I actually enjoyed Kane’s promo. I didn’t love it, but I like how he cuts promos when he’s allowed to talk. Also, I enjoy his vocabulary because you don’t really expect the dude in a giant mask to have one. I’ll take Kane cutting a promo about Cena blowing over Abyss anything every day of the year.
I will say I was actually shocked, when the gauntlet match was booked I assumed we were going to watch Punk crush rising midcard and a ME player in about 15 minuets because really how fucking paint by the numbers was “Punk vs non wrestler”. It’s that thing they like to do as shown with King/Cole going on for 46457342 years. So when Ziggler got the pinfall I was surprised and just happy and any chance to see that wild after match hair flowing through the hair as he sprints around with the title is just great.
“use his giant body to shove Swoggle’s little Perry the Platypus-shaped ass to his death”
If this doesn’t lead to someone saying “Hey – where’s Hornswaggle?” I will be very disappointed.
Article was ok. I personally love Kane for the same reason that you girlfriend likes Kane. I remember his debut like it was yesterday (watching the scrambled Bad Blood PPV when I was 10) and have a soft spot in my heart for the Big Red Monster. While the Alberto Del Rio segment didn’t completely make me want to vomit this week, I was really hoping his injury would keep him off of tv for a while. Also, if you want more comments on the column, you might not want to arbitrarily throw out lines like “in spite of the racist commenters who won’t agree” (when referring to ADR). The wording makes it seem like everyone who doesn’t like or speaks out against ADR is racist. Here’s an idea: I hate Alberto Del Rio because he is a boring character, his wrestling style is boring, and his promos are awful. It has nothing to with him being Mexican.
I think Brandon was just pointing out that a vast majority of the people who don’t like him make racist comments, I took it more as him directing the comment at a certain group rather then everyone.
If I tell you that I understand your opinion on Alberto Del Rio and respect it but feel as though we must agree to disagree, would that be enough to keep you from mentioning him in increasingly negative ways in every single comment ever?
A lot of people dislike wrestlers because of their race or nationality, that’s where the terrible Jinder Mahal stuff comes from. It’s an accurate statement.
Actually, this week I increased the positivity in my Del Rio comment. I enjoyed watching him give the Bella Twins the PG-era equivalent of a Clarence Boddicker “Leave bitches.”
And hey, at least I care enough to comment every week (even if its at the expense of Del Rio).
I hope I learn to throw firewalls one day.
me too, he points and that shit just springs up
Spot on agree with Brandon on the Kane segment. Sure, someone was probably all “and the LAST THING YOU HEAR will be an awesome close!” but seriously – why not end on the Punk gauntlet?
Kane’s whole bit of “introspective madman” seemed like it should have come from Mankind;s debut year, or the Jackal. He’s not a philosopher.
I like how Zach Ryder is looking at Eve like he’s not 100% sure she’s really there.
Here’s my beef with the Kane thing. For all we hear about the writers scripting everything these guys say, either someone wrote that in the middle of a bad mushroom trip, or they gave him some freedom and he blew it. Have a point and get to it, even if you want to use big rhetorical flourishes.
Secondly, WWE has spent the better part of the last, I don’t know, forever catering to the youngest/dumbest members of their audience. That Kane promo was long and confusing, and while I kinda like them driving home the point that maybe Cena should be telling everyone to fuck off, a whole bunch of those people missed the point entirely, including most of the people in attendance.
“I could see his selling eventually becoming the Matt Striker On Commentary of wrestling pratfalls” – I don’t know, Ric Flair made a nice career out of it. Ziggler is great.
Finally, I hope Truth finds a way to jump Miz every week. But I really hope Kelly’s new role is catching Two Girls One Cup reaction videos backstage. Great read B, welcome back.
“The Hart Dynasty were a dangerously untapped thing that never got to grow outside of “we’re holding Bret Hart’s arms so he doesn’t stroke on the ramp and roll down to the ring”, and outside of Harry Smith refusing to stop pumping himself up with Nickelodeon Gak or whatever they had a bright future.”
Sigh. So true. What a waste.
Ryder and Eve make a good, trashy, HPV couple.
The Birds of War would definitely approve of this pairing.
Kane also should remember to shave – the grey stubble under his mask was a bit noticeable against his fake hair.
First time commenter here, just had that moment laughing out loud reading this at the dining room table, with my Mom giving me that look like you still watch wrestling? Thanks Brandon!
We called them “sucky guys.”
I was wearing a clove of garlic on my belt, which was the style at the time…
SHIT SHIT SHIT. I meant onion… stupid me.
There is no way that’s Scott Steiner. Where tha freaks at??
We called them “who the hell are they?”‘s.
Also, I think Brandon should have his own like… Wrestling Round Table live chat. Where he allows one other fan of his material, himself, his girlfriend Destiny and an actual other WWE fan from his friendship circle to join together in a LiveBlog and just chat about the week every Saturday for an hour. And let the fans of B&W just lazily read it while they browse the internet and write messages into the Panel every now and then that get posted if funny or genuinely insightful.
Sounds good to me! :D
Let the highest bidder donate for the chance to participate every week (with the understanding that they will be kicked from the call with no refund if they’re an asshole or an idiot).
with punk using the past to make fun of his enemies. Well I’m sure we’ll see and hear a lot about the spirit squad now that Dolph is the number 1 contender.
Brandon, do you think awesome-anti-face face Punk (if they ever make him stop smiling and pandering) would be more awesome than when Punk finally turns into the Cult of Personality heel that you think is the long con here?
Short question: Will Punk work better as a heel after being the best thing about WWE for 4 out of the past 6 months?
I feel like that’s what they should be doing already. Punk should’ve continued his heel character moving forward regardless of how many people are cheering him. When was the last time he mentioned being Straight Edge? Punk not rubbing his lifestyle in peoples’ faces is weird to me.
didn’t think you would miss that hilarious moment where Mark Henry butts in on ZigSwag’s conversation and yell ‘Excuse me’ and then just walk off. LOL I did.
For a second I thought he’d been accidentally murdred by MacGruber.
This. A hundred times this. “OHFUCKOHFUCKOHFUCKOHFUCK!”
Thing I liked about the Cody-Booker match: Where Cody did the thing his brother does when he saw Booker bending over early and went to the ground and punched him. Felt like a nice touch.
Thing I disliked: Really? How does WWE expect to sell their champions when the only reason they’re champions to begin with is that the old people got bored of kicking everyone’s asses and decided to retire. Austin and Rock could still kill anyone on the roster for shits and giggles, and Booker can beat the Intercontinental Champion clean when no one’s cared about him wrestling for years. How is this good for anyone, other than old timer ego? How do they build Cody for a bigger push in a year or two when he can’t beat senior-circut Booker T?
Wait just a cotton-picking minute. You thought Jamie Noble sucked? I just, wow. I feel like I dont even know you anymore. There is no metric, basic or advanced, that says Jamie Noble sucked at professional wrestling. I mean…I just cant…..gah!
I don’t think James Gibson the guy who wrestled professionally sucked at wrestling, but I hated Jamie Noble the character/wrestler. My only good memories of him are him frenching Nidia and losing the ROH Championship to Bryan Danielson.
Plus, Noble is unforgivable for being part of the Jung Dragons/3 Count feud.
1. two golden girls references and a phineas & ferb reference, you’re on fire today, stroud
2. The corner catapult is easily one of the stupidest moves in wrestling. You’re propelling them by the part of their body that naturally bends backwards. All you have to do to thwart it is bend your knees and fall down onto the guy’s upper body for a rana-like pin. That being said, if you’re gonna do the move, do it right and Ziggler did. Man alive.
3. They shouldn’t ever recognize that he’s from Cleveland so long as he’s a heel because Cleveland is the absolute easiest sports city to make fun of and that’s like fucking catnip to lazy-ass WWE writers. Do you really want Ziggler telling ALL YOU PEOPLE about The Shot, The Drive, The Fumble, Jose Mesa in the ’97 WS, Lebron James, and 10-Cent Beer Night?
… I, I sorta do, honestly.
Also, it’s surprisingly easy to compare Hornswoggle’s body to something other than a child’s.
YOU KNOW THE WURZ PART ABOUT CRIMMUS is the new HOLEONAMINNUHPLAYAH
I am also disappointed about Kane’s cartoon flame pants. Also, I wish he talked better. Oh well, he’s still awesome in my 12 year-old mind!
Agreed, they need to change the design of his pants asap.
additional best: skip sheffield was in the dark match.
^ This.
Ricardo’s bowtie absolutely slayed me. Also, I choose to believe that Johnny Ace does everything he does on purpose. That would probably make him the best thing in the company right now.
Also, I’m pretty sure that was James Hetfield in Kane’s costummmmmme-AH.
Looks like Vince is setting up his all-time favorite angle with Eve Torres: INCEST!!!
wait, what
loved how Ace said he was the Executive Vice President of Raw
I don’t know why, but I badly wanted the Rikishi defense from Kane last night. “I did it for The Rock.” would have made Kane, Wrestlemania and everything else a little bit more interesting. Instead we got that which made an entire audience forget that they thought Cena sucked.
WWE does a lot of strange things I don’t understand, but putting that piece of shit segment as the main event has to rank as one of the more confusing of all time. How about Punk taking his belt back in front of his hometown crowd?
This can only logically end with Cena turning heel or turning heel halfway like Bret Hart in 1997. So, I fully expect Cena to Rise Above Hate and beat Kane at the Royal Rumble for no reason.
We called them rag dolls.
As for the Kane thing, I kinda liked it, and my favorite thing about Kane is the time he set the camera man on fire and ‘this is a stunt’ flashed on the bottom of the screen as he stumbled around screaming. I dunno, Brandon, one minute you’re bemoaning Passive Aggressive Cena, the next you’re shitting on an angle that hints at character development. I get that the monologue was crap, but then how many good monologues (written or off the cuff) have YOU heard in WWE in the last decade? It ain’t double figures, so I’ll take what I can get. I don’t care about Kane or Cena, but I’m vaguely intrigued to see where they’re going with this, and since that’s the most powerful reaction John Cena will ever elicit from me, it’s more a best than a worst.
I kind of feel like you bust out “wrestling is homey and lame, and this is awesome,” when it suits you, then shit on it when it doesn’t.
EMBRACE THE HATE, BRANDON.
CM Punk had about 40 great monologues between the Straight Edge Society and sitting criss-cross applesauce on Raw. I didn’t see that segment as hinting at character development, I saw it as going in a completely different direction with two people out of nowhere and not really accomplishing anything in the process. It was an extension of Cena’s boring Heh Somebody Hates Me thing in 10 minute very slow Kane form.
Ha, Kane setting the crew member on fire back in the day was fantastic. I remember watching that, and Immediately before that happens thinking to myself, “Huh, that guy is the only one wearing long sleeves.” Good to see after all these years he hasn’t lost his heater.
(Everyone got the heater thing right?)
Hokey. Hokey and lame.