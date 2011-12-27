The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/26: Hate Leads To Suffering

Pre-show notes:

– Oh, hey, I’m back.

Before I start with the last Best And Worst Of WWE Raw column of the calendar year, I want to let Bill Hanstock and Justin O’Connor know how much I appreciate them filling in on the Best And Worst Of WWE TLC ’11 and Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/19 reports respectively. You guys are hilarious and I’m lucky to call you my friends. I could outsource this column every week and nobody would notice or care.

– P.S. please care. Leave us a comment if you watched the show and/or read this report. When you’ve done that (or possibly before), click that “like” button over the banner image and/or share it along. I’d really appreciate it, and if you do it enough times I can give you a sappy blurb about FRIENDSHIP~ in the pre-show notes.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– I’d also like to formally congratulate Twitter users @Methusael86 and @ImGoingCrazy. You’re the two randomly selected winners of our WWE Vengeance “retweet this and win 50 bucks” contest. You retweeted and won 50 bucks. Shoot me a message on Twitter and I’ll get you a check in the mail, because I’m old school and want you to see my racist-ass Cleveland Indians Chief Wahoo checks. If we can get this back up to 150 comments I’ll give you guys another shot at cash. Yes, I’m bribing you.

Well hell, let’s get to it. The last Best and Worst of the year starts after the jump.