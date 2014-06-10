The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/9/14: Requiem For Foxana

Pre-show notes:

– Things are not getting better. I need an adult.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like

us on Facebook.

– Sharing the column goes a long way to keeping me sane. You’re doing a great deed by clicking twice, briefly.

– If you’re in Austin, TX, this weekend, be sure to check out INSPIRE PRO WRESTLING CLASH AT THE BASH. It is the show with the best (and goofiest) name. I’m the ring announcer and a creative type backstage, so if you want a mark photo with American Eagle I can probably make that happen.

– Also, if you’re looking to support a good cause, help some friends of mine put the finishing touches on the biggest improv theater Kickstarter campaign of all time. These guys deserve a great place to play, and you can help them make it so.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 9, 2014.