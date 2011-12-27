The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/26: Hate Leads To Suffering

#Dolph Ziggler #CM Punk #John Cena #Pro Wrestling #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.27.11 113 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– Oh, hey, I’m back.

Before I start with the last Best And Worst Of WWE Raw column of the calendar year, I want to let Bill Hanstock and Justin O’Connor know how much I appreciate them filling in on the Best And Worst Of WWE TLC ’11 and Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/19 reports respectively. You guys are hilarious and I’m lucky to call you my friends. I could outsource this column every week and nobody would notice or care.

– P.S. please care. Leave us a comment if you watched the show and/or read this report. When you’ve done that (or possibly before), click that “like” button over the banner image and/or share it along. I’d really appreciate it, and if you do it enough times I can give you a sappy blurb about FRIENDSHIP~ in the pre-show notes.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– I’d also like to formally congratulate Twitter users @Methusael86 and @ImGoingCrazy. You’re the two randomly selected winners of our WWE Vengeance “retweet this and win 50 bucks” contest. You retweeted and won 50 bucks. Shoot me a message on Twitter and I’ll get you a check in the mail, because I’m old school and want you to see my racist-ass Cleveland Indians Chief Wahoo checks. If we can get this back up to 150 comments I’ll give you guys another shot at cash. Yes, I’m bribing you.

Well hell, let’s get to it. The last Best and Worst of the year starts after the jump.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dolph Ziggler#CM Punk#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE
TAGSALBERTO DEL RIOBEST AND WORST OF RAWBIG SHOWBOOKER TchicagoCM PUNKCODY RHODESDaniel BryanDAVID OTUNGADERRICK BATEMANDOLPH ZIGGLEREVE TORRESJACK SWAGGERJohn CenaJOHN LAURINAITISKANEKELLY KELLYMARK HENRYNATALYANXTPRO WRESTLINGR-TRUTHTHE CHICKBUSTERSTHE MIZTYSON KIDDWWEZACK RYDER

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP