The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/2/12: AJ Wins. Flawless Victory.

Short list this week, so let’s get right to it. Please click through to enjoy the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw for July 2, 2012. Yes. YES. YES! YES!