The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/12/14: Solange, And Thanks For All The Kicks

#Dolph Ziggler #Triple H #John Cena #Pro Wrestling #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.13.14 83 Comments

Pre-show notes:

– Please share the column. Don’t make me beg. If you don’t, I’m giving up Raw cold turkey and writing recaps of old World Class episodes. I hope you guys love jokes about Jimmy Garvin!

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like
us on Facebook.

– My first show as a creative type at a wrestling promotion is on May 25, so if you wanna see one of my dreams come true, be there for it. Inspire Pro Wrestling: In Their Blood, featuring the best women’s wrestling in this part of the country, organized by a guy who cannot stop complaining about women’s wrestling. Also, a burlap sack monster from the 1930s is fighting an albino gorilla. Spread the word.

– If you’re in Austin, be sure to check out the in-town premiere of MEET ME THERE at the Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline on May 20. Goldust was gonna be there, but he has to tape a Smackdown. So if he wrestles Fandango or whatever, hate it even more.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 12, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dolph Ziggler#Triple H#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSADAM ROSEALICIA FOXBATISTABEST AND WORST OF RAWBIG ECODY RHODESCURTIS AXELDAMIEN SANDOWDaniel BryanDOLPH ZIGGLERFANDANGOGOLDUSTHACKSAW JIM DUGGANJACK SWAGGERJohn CenaKANELANALAYLANATALYANIKKI BELLAPAIGEPRO WRESTLINGRANDY ORTONROB VAM DAMRUSEVRYBACKSHEAMUSTHE SHIELDTHE USOSTRIPLE HWWEWWE RAWWYATT FAMILY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP