The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/12/14: Solange, And Thanks For All The Kicks

*let Roman punch-uate
How does she do it? How does Lana make me love her even more every single week? Holy shit, she is the freakin’ greatest.
“Mr. Doogan, I give you one chance. Beg for mercy.”
The look of disdain on her face was so amazing. She’s like all the best bond villains wrapped up in one and happening to inhabit to body of all the best bond girls all wrapped up into one. It’s mind boggling.
Somehow, I’m good with Stupid Sexy Roman Reigns. I just let all that sexy drown out the stupid. Half the time, I don’t even hear what he’s saying. :)
I swear they walk around in the boiler room with a video camera and a garden hose.
Just wish Roman wouldn’t do the duck face when they shove a camera in his face
+1 for the Harold & Maude reference.
FOX was amazing last night. That’s heelin done right. Now let’s see how London reacts to her, I have a sneaking suspicion Paige will go over huge for some reason
After marrying a woman he met via storyline and breaking his neck, I’m pretty much convinced Chris Benoit’s soul snuck into Bryan Danielson’s body when he died.
That doesn’t bode well for Brie…
+[REDACTED]
Racial conspiracy theories aside, I am definitely looking forward to the Rusev/Big E hoss fight.
I am too. Kudos to that crowd for popping that big for a Big E run-in. Sure, I feel like they would have popped for any babyface in that slot, but that just shows what a well-done segment that was prior to the run-in. The fact that Big E got literally zero offense on Rusev was nice, but I just hope that doesn’t lead to the babyface running in and interrupting one of Rusev’s next matches, because the run-in beat down should be a HEEL move. Then again, this company thinks John Cena and Sheamus are heroes, so what do I know?
So will they follow up the Rusev thing by him and Lana going to Legends’ House looking for Duggan only to have Tony Atlas get beat up?
I found myself really distracted by Nikki’s gear last night. And not “distracted” in a “man, she’s really hot” kind of way. More in a “She’s wrestling in bikini bottoms, and it’s impossible to take her seriously” kind of way. She’s kind of gotta wear a decent-sized shirt so she doesn’t spill out, but her briefs are smaller than her shirt, and it looks weird.
I was definitely distracted by her in a manly way. I was desperately trying to concentrate on the grappling, but was frequently interrupted by my brain yelling “DAT ASS!” My brain is an effective troll…
It reminded me of Miley Cyrus’ outfit in the 23 music video.
yeah, I did, too! I thought I was alone on this, and didn’t even understand how to express it, but you did so well.
I really need her not to rely on her goodies to get attention at all. otherwise, I don’t think I can’t hate her even more than I already do for her bland, annoying character.
So unless they feed a white guy to Rusev soon (I’m looking at you Zack Ryder!), JTG is going to have a match!
Lana’s going to start wrestling,her opponents will be Alicia, Lala and Sasha Banks.
Virgil is always just a phone call away!
Is JTG black? I always thought he was a white South African….
JTG != Justin Gabriel
I now officially love Lana. Those videos are excellent.
vinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnievinnie
Like Rusev’s homage to his original NXT plank loving gimmick .
What are the odds that Becky Lynch aka Rebecca Quinn is a bigger star than Adam Rose by the end of the year ?
No Fandango and Layla vs Santemma this week and the world survived .
No Brie shaking like a drug addict this week, maybe someone told her less is more.
Alicia Fox breakdown good ,Nattie eer not so much, less crying more being the Anvil’s daughter and punching people in the face so we can get her against Paige.
I just watched Fox’s backbreaker 5 times in a row. That thing is damn gorgeous, and the way she heaves Paige up and throws her down after is just so very much icing. Going to go watch it another 4 times.
And, despite the misgivings about the length of Paige’s comeback, she made the Paige Turner look like a Boss killer.
Rob “us of a legit wrestling match, but it’s” Van Dam is a really great nickname.
+1
RIP PG era of WWE. Last night I clearly saw a guy sporting wood in the ring when Lana showed up.
B-Stroud, how did you not include the “BIGG HOSS” on Swag’s new jacket???
He’s had it on there for 6 months now, I think Brandon’s mentioned it before. Cesaro used to have ‘Toni’ on his jacket when he was a Real American
Yup, what @BigJayOB said. It disappeared for a few weeks when Cesaro lost his first name (leaving him with nothing to put on his jacket), but it’s been back since Cesaro became a Heyman guy.
Besides solidifying my love for Lana (I want to marry her and then take over Florida or something), I’m kinda hoping they just go balls out and make Langston a walking GI Joe and basically give me a huge black Sgt. Slaughter.
I think you’re way too harsh on Rollins’ promos every week.
There was a while where I was pretty sure he’d gotten a lot better than he used to be. But just since the Evolution feud started, it’ felt like he’s gone backward. Maybe they’re giving him more to do– specific points to hit– and he’s not comfortable remembering them yet.
It’s been said before…… but Ambrose should do the talking, Rollins the flipping, and Reigns the punchin. No their roles and keep giving us great Shield matches.
And if Cole call Ambrose the lunatic fringe one more time Im gonna be on him like a spider monkey.
He just won’t stop talking. He makes the same point on repeat until something interrupts him.
I still haven’t figured out if Brandon’s comment is about Seth’s promo ability or Cole’s shitty announcing.
Joey, its obviously both, which is why Brandon is just so damn good at this.
I guarantee that Jim Duggan understood what Lana was trying to say. You’re either USA or you’re not, TOUGH GUY!
References to The Room always brighten my day
The best part of the show was Rusev breaking Duggan’s 2×4 over his knee, and Duggan IMMEDIATELY cowering in fear and being inevitably scarred for life because he just watched his best friend be killed by a hulking Bulgarian.
That board was one day from retirement!
Russian. Russev is now a Russian.
It’s sad that Undertaker had The Streak and could take a clean pin but Cena can’t.
To be fair, he jobbed to the freaking Rock
God damn… Lana in her robe and slippies (guessing about the slippies) singing Vinny thah Puh in her Russian accent… no one should be that adorable on that many levels.
I feel like we’re living in a golden age of female wrestling characters – AJ, Renee, Lana, Paige, Emma, Bayley, Alexa, Summer, The Boss, they’re all amazing and I don’t think any of them besides maybe AJ have shown a fraction of what they could be given the right circumstances – which makes it all the more frustrating that Total Divas is a thing and we’re locked into however many more years of Bella twin, poor poor Nattie and Eva Marie screen time.
You have so much to work with, WWE. Work with it!
the fact you didn’t include Alicia Fox in your list boggles my mind, man…
I’m honestly not a fan of her, at all.
I think her matches look messy, and not in a cool character way, but a way where she’s struggling to look like a wrestler and I’m afraid she’s going to legit injure someone.
And, last Raw excluded, she’s a complete absence of character. The opposite of all the divas I like.
She’s a beautiful woman and she’s improved a lot in the ring since she first showed up, but yeah, I’m not jumping on the Foxy hype train. Boggle away.
That Reigns Batista match was so fucking boring. Irish whips and clothlines in corners galore. They need to put Reigns in with someone with a faster pace and get him used to singles matches cause the Shield won’t be around forever.
Alicia Fox is a brilliant heel, who gets a lot of mileage out of what she have to work with. The post-match meltdown even glosses over her year of constant heel-face-heel-face-heel booking. (She’s crazy, but in a different flavour than AJ.) And she’s probably the superior female “veteran” wrestler on the active roster, so a perfect fit for Paiges first proper feud.
As for the Total Divas, keeping the in a separate storyline (with some natural crossover of Brie in the D bryan story) is a smart move. When that is said, I didn’t find the Natalya vs Nikki match as bad as Brandon. Sure, it was nowhere near the first womens match on the card, but it was OK. Nattie didn’t botch her moves, Nikki is obviously in much better shape that she used to be, and I don’t really get the whole “Nikki was mean” vibe Brandon seems to have picked up. It was just a “Good match, but I won” hair tussle, and when Nattie started attacking the other divas, Nikki took away the ripped up cards as to say “grow up, don’t make a scene”. We’re not talking Sheamus levels of meanness here! If this is the extent on TD-storyline we have to endure, fine by me.
she didn’t have to bring back the “LOSERRR!” sign/taunt to punctuate that she’s mean, man. she was mean all match and post match long… pushing each other, her and natalya. starting the slapfest, and pulling her hair. flipping her arms as in a “see how good I look and people pay attention to me but not you” gesture with a disgusted smug on her face while looking at natalya mid-match. she was THE b*tch personafied, here, and her clothes didn’t help her case, either. plus, the storyline is that she doesn’t like natalya’s (ugly) drawing but isn’t nice enough to not shout so in her face…
I could just be that because I think Natalya is the most pointless female wrestler by far, I give anyone who’s giving her a hard time a bit of slack, but I think both were neithere heel nor face during the match, and after the match, it was Natalya who was acting like an ass. (As for why she’s pointless? She lives on a reputation of being “so good, but never gets to show it” but when she’s given the oportunity she botches or just wanders aimlessly from spot to spot with no clue of match-psychology. And she has the same stupid grin regardless, until she loses and becomes a pantomime sad panda…)
you didn’t need to explain to me why natalya’s the most pointless female wrestler (or wrestler, at all, today). I’m the captain of the anti-natalya team here on uproxx, buddy >:)
Adam Rose would probably get over like 10x quicker if he didn’t have the whitest man alive Michael Cole yelling “Adam Rose is fun! Come on this is fun!! Join in! How could you not like this guy? He’s fun!” Ugh.
Agreed. Nothing like your parents being ‘hip’ to suck the fun right out of the party.
I hit the fast forward through the Natayla match, the Sandow-Cody Rhodes match and the Dolph-Fandango match. Beause, ugh.
I watched the end of the show twice because I thought The Shield were going to get laid out by Evolution and The Gang, but then end up pulling off that sweet, sweet rally.
I liked Rusev in the ring against an aging, brain damaged WHITE guy, but then Big E had to run in and keep a somewhat disturbing storyline alive. It is a storyline, right? Rusev feuds with Big E for awhile, and then it’s on to Mark Henry, right? Is this where we’re going? Kinda painting Rusev and Lana into a corner there, WWE creative.
Can we just start the Adam Rose-Jack Swagger feud for real now?
It’s gotta suck to be the heavyweight champion and be stuck in the midcard. Honestly.
I’m done with Cena-Wyatts unless they come up with a different angle yesterday. Watching Cena blow through all three giant hillbillies each week is getting real old.
All just waiting for the Rusev v. Sheamus match that will suprise us all ……
Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but I’m pretty sure that Fandango’s declaration of love for and kissing of Layla was WWE’s rib on the Michael Sam situation. JBL’s shouting “You shouldn’t do that on television!” read, to me, as WWE making fun of everyone complaining about Michael Sam’s kiss with his boyfriend. Because JBL is the heel commentator and his extreme overreaction to a heterosexual kiss is a parody of everyone’s extreme overreaction to a homosexual kiss.
I usually don’t give WWE credit for being on the right side of these things, but we do know that they’ve had some fairly progressive attitudes about gay men, at least backstage, in the course of their history. I felt this was another example of them feeling like they could show it these days.
That’s definitely the situation. WWE loves to insert commentary on current events.
WWE better be careful. If they keep having Lana push Putin, the fans might start rooting FOR the russion.
(see: People, We the)
why not root for the Russian, though?
I personally find the USA chants not only the cheapest way to get heat, but also the most racist thing in wrestling’s history because of both how long it lasted and will last through the years, and how everybody just don’t have a problem with it at all because it’s their country! try colter trying to start a USA chant in the UK and see if people would like it…
all nationalities should be ok to root for. the only reason to hate someone is if they are bad at their job or acting like it. being from another country and being proud of that shouldn’t be prohibited because the fans might follow, right?
I’ve been on the Alicia Fox wave for years. Ever since she came in I was in some kind of love, even when she was doing some bullshit with DJ Gabriel, she was gorj.
When she became Diva’s champion, I felt like she was the only diva in YEARS that actually cared about her title, like literally treating it like a treasure and telling everyone who she was and why everyone should be chasing it. The next one was AJ Lee…..that’s a long time. If I’m not mistaken this was also when the Diva’s title itself was still either newly merged or still coexisting w/ the Women’s title, so to make THAT title seem more important than the Women’s in recent years did something special for me.
Of course she loses it to Melina, someone I didn’t care for though her increasingly botched ring entrances still stood the test of time to my visual taste, it was stupid. Melina returns, does nothing, and Alicia Fox loses the title into the abyss, that void that no one remembers up until AJ Lee.
In the ring? I literally thought Alicia Fox would be seriously hurt the way she sells, but surely enough she’s fine enough to win the match. She comes out like some weeks ago and hits Paige with 3 straight “Fuck You” backbreakers. And it just made me remember some of her underappreciated offense, which was so because of the circumstance of her not being pushed significantly and the Diva’s title feeling paper-ish while LayCool was on Smackdown being LayCool. That one leg drop Fox used to do was more impressive than it was given credit for.
I really do hope they or someone else sees what this feisty woman can offer. <3
If Lana starts talking about her “seestra” I will lose it.
Oh Lana, my love for you grows each day. Those instagram videos were awesome.
I agree that they should just make Seth the Silent Killer. Dean can be the raving lunatic, Roman can be the Hulk and Seth just stays back until someone comes out. Then he just kills it.
I’d also like to see Alicia Fox as a monster heel and have a nice title run. She’s earned it.
Meh, I think Alicia Fox is really good now, but they’re too many better, younger girls to really give her a run with the title. I think being the gatekeeper Natalya can’t be is good though.
Are you meant to be able to drive a truck through John Cena’s arms when he does the STF ? He needs to talk to the likes of Bryan,Emma,Nattie ,Paige and Regal about submission wrestling.
Nattie?
Yep Nattie ,she can lock in the Sharpshooter and make it look like it hurts like a bitch unlike the Rock who just looks constipated .
Oh, I thought you meant Pin-Up Strong and her Abdominal Stretch. I always thought that her regular SharpShooter looked like ass (though I don’t think anyone but Bret ever made that move look good anyway).
New B&W, and the VERY FIRST THING on it is a Freaks and Geeks screencap.
ALL THE LIKES.
Remember last week when it looked like Sheamus winning the U.S. title in the Dean Ambrose Punishment Battle Royal and then doing a backstage promo where he was kind of a dick about it seemed like the beginnings of a nice heel turn? Well you can forget about that because here he is this week, handily beating both members of an “adorable best buddies” tag team in consecutive matches to cement his status as a modern day WWE Good Guy™. It is frustrating to see someone in an endeavor that is about both athletic performance and character development be so good at the former and be a let down in the latter.
yeah, this went nowhere already…
As long as I’m finally getting around to watching parts of Raw (as B&W went up while I was at work and couldn’t watch clips), JBL’s continued efforts to shit all over anything that has come from NXT is still infuriating and still makes exactly zero sense. But I know Brandon has devoted paragraph after paragraph to this, and nothing more can really be said. It’s just dumb and counter-productive, but that’s pretty much the only purpose the chucklemonsters serve anymore.
I listen to SWF podcast occassionally and they really took all the joy out of the Alicia Fox segment, as well as pooped all over the Bryan segment. Felt extreme over analysis on their part. Usually like their take, but it just ruined it for me.
Loved, loved, loved the “how to book Sheamus” section. Great pro wrestling analysis, sir.
My only issue with Paige and Alicia Fox is that their matches are always SO short – I think they’ve now had four ~3 minute matches on Raw/Superstars/Smackdown, and just as each one is getting going it’s over. The Superstars one is an especially good example – Paige opened up with some signature stuff, Alicia took over for a bit and it was starting to get great, then Paige took Fox’s legs out and locked in the Scorpion Crosslock for the win. There was no build to the finish.
Still, at least we’re getting 3 minutes of two great wrestlers wrestling well, and no confusing character alignments. I had no idea whether I was supposed to hate Nikki for being mean about something Nattie had put effort into, Nattie for being a stroppy baby, or all the rest of the Total Divas cast for taking the piss. I settled on ‘I hate them all, give me Emma vs Alicia Fox vs Paige triple threat instead of this nonsense.
Just a heads up – the column isn’t showing up when you search the tag ‘WWE’ or on the list of articles when you click Brandon’s name.
Yeah, I just keep going in my History to find.
Smooth Jimmy Apollo’s comment in the Top 10 made me chuckle hard.